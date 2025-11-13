Actors Axel Prahl (Inspector Frank Thiel, left) and Jan Josef Liefers (Professor Karl-Friedrich Boerne) pose during the filming of a "Tatort" episode. (archive picture) Picture: sda

In the ARD program "Brisant", "Tatort" star Axel Prahl spoke about an experience that haunts him to this day: As a child, he drifted far out to sea on an air mattress - and barely survived.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you German actor Axel Prahl talks about an event that could have ended fatally.

Prahl often has to deal with dangerous situations in his role as "Tatort" chief inspector Frank Thiel. But there was also an incident in his private life that still haunts him to this day.

In the ARD program "Brisant" , the 65-year-old recalls an incident from his childhood. Show more

"Tatort" detective Axel Prahl is known for risking his neck and neck in his role as Frank Thiel. But what many people don't know: The actor also experienced a situation in real life that almost cost him his life.

In the ARD program "Brisant", the 65-year-old spoke to presenter Kamilla Senjo about a childhood memory that has stayed with him to this day. Back then, Prahl said, he "almost died".

He can't remember exactly how old he was - maybe ten or twelve, Prahl said in the interview.

One summer's day, he lay down on an air mattress and let himself drift away. What began harmlessly ended almost tragically. The current pulled him further and further out to sea unnoticed.

Axel Prahl was "shivering all over" after the incident

It was only when the mattress slowly lost air that he woke up again, Prahl recalls. Only then did he realize how far he had drifted. The people on the beach only looked "tiny". He panicked and paddled off until he finally had solid ground under his feet again - "with my last ounce of strength and wobbly knees".

"I was shaking all over," he recalls. Even his chin was still "trembling". "It was really scary," says the actor looking back.

Despite the scary moment, Prahl did not avoid the sea. "I still like to go into the water and go swimming," he emphasizes. After all, he "grew up by the sea" - you somehow carry the water inside you.

"I played a terrible Nazi genius"

The actor is currently taking it easy. After the last shoot, his voice suffered: "I played a terrible Nazi henchman who had to shout a lot." But he is now on the road to recovery.

And Prahl made another confession: although he has been investigating as a detective for almost 25 years, he is still not entirely comfortable with the public's response.

When asked by "Brisant" presenter Senjo how he deals with audience figures of up to 14 million per "Tatort", Prahl openly admitted: "When I think about these figures, I always get a bit scared."

