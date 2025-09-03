Actor Richy Müller plays "Tatort" chief inspector Thorsten Lannert (Richy Müller). Benoit Linder/SWR/dpa

Richy Müller, known from "Tatort", belongs to the elite of the German acting scene. But his path there was marked by financial difficulties, as he now tells us.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Tatort" detective Richy Müller spoke openly about his financial problems and debts in the 1980s.

He turned down unsuitable roles out of conviction, which at times led to professional and financial bottlenecks.

It was not until the early 1990s that his situation stabilized and he has been a well-known name in German TV and film ever since. Show more

Actor Richy Müller is known as the hard-boiled detective Thorsten Lannert in "Tatort" from Stuttgart.

In a new interview with journalist Jörg Assenheimer on "SWR4 Promitalk", the "Tatort" star spoke about his previous financial challenges. The actor, whose real name is Hans-Jürgen Müller, gave an insight into the difficult times in his career.

"I'd rather have a bad bank account than a bad soul" is a motto that Müller has coined. He developed this attitude during a phase in which he had little work and the roles on offer did not meet his expectations.

He was faced with the choice between financial security and his conscience. "I always decided against the things that would have made me sick to my stomach," explains Müller. These decisions led to financial bottlenecks, but he kept a clear conscience.

Richy Müller had to keep his head above water

In the late 1980s, Müller had debts of almost 200,000 marks, equivalent to around 102,200 euros today. Richy Müller describes himself as a gut person and emphasizes that the few times he acted against his feelings left a bitter aftertaste.

To make ends meet, he took on roles that helped him to keep his head above water, such as in "Traumschiff" in 1983, where he made important contacts that got his career rolling.

A role in a ZDF series helped him to build up a financial base, although he was still struggling with debts. "It took until the early nineties," Müller recalls. Today, it is impossible to imagine the German film and television landscape without him.

