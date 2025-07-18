Night train connections are expensive: taxpayers are noticing this too. KEYSTONE

From 2026, SBB trains will travel overnight to Sweden three times a week. It sounds romantic for passengers - but the service will cost taxpayers a lot of money. The federal government adds around CHF 30,000 per journey.

Sven Ziegler

SBB is expanding its night train network to the north: From April 2026, passengers will be able to travel directly from Basel to Copenhagen and Malmö three times a week. A project that aims to improve the carbon footprint of international transportation - but comes at a high price.

As reported by Tamedia newspapers, the federal government is supporting the service with a total of CHF 47 million until 2030. Including the planned connections, this means a subsidy of around CHF 30,000 per journey. According to SBB, this is due to high operating costs, particularly for the maintenance of rolling stock, staff and cleaning of sleeping and couchette carriages.

However, studies, such as that of the German Federal Ministry of Transport, show where the main drivers lie: around 45 percent of the costs are attributable to rolling stock, 14 percent to personnel and a further 14 percent to cleaning and stabling. The costs per route kilometer are therefore between 35 and 45 euros - with up to 1300 kilometers to Malmö, this adds up to 40,000 to 60,000 euros per trip.

Politically controversial offer

Another problem: in contrast to seats on daytime services, each bed on the night train can only be sold once per night. Even with an occupancy rate of 70 percent, as studies show is usual, the tickets would have to be more expensive than flights in order to cover costs.

The offer remains politically controversial, as the Tamedia newspapers write. Originally, 30 million Swiss francs a year were earmarked for night trains, but parliament reduced the subsidies to 10 million. Nevertheless, the majority of this now flows into a single connection. The Greens and the SP want to increase funding, while the conservative forces want to cut the subsidy. The issue is likely to be discussed again in parliament by 2026 at the latest.