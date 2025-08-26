Taylor Swift and her partner Travis Kelce. Emily Curiel/Ecuriel@kcstar.Com/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa (Archivbild)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged. The US singer announced this on her Instagram account.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you US singer Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce are engaged.

The celebrity couple announced this in a joint post on Instagram.

Swift and Kelce's relationship began in the summer of 2023. Show more

They are the celebrity couple in the USA, and now they are engaged: singer Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce are getting married. The two announced this themselves on Instagram. The post simply reads: "Your English teacher and your PE teacher are getting married".

In a series of photos, Kelce can be seen kneeling in front of Swift in a romantic garden decorated with flowers. Another photo shows a ring with a large diamond.

The two confirmed what many fans around the world had long hoped for. Swift and Kelce's relationship began in the summer of 2023 and quickly became public. They made numerous appearances together and publicly declared their love - for example at concerts on Swift's record-breaking tour or at the Super Bowl of the North American football league NFL.