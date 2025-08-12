Taylor Swift announces her twelfth studio album. (archive picture) Keystone

Taylor Swift has announced her twelfth studio album "The Life of a Showgirl" on her website and with a video on social media. It is still unclear when the album will be released.

The unveiling took place on August 12 at 00:12.

At the same time, Swift published a video clip on social media from a podcast with her boyfriend, football player Travis Kelce, in which she presents the album. Show more

Taylor Swift has announced a new album. It is entitled "The Life of a Showgirl" and is the 35-year-old US pop megastar's twelfth studio album.

The album was announced with a countdown on the website taylorswift.com, which experienced an onslaught - the new album was then announced at exactly twelve minutes past midnight (local time in the USA) on August 12.

Swift will appear on her friend, football player Travis Kelce's podcast on Wednesday. At the same time as the announcement, she published an excerpt from the episode on social media in which she pulls the new album out of a suitcase. The video was clicked on over a million times in fifteen minutes. Fans will now be waiting with bated breath to see if she reveals in the podcast when the album will be released.

Swift ended her monumental "Eras Tour" in December 2024. According to industry estimates, the concert series, which began in March 2023, generated around two billion dollars with more than ten million tickets sold, making it the highest-grossing tour in history. Swift herself wrote on Instagram that the tour was the "most extraordinary chapter" of her life to date.

Her eleventh studio album "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" was released in April 2024 and was the most streamed album of 2024 globally on Spotify. The streaming provider states that the US-American has almost 90.4 million monthly listeners. Her music was the most streamed in 2024. Swift set records on Spotify with the album shortly after its release.

Fans also celebrate Swift's love life

The icon also repeatedly causes a stir with her private life. In July, Travis Kelce posted private photos of himself with Taylor Swift on Instagram for the first time. The NFL player wrote alongside the thirteen photos, which show him with family, friends and, in most cases, with superstar Swift by his side, that he had "had some adventures this offseason".

Pop star Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Kelce made their love official in the summer of 2023. Since then, the two have regularly appeared together in public, although Kelce had not previously posted any photos together on his Instagram page.

Swift shared her first photo with Kelce last summer after a concert in London - they can both be seen backstage with the heir to the British throne Prince William and his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

