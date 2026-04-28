Megastar Taylor Swift has applied for trademark protection for her voice and likeness. Jordan Strauss/AP/dpa-tmn

Artificial intelligence fakes are a real problem for artists. To protect herself against the threat, megastar Taylor Swift has now filed for trademark protection on her voice and appearance.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you US singer Taylor Swift has applied to the patent office for trademark protection for her voice and appearance.

According to a patent attorney, the applications have been "specifically" created to protect Swift from the threat of artificial intelligence.

Actor Matthew McConaughey was already granted eight trademark rights in 2025. Show more

In the fight against AI counterfeiting, US singer Taylor Swift has applied for trademark protection for her voice and appearance. This was reported by the US portal "Variety".

According to the report, three applications with two audio recordings and a photo of the mega star were submitted to the US Patent Office last Friday by Swift's company TAS Rights Management.

In the first recording, the singer simply says "Hey, it's Taylor Swift", in the second "Hey, it's Taylor". The photo shows the singer "holding a pink guitar with a black strap and wearing a colorful, shimmering bodysuit and silver boots". She is standing on a pink stage in front of a colorful microphone, with purple lights in the background.

Matthew McConaughey already has trademark protection

The applications were discovered by US patent attorney Josh Gerben. According to him, the applications reflect the growing concern among stars that artificial intelligence could take away artists' control over their voice and appearance without their consent.

As Gerben writes in his blog, the applications were "specifically" created to protect Swift from such threats. The protection of the voice as a trademark is a new phenomenon and it is as yet unclear whether it will stand up in court.

Taylor Swift is thus following the example of actor Matthew McConaughey. His lawyers had applied for similar trademark protection for their client in 2025. The US Patent and Trademark Office ultimately granted McConaughey a total of eight trademark rights.

Trademarks are not actually intended to protect a person's general appearance, voice or personality. However, according to the report, McConaughey's lawyers argue that such trademark protection offers additional legal remedies over traditional claims to take action against AI-generated content.