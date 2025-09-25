Taylor Swift's new album is called "The Life of a Showgirl". (archive picture) Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP/dpa

Taylor Swift is celebrating the release of her new album with a worldwide cinema event. From October 3 to 5, "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" will also be shown in Switzerland - in all major blue Cinemas.

At the same time, the film "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" will be shown in cinemas for one weekend.

In Switzerland, Swifties can experience the event at blue Cinemas - advance tickets are already on sale. Show more

Taylor Swift is combining the release of her twelfth studio album "The Life of a Showgirl" with a special movie experience. The film "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" will be shown worldwide from October 3 to 5 - including in Switzerland.

The movie lasts 89 minutes and is very different from classic concert productions. Swifties can look forward to the exclusive world premiere of the music video for the single "The Fate of Ophelia", supplemented by brand new lyric videos and detailed insights into the making of the album. There are also personal comments from Taylor Swift, who explains scene by scene what inspired her.

"The Life of a Showgirl" in the blue Cinemas

The concept ties in with the famous "Secret Sessions", where Swift invited selected fans to private album listening parties in previous years. With the cinema event, this closeness is now being taken to a global stage. Swift herself described the film series as a "dazzling soirée" - a glittering celebration that also calls for the right outfit.

In Switzerland, "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" can be seen in the blue Cinemas. The film will be shown in Zurich, Bern, St. Gallen, Lucerne, Geneva, Winterthur and Chur, among others. Advance tickets are already on sale for the screenings on October 3, 4 and 5. Fans who want to attend the premiere should secure their tickets quickly - experience has shown that demand is high.

With the cinema event, Taylor Swift is continuing her strategy of turning album releases into a community experience. The Eras tour film already ensured sold-out auditoriums and singing audiences worldwide.

