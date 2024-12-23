Taylor Swift has given a young patient named Naya a special Christmas present. This comes after the singer recently paid a visit to the Children's Mercy Hospital.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Teenager Naya, a patient at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, was surprised with a Christmas present from pop star Taylor Swift.

The singer sent the 19-year-old the same outfit she wore when she visited the children's hospital after Naya complimented her on it.

The teenager had previously published videos of her meeting with Swift, which went viral on TikTok. Show more

Taylor Swift (35) has once again proven that she is not only a talented singer, but also has a big heart: on December 12, the pop icon visited the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, to bring joy to the young patients.

During her visit, she also met teenager Naya, who described Swift's outfit as "tea" - a compliment, as the 19-year-old emphasized. Swift thanked Naya with a smile and said: "You've made my day."

Swift signs a copy of the "Eras Tour Book" in Naya's video, which went viral on TikTok. In another clip of the teenager, the superstar dances with Naya and a boy to her song "Bad Blood".

Special Christmas surprise for Naya

Now Swift has surprised the 19-year-old again. A few days after their meeting, Naya received a special Christmas present from the singer: the same plaid set that Swift had worn during her visit.

The set from the Miu Miu brand, consisting of a pleated mini skirt and a matching top, is worth 4,500 US dollars, according to People.

In a TikTok video, Naya shows how she unwraps the gift and writes: "She's so amazing, I'm so blessed, I love you Tay Swizzle, you are literally the best."

As can be seen in the clip, the gift also comes with a handwritten letter from Swift. In it, the "Cruel Summer" performer explained that she didn't immediately tell Naya where the outfit came from because she had planned a surprise. "I got you a few things that I hope are 'tea' for you. Merry Christmas," writes Swift.

It's not the first generous gesture Swift has made to her fans. In 2019, for example, she donated 10,000 US dollars to a cancer patient. The teenager had stage four cancer.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

