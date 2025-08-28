Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have got engaged and celebrated the move with romantic pictures on Instagram. Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced their engagement. Travis' father reveals details about the proposal and the luxury ring. Now Swifties are putting pressure on their partners - they also want to celebrate an engagement and get married.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in an extravagant flower garden in Missouri and presented a sensational vintage ring.

The old mine cut diamond weighs 8-10 carats, is hand-cut and is estimated to be worth up to 4 million pounds.

The engagement sparked a wave of reactions, with fans on social media talking about the "wedding of the year" and now seeking engagements themselves. Show more

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made their engagement public, sending fans around the world into a frenzy. In a sea of pink and white flowers, Travis kneels before Taylor and presents her with a top class engagement ring.

The announcement of the engagement came as no surprise to many, as the couple have been together for two years. The proposal took place in a garden in Missouri, as Travis' father Ed Kelce revealed in an interview with "News 5 Cleveland". The engagement ring, an Old Mine Brilliant Cut, is set in elegant gold and attracts everyone's attention.

Fans of the couple, who know the inside joke about the "English teacher" and the "gym teacher", were delighted by the reference in the announcement, in which Swift wrote: "Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married" - a reference to their songs and Kelce's sporting successes.

The details of the wedding are top secret, but fans can't wait to find out more about the upcoming celebration.

The engagement ring? With a vintage stone - cost? Exorbitant

This is the luxury engagement bling. Instagram/Taylor Swift

Jewelry experts estimate that the Swift engagement ring could cost between 500,000 (over 540,000 Swiss francs) and 4 million pounds (around 4.32 million francs), Ruth Falkner, editor-in-chief of "Retail Jeweller" magazine, told the "bbc".

The diamond? A vintage stone weighing 8 to 10 carats. That's rare for antique jewelry.

Jewelry expert Rachael Taylor explains that the soft shine of the stone is probably due to the fact that it is antique - cut by hand, not by machine. Swift's ring thus follows the vintage trend: unusual cuts, XXL stone - a perfect match for the singer's romantic look.

An engraved T?

Observers have spotted a "T" in Swift's ring. Her fans suspect that the letter could be an allusion to her couple abbreviation "TnT" - meaning Taylor and Travis.

This theory is backed up by Swift's post, who posted a dynamite heart to go with it.

Swifties also want to get engaged and married

The engagement is being hotly debated on social media. "This is THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR" fans write something on TikTok.

Partners of die-hard Swiftie aficionados are now under pressure, fans also want to celebrate an engagement and get married, reports "20min.ch".

