Thanks to the "Eras Tour", Taylor Swift is said to have achieved billionaire status, wrote "Forbes" magazine. (archive picture) Keystone

The business magazine "Forbes" estimates the fortune of pop superstar Taylor Swift (36, "Shake It Off") at two billion dollars.

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In 2024, the musician will have achieved billionaire status thanks to the "Eras Tour", the magazine wrote. By March 2026, her fortune had doubled, making her the richest female musician in history. "Forbes" called Swift one of the most commercially successful songwriters of all time.

In 2020, Swift changed the music industry when she re-recorded the majority of her discography. The royalties subsequently flowed into her own pocket. With revenues of 2.2 billion US dollars, her tour became the highest-selling concert tour in history. She used the money to buy back her original master recordings, according to "Forbes".

Years of dispute over rights to albums

Swift was signed to the Big Machine music label at the beginning of her career and recorded her first six albums there. The rights belonged - as usual - to the label, which sold them in 2019 for more than 300 million dollars to a holding company owned by former music manager Scooter Braun. According to Swift, this was done without her consultation or consent.

This was followed by years of public dispute, which Swift often addressed in her songs. In 2020, Braun sold the rights again, this time to the investment firm Shamrock Capital in Los Angeles, from whom Swift now acquired them. In 2025, Swift announced that she had bought the rights to her first six albums.

Billionaire charts usually use publicly available information on assets such as shares, real estate, works of art and other luxury goods. The information is not considered accurate and is sometimes controversial.