Taylor Swift fans can look forward to October 3. In her friend Travis Kelce's podcast, the singer reveals more about her new album "The Life of a Showgirl".

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taylor Swift announced her twelfth studio album "The Life of a Showgirl" on Tuesday evening (local time).

On Wednesday evening (local time), the pop megastar announced more about her new album on her friend Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights".

It is due to be released on October 3, 2025. Show more

US pop megastar Taylor Swift shed a few tears on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights", showed her feelings - and above all revealed more about her new album. The twelfth studio album entitled "The Life of a Showgirl" is due to be released on October 3. While she was on the road in Europe with her "Eras Tour", she worked on the album, Swift said in the podcast published on Wednesday evening (local time) by the football player, which he has together with his brother Jason Kelce.

It had been very physically demanding, but she had been "mentally stimulated" and full of creative energy. She had "literally lived the life of a showgirl", the megastar explained.

To loud cheers and clapping from the brothers, Swift pulled the new album out of a suitcase during her podcast appearance. On the cover, she lolls in a glittery outfit in turquoise water. The title sparkles in orange and red lettering. Other photos for the album show the singer in feather and glitter costumes and plenty of bare skin.

The singer also posted the album cover on her social media. The album has 12 tracks, including titles such as "Elizabeth Taylor", "Eldest Daughter" and "Honey". The song "The Life of a Showgirl" features Sabrina Carpenter. For the recordings, Swift teamed up with Swedish producer legends Max Martin and Shellback, with whom she has previously worked on albums such as "Red" and "Reputation".

Taylor had already announced the new album with a countdown to August 12 - twelve minutes past midnight - on the website taylorswift.com, which experienced a huge rush. At the same time, she posted a teaser video for the podcast episode on social media.

Swift and Kelce flirt in the podcast

Pop star Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Kelce made their love official in the summer of 2023. Since then, the two have regularly appeared together in public, but this is the first time the megastar has been a guest on the podcast. The two also used their joint appearance for numerous flirty moments.

Travis Kelce revealed in the podcast that he first saw Swift on stage in 2023 on the "Eras" tour and was completely fascinated and wanted so much to get to know her. On stage, the singer would drive a whole stadium crazy, but in private, alone in a room, he was able to talk to her naturally and easily. She was "so genuine and so beautiful" when they met in person, the football star enthused. She would make him so much better. Taylor was visibly moved and thanked him for the compliments. Holding hands and even kissing, the couple did not hold back with expressions of love.

Swift moved to tears

Swift spoke tearfully about her great efforts to buy back the rights to her first six albums. The singer had recently succeeded in doing so after a years-long dispute with her former manager and label. She cried wolf when she was able to buy the rights back from the investment company Shamrock Capital in Los Angeles, Swift said. These songs are like a handwritten diary, from every phase of her life. This was a true affair of the heart.

Eleventh album set several records

Swift finished her monumental "Eras Tour" in December 2024. According to industry estimates, the concert series, which began in March 2023, generated around two billion dollars with more than ten million tickets sold, making it the highest-selling tour in history. Their eleventh studio album "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" was released in April 2024 and was the most streamed album of 2024 globally on Spotify. Swift set several records on the streaming platform and in the German charts with the album shortly after its release.

