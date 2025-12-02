Sad end for "Bauer sucht Frau" farmer Friedrich and his Selina "Bauer sucht Frau" farmer Friedrich has taken heart and made a decision. But it's a difficult one for him. Image: RTL Screenshot He tells his lady-in-waiting Selina that he has decided in favor of the other candidate. Image: RTL Screenshot Friedrich on his decision: "The fact that it has just ended like this is of course particularly painful." Image: RTL Screenshot After Friedrich has spoken to Selina, he invites Laura to go tractor driving. And she goes along. Friedrich is delighted: "I had that first tingling feeling in my stomach when I was on the tractor with her. I just felt that there was a certain attraction between us," admits the 29-year-old. Image: RTL Sad end for "Bauer sucht Frau" farmer Friedrich and his Selina "Bauer sucht Frau" farmer Friedrich has taken heart and made a decision. But it's a difficult one for him. Image: RTL Screenshot He tells his lady-in-waiting Selina that he has decided in favor of the other candidate. Image: RTL Screenshot Friedrich on his decision: "The fact that it has just ended like this is of course particularly painful." Image: RTL Screenshot After Friedrich has spoken to Selina, he invites Laura to go tractor driving. And she goes along. Friedrich is delighted: "I had that first tingling feeling in my stomach when I was on the tractor with her. I just felt that there was a certain attraction between us," admits the 29-year-old. Image: RTL

Friedrich's decision in the matchmaking show "Bauer sucht Frau" brings tears to his eyes: he chooses candidate Laura - and breaks the heart of his lady-in-waiting Selina.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you TV farmer Friedrich has chosen candidate Laura in the show "Bauer sucht Frau" and therefore has to say goodbye to lady-in-waiting Selina.

The clarifying conversation is visibly difficult for him, as he says he has taken Selina to his heart and the decision has torn him apart inside.

The emotional farewell is tearful and marks a painful turning point for everyone involved. Show more

"Bauer sucht Frau" farmer Friedrich is facing a difficult conversation. The 29-year-old has invited two candidates to his farm to get to know each other - and has now decided on one.

Even as he waits for his lady-in-waiting Selina, Friedrich can see the pain. He knows what is about to happen - and that it will hurt. Not just for her, but for him too.

The farmer has made up his mind: Laura is the woman with whom he can imagine a future. But before he can go down this path, he has to tell Selina the truth.

A moment that changes everything. Tears flow, words falter - and in the end, all that remains is a bitter goodbye.

Friedrich: "Telling her that tore me apart inside"

Asparagus farmer Friedrich would have preferred to skip this difficult moment. But there is no way around it: he has to tell Selina that his heart beats for someone else.

"I've totally taken Selina to my heart - telling her that tore me apart inside," the 29-year-old admits honestly.

It was clear to him that he would have to make a decision at some point on "Bauer sucht Frau" (to be seen on RTL+). But the fact that it hurts so much probably surprised even Friedrich.

