"Tore me apart inside" Tearful end for TV farmer Friedrich and his lady-in-waiting
Carlotta Henggeler
2.12.2025
Friedrich's decision in the matchmaking show "Bauer sucht Frau" brings tears to his eyes: he chooses candidate Laura - and breaks the heart of his lady-in-waiting Selina.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- TV farmer Friedrich has chosen candidate Laura in the show "Bauer sucht Frau" and therefore has to say goodbye to lady-in-waiting Selina.
- The clarifying conversation is visibly difficult for him, as he says he has taken Selina to his heart and the decision has torn him apart inside.
- The emotional farewell is tearful and marks a painful turning point for everyone involved.
"Bauer sucht Frau" farmer Friedrich is facing a difficult conversation. The 29-year-old has invited two candidates to his farm to get to know each other - and has now decided on one.
Even as he waits for his lady-in-waiting Selina, Friedrich can see the pain. He knows what is about to happen - and that it will hurt. Not just for her, but for him too.
The farmer has made up his mind: Laura is the woman with whom he can imagine a future. But before he can go down this path, he has to tell Selina the truth.
A moment that changes everything. Tears flow, words falter - and in the end, all that remains is a bitter goodbye.
Friedrich: "Telling her that tore me apart inside"
Asparagus farmer Friedrich would have preferred to skip this difficult moment. But there is no way around it: he has to tell Selina that his heart beats for someone else.
"I've totally taken Selina to my heart - telling her that tore me apart inside," the 29-year-old admits honestly.
It was clear to him that he would have to make a decision at some point on "Bauer sucht Frau" (to be seen on RTL+). But the fact that it hurts so much probably surprised even Friedrich.