Ex-couple on one stage: Helene Fischer at Silbereisen show - Gallery Florian Silbereisen hosted the live TV show "Das Adventsfest der 100.000 Lichter" for the 20th time. Image: dpa Thomas Gottschalk's appearance was also eagerly awaited. Image: dpa Helene Fischer came to the show as a surprise guest. Image: dpa Fischer then sang Rolf Zuckowski's classic "In der Weihnachtsbäckerei". Image: dpa He read out a personal Christmas story. Image: dpa Fischer sang a medley of children's songs from her new album. Image: dpa Ex-couple on one stage: Helene Fischer at Silbereisen show - Gallery Florian Silbereisen hosted the live TV show "Das Adventsfest der 100.000 Lichter" for the 20th time. Image: dpa Thomas Gottschalk's appearance was also eagerly awaited. Image: dpa Helene Fischer came to the show as a surprise guest. Image: dpa Fischer then sang Rolf Zuckowski's classic "In der Weihnachtsbäckerei". Image: dpa He read out a personal Christmas story. Image: dpa Fischer sang a medley of children's songs from her new album. Image: dpa

The speculation was right: at the live TV show "Das Adventsfest der 100.000 Lichter" (The Advent Festival of 100,000 Lights), two darlings of the pop world who have enchanted fans as a couple for years surprisingly meet.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Helene Fischer performed alongside Florian Silbereisen.

The appearance is special because Florian Silbereisen and Helene Fischer were once together for ten years.

Fischer recently released an album of children's songs. Show more

Schlager star Helene Fischer performed at her ex-partner Florian Silbereisen's "Advent Festival of 100,000 Lights". The 40-year-old sang Christmas songs and a medley from her latest project, an album for young children, in the evening's live TV show on Ersten. And Fischer announced that she is working on new songs.

The performance is special because Florian Silbereisen and Helene Fischer were once together for ten years and were even considered a dream couple in the pop world. Since their separation in 2018, every public reunion has therefore been a closely watched spectacle - and the announcement by the broadcaster responsible for the show, MDR, that there would be a surprise guest alone had fueled speculation about a performance by Fischer.

Fischer makes even more children's music

Fischer recently released an album of children's songs, which she was also allowed to promote on the show. It is not to remain a one-off outing, Fischer announced in response to Silbereisen's question on the show. She wants to "push ahead with the children's song project" in 2025: "It's not planned to stop at one album. Yes, that means I want to grow with the children."

At the same time, however, she will be working on new songs for a larger audience next year. In 2026, she would then be "totally there for you again", said the singer, who had already announced a tour for that year.

Fischer also sang his birthday classic "Wie schön, dass du geboren bist" and "In der Weihnachtsbäckerei" in honor of Rolf Zuckowski, who was in attendance. "I adore you and find you incredibly valuable for our musical generation and music history," Fischer said to Zuckowski. The children's carol singer shed a few tears of joy.

Gottschalk wrapped up in "wellbeing"

In addition to the numerous musical performances, a celebrity traditionally reads an Advent story on the annual TV show - this time it was presenter Thomas Gottschalk, who has recently been criticized for body shaming, among other things, with a story he wrote himself. He raved about the Advent atmosphere of the show: "I think Florian does a great job. At a time when you really need it, he puts such a cloak of well-being over the nation. (...) Even I can't get any nastiness stuck in my throat."

Traditionally, ARD broadcasts "Das Adventsfest" as a so-called big show to open the Christmas markets from Suhl in Thuringia on the Saturday before the first Advent - this time on November 30. The festive pop show has been around for 20 years, always with Silbereisen as presenter. The reflective entertainment show, in which the so-called Light of Peace from Bethlehem is passed on, has borne its current name since 2011.

dpa