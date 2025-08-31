"Farmer, single, looking for": 3rd round Farmer David from French-speaking Switzerland and lady-in-waiting Vesna have grown closer. Image: CH Media During an outing, David brings up the question of children. He wants a girl and a boy ... Image: CH Media But Vesna is already the mother of a teenager and has given up on having children. Vesna sheds tears of disappointment. David is also sad. Image: CH Media An emotional farewell to Vesna. Farmer David wishes her "all the best for the future." Image: CH Media Cowboy Jonny organizes the Olympic Games in collecting horse bulls in Thurgau. He tests his ladies on the farm for their suitability as farmers. Both put their foot down - it ends in a draw. Image: CH Media After the competition, there's a relaxing round in the "Hotti", as Jonny calls his hotpot. The man from Thurgau checks out his lady: "Moll, they both have a good figure". Image: CH Media Meanwhile, things are going well for Gabi... Image: CH Media ... and Röbi are doing well. The farmer is convincing when it comes to tackling the work - he drives a forklift and a tractor, which scores him points. Image: CH MediaCH Media Hansjürg and Sybille get to know each other in his alpine hut - over a lively fondue feast. Sybille likes Hansjürg's hands-on farming skills. Image: CH Media Meanwhile, farmer's wife Cécile and Thomas are getting closer and closer. Thomas feels right at home on Cécile's farm. He knows all about animals from his childhood. Image: CH Media Do Cupid's arrows fly? They have a lot of fun on a trip to the parkour hall and get closer. Image: CH Media Does Thomas pass the acceptance test with Cécile's best friend Julia? Yes, she gives her okay. Image: CH Media Emigrant farmer Theo has lived in Canada since his school days. He lives on the large farm with his teenage daughter - and wants a new love to enjoy life together. Image: CH Media Farmer Theo also takes time out for his hobbies and enjoys nature on his farm. Soon there is a visit from Switzerland. Image: CH Media Olga wants to get to know farmer Theo. She travels to Canada to do so. The 43-year-old has already sought her love twice on "BLS" - and has not yet found it. She has already tried farmer Karl and twirly moustache Hans. Image: Screenshot CH Media Olga couldn't find her way with Farmer Karl ... Image: Screenshot CH Media ... and it didn't work out with Casanova-Hans either. Image: Screenshot CH Media "Farmer, single, looking for": 3rd round Farmer David from French-speaking Switzerland and lady-in-waiting Vesna have grown closer. Image: CH Media During an outing, David brings up the question of children. He wants a girl and a boy ... Image: CH Media But Vesna is already the mother of a teenager and has given up on having children. Vesna sheds tears of disappointment. David is also sad. Image: CH Media An emotional farewell to Vesna. Farmer David wishes her "all the best for the future." Image: CH Media Cowboy Jonny organizes the Olympic Games in collecting horse bulls in Thurgau. He tests his ladies on the farm for their suitability as farmers. Both put their foot down - it ends in a draw. Image: CH Media After the competition, there's a relaxing round in the "Hotti", as Jonny calls his hotpot. The man from Thurgau checks out his lady: "Moll, they both have a good figure". Image: CH Media Meanwhile, things are going well for Gabi... Image: CH Media ... and Röbi are doing well. The farmer is convincing when it comes to tackling the work - he drives a forklift and a tractor, which scores him points. Image: CH MediaCH Media Hansjürg and Sybille get to know each other in his alpine hut - over a lively fondue feast. Sybille likes Hansjürg's hands-on farming skills. Image: CH Media Meanwhile, farmer's wife Cécile and Thomas are getting closer and closer. Thomas feels right at home on Cécile's farm. He knows all about animals from his childhood. Image: CH Media Do Cupid's arrows fly? They have a lot of fun on a trip to the parkour hall and get closer. Image: CH Media Does Thomas pass the acceptance test with Cécile's best friend Julia? Yes, she gives her okay. Image: CH Media Emigrant farmer Theo has lived in Canada since his school days. He lives on the large farm with his teenage daughter - and wants a new love to enjoy life together. Image: CH Media Farmer Theo also takes time out for his hobbies and enjoys nature on his farm. Soon there is a visit from Switzerland. Image: CH Media Olga wants to get to know farmer Theo. She travels to Canada to do so. The 43-year-old has already sought her love twice on "BLS" - and has not yet found it. She has already tried farmer Karl and twirly moustache Hans. Image: Screenshot CH Media Olga couldn't find her way with Farmer Karl ... Image: Screenshot CH Media ... and it didn't work out with Casanova-Hans either. Image: Screenshot CH Media

The third round of "Bauer, single, sucht" has it all: there are tears of disappointment, a Rossbollen challenge and a reunion with an old acquaintance.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the third episode of "Bauer, single, sucht" there is also a lot of flirting and laughter. But there are also bitter tears of disappointment.

Cowboy Jonny from Thurgau gets very close to his ladies in the hot tub.

And farmer David in French-speaking Switzerland has a highly emotional moment. Show more

Farmer David (42) and his lady-in-waiting Vesna (43) slowly get to know each other. Both are shy and had to get to know each other first. But during an outing, it becomes clear that they like each other - and could imagine a future together.

But there is one big difference: David wants a family of his own - preferably two children. A boy and a girl. But for Vesna - she is already the mother of a teenager - having more children is out of the question.

Tears of disappointment flow during the outing. David is emotional as he says goodbye; he felt comfortable with Vesna and wanted to go one step further. But this experience also has a positive effect. David: "Thanks to Vesna, I was able to shed some of my shyness. I'm more open now." David is now hoping for new happiness in love.

Cowboy Jonny enters the horse stud Olympics

Jonny from Thurgau still hasn't decided on a lady-in-waiting. That's why he invites Karin and Regula to a horse pollen competition. Whoever collects more and faster will get a kiss. Both ladies-in-waiting put up a fight - there is a draw and a kiss for both winners.

Jonny leaves nothing to chance and invites the two of them to take a relaxing bath in his "Hotti", his hot tub. Meanwhile, he inspects the figures of his invited guests. His conclusion: "Moll, both have a good figure." Phew!

Jonny is a bon vivant, true to his motto: "You never know when life will end." Carpe Diem, said the Romans.

Röbi and Gabi: it's going like clockwork

Röbi goes full throttle on Gabi's farm, driving around in the forklift or sometimes in the tractor.

This goes down well with the pragmatic horse farmer. Are there butterflies in the stomach?

As a reward for all the work, there's a bit of banter and a beer.

Happy fondue on the alp

Farmer Hansjürg and Sybille are also getting closer and closer. Most recently at a fondue meal on the alp. Between feasting on cheese and toasting, the farmer and the lady of the farm sizzle.

Is there a happy ending? It could well be.

Cécile: "Never before has a man touched me so much"

Cécile, a farmer from Obwalden, invites Thomas on a parkour tour in the hall. The construction worker cuts a fine athletic figure there too. Thomas impresses Cécile with his dedication and his calm, positive and profound manner. The Bernese also scores points with Cécile's best friend Julia.

Cécile is impressed by Thomas: "The encounter is not without its difficulties - I've never been so touched by a man before".

Reunion with a familiar face

All good things come in threes, as the old saying goes; that's probably what "BLS" contestant Olga thought too. The 43-year-old has tried her luck with farmer Karl and Hans. But without success.

Now she wants to get to know farmer Theo from Canada. To do this, the Ticino resident travels the globe. Will she find her new partner on another continent?

But Olga has to win Theo's heart first - and she has competition. Theo has just invited two ladies-in-waiting.

It remains exciting on "Bauer, single, sucht" ...

