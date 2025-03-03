Mark Zuckerberg makes people laugh with a curious birthday serenade: the meta boss sings for his wife on her 40th birthday in a tight blue latex suit - and the web celebrates the weird performance.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tech guru Mark Zuckerberg surprised his wife Priscilla Chan for her 40th birthday with an Elvis-inspired performance in a glittering blue latex jumpsuit.

In front of the assembled guests, the meta-CEO showed himself to be an unexpectedly talented entertainer and sang the song "Beautiful Thing" by Benson Boone.

The video of his show spread rapidly online and caused amused reactions. Show more

Mark Zuckerberg came up with something very special for his wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday: The meta-CEO slipped into a glittering blue jumpsuit in the style of Elvis Presley and presented himself as an entertainer at the big birthday party.

The tech billionaire showed off his entertaining skills in front of the assembled guests - and his performance made for astonished faces.

Zuckerberg wrote on the posted video: "Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single". In German: "Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single."

Benson Boone is the author of the song "Beautiful Thing": the hit spent 58 weeks at number one in the Swiss charts.

Meanwhile, the birthday serenade is going viral and causing hilarious comments on the internet.

More videos from the department