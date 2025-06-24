Bobby Sherman, pictured here in 1981, has died at the age of 81. Picture: IMAGO/xRalphxDominguez/MediaPunchx

Great sadness for teen idol Bobby Sherman. The US singer and actor has died at the age of 81.

The American singer and actor Bobby Sherman has died at the age of 81.

The former teen idol suffered from an advanced stage of cancer, as his wife publicly announced a few months ago.

Sherman rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s with songs such as "Little Woman" and "Julie, Do Ya Love Me". Show more

The US singer and actor Bobby Sherman is dead. He died at the age of 81, as his wife Brigitte Poublon announced on Instagram on Tuesday - the TV station Fox News had the death confirmed separately by Poublon. "Bobby left this world while holding my hand - as he carried our life together with love, courage and unwavering grace," she wrote.

Sherman had made it public a few months ago that her husband had advanced cancer. Son Tyler Sherman also confirmed the death to the Washington Post newspaper.

"He swapped sold-out concerts for the ambulance"

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Sherman became a teen idol with songs such as "Little Woman" and "Julie, Do Ya Love Me". His music earned him four top 10 hits in the US charts and his television appearances - including in the series "Here Come the Brides" - made him a familiar face. His picture adorned lunch boxes and youth magazines, and in 2005 he was included in "TV Guide's" list of the 25 biggest teen idols.

After his pop career ended, Sherman turned to emergency medicine, working as a paramedic and instructor with the Los Angeles Police Department - on a voluntary basis. "He traded sold-out concerts for the ambulance," his wife wrote. "He showed us what true heroism is - quiet, selfless and deeply human." Bobby Sherman is survived by two sons and six grandchildren.