Horror films are booming in October. But if you want to be more than just passively creeped out and get your hands dirty, it's best to play horror games. We show you seven games for every taste and every level of nervousness.

For in-depth horror: "Silent Hill 2"

"Silent Hill 2" is a psychological odyssey into the abysses of human guilt and grief, making it the perfect brain teaser for Halloween. The supposedly simple mission to search for the deceased woman in the fog-shrouded town of Silent Hill quickly develops into an encounter with the deepest, darkest parts of your own psyche.

Unlike many action horror games, the horror here lies less in the bloody moments of shock and more in the torturous, oppressive atmosphere and the surreal symbolism of the monsters. Protagonist James Sunderland has to deal with his own demons, which take the form of the iconic "Pyramid Head" or the faceless nurses. A masterpiece that will stay with you long after you switch off the console.

Creepy in space: "Dead Space"

If you're looking for a claustrophobic trip into space for Halloween, the "Dead Space" remake is your first choice. You take on the role of engineer Isaac Clarke, who is stuck on the giant mining ship USG Ishimura. The crew has been transformed into brutal, eerily deformed monsters, the so-called Necromorphs.

The horror is created by the ingenious combination of the isolated sci-fi environment, the extremely immersive sound design (every bang, every grinding noise makes you flinch) and the unique combat system, in which you have to deliberately sever the limbs of your enemies. "Dead Space" is survival horror in its purest form: Resources are scarce, the threat is omnipresent, and the feeling of hopelessness is overwhelming.

Like a real thriller: "Alan Wake 2"

"Alan Wake 2" is a dark, surreal masterpiece and a must for anyone who loves a complex story. The game is split into two perspectives: You alternate between playing the trapped writer Alan Wake in a nightmarish New York and the FBI agent Saga Anderson in the atmospheric, Finnish village of Bright Falls.

The horror is multi-layered: it ranges from psychological elements and eerie encounters with the "Dark Place" to classic survival horror with limited ammunition. What makes the game so unique is the fusion of video game, live-action film sequences and novel elements. "Alan Wake 2" is not only spooky, but also a work of art in interactive storytelling that perfectly suits the dark, foggy mood of Halloween.

For series fans: "Man of Medan"

The "Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan" series started in 2019 with the first of eleven parts. Three have been released so far, with the fourth scheduled for November 18.

The game is not only suitable for hardcore gamers and horror freaks, but also for casual players. You accompany a group of five on a horror adventure trip and have to take minor actions, make decisions and pass quick-time events. The game is designed more like an interactive movie, with the characters only having to be controlled in some scenes.

So if you have some time on Halloween, you should definitely play this series.

Horror on the go: "Rusty Lake Series"

Insider tip: If you want to be creeped out on your cell phone, the "Rusty Lake Series" is the best choice. Players can now puzzle their way through the surreal world of Rusty Lake in three "point and click" games. It's best to approach the games with an open mind and let yourself be surprised by the dark stories and clever puzzles.

For horror fans, the game doesn't offer any big scares, but its macabre and creepy atmosphere is very convincing. Don't forget your headphones!

Multiplayer horror: "Dead by Daylight"

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer game in which one player takes on the role of the bloodthirsty murderer and four other players slip into the role of the innocent victims. This unusual starting position for multiplayer games ensures heart palpitations and many classic teen horror movie moments ("Watch out, behind you!").

Horror for the faint-hearted: "Luigi's Mansion 3"

Fancy Halloween and scares, but don't fancy a racing heart and breaking out in a sweat? We can recommend "Luigi's Mansion 3"(game review) to the faint-hearted with a clear conscience.



The player explores a hotel haunted by ghosts with Luigi and tries to rescue Mario and Princess Peach from the clutches of the ghost king Buu Huu.

Although the game contains classic horror elements, these are presented in a family-friendly and amusing way in typical Nintendo style.

Horror for movie fans: Blair Witch

Who remembers the 90s cult classic Blair Witch Project? The low-budget flick revolutionized horror films and taught us to fear with very simple means and "found footage" aesthetics.

The game continues the story of the witch of Burkittsville and immerses the player once again in the infamous forest. The game skillfully replicates the unpleasant horror atmosphere of the original film and is therefore only recommended for players with strong nerves.

Horror in a new dimension: Resident Evil Village

"Normal" horror games are too shallow for you? How about horror in virtual reality?



We recommend: "Resident Evil Village" in VR mode. Unlike other games with VR options, the entire single-player campaign of "Resident Evil" games can be played in virtual reality - without any restrictions or adjustments to the gameplay.

Incidentally, the winter expansion for "Resident Evil Village" was released just last Friday, bringing with it three new pieces of content. Experience a distorted adventure with Ethan's daughter, relive the main story from a third-person perspective and play the reworked Mercenaries mode.

Unexpected horror: Doki Doki Literature Club

"Doki Doki Literature Club" actually looks like a typical Japanese "visual novel" game with a typical Japanese teen love story.

In reality, however, this colorful game is a real horror game that will make some players' blood run cold.

The less you know about the game, the better. So: download, play and be surprised ...



