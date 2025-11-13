  1. Residential Customers
Octopus variant goes viral Tentacular affair - would you bite into this kebab?

Dominik Müller

13.11.2025

A new food hype is currently going viral on social media: kebabs with octopus meat from a skewer. blue News asked the people of Zurich what they think of the new kebab.

13.11.2025, 18:36

13.11.2025, 18:44

Octopus meat is lean, rich in protein and has a mild, slightly sweet taste. It contains valuable omega-3 fatty acids and iodine, with a low fat content. To make the firm meat tender, octopus is usually pre-cooked or prepared by freezing.

In Mediterranean cuisine, it is often marinated, grilled or served in salads and stews. It is ideal for light, protein-rich dishes. So why not pimp up the kebab a little - and make it healthier at the same time? Are octopuses actually a specially protected species?

blue News previously reported on the snack bar chain in the German city of Karlsruhe, which has recently started offering an octopus kebab. The octopus kebab is causing a lot of discussion online.

