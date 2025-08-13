King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima with the princesses Ariane (from left to right), Amalia and Alexia. Picture: KOEN VAN WEEL/ANP/dpa

Julia Melchior accompanied the Dutch royal family for months. The nobility expert believes that heir to the throne Amalia is not struggling with her fate, even if the coming years will be difficult.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three princesses, three different paths - Amalia (21), Alexia (20) and Ariane (18) are the most famous sisters in the Netherlands.

For her documentary "Royal Family - Holland's Royal Siblings" , German aristocracy expert Julia Melchior accompanied the royal family for several months.

"The daughters were allowed to be teenagers, make mistakes and go their own way," says Melchior in an interview.

An openness that could soon be put to the test. Show more

Crown Princess Amalia of the Netherlands has undergone a transformation in recent years - a shy young woman under police protection has become a visible heir to the throne who is open to the people.

In the TV documentary "Royal Family - Holland's Royal Siblings" (now available in the ZDF media library), German aristocracy expert and filmmaker Julia Melchior portrays the three Dutch princesses Amalia (21), Alexia (20) and Ariane (18).

Melchior accompanied the Dutch royal family for several months. What particularly struck her was the freedom that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima allowed their three daughters.

The princesses were allowed to "go their own way"

"The daughters were allowed to be teenagers, make mistakes and go their own way," explains the German aristocracy expert in an interview with t-online.

An openness that may be put to the test in the coming years.

"The biggest challenge for Willem-Alexander and Máxima with regard to their daughters will be finding a partner in the future," Melchior believes. As they move into adulthood, Amalia, Alexia and Ariane will increasingly become the focus of public attention.

For Amalia in particular, who plays a central role as heir to the throne, the pressure will become increasingly greater. The 21-year-old will one day be crowned Queen of the Netherlands.

The path of the eldest daughter of Willem-Alexander and Máxima has been predetermined since her birth - and is associated with high expectations.

Amalia - ready for future challenges

Julia Melchior is convinced that Amalia has been well prepared for future challenges and will therefore be up to them. "She is very convincing and you can tell that she is ready for her public duties," the nobility expert told t-Online.

However, the princess will have to deal with the same issues in her private life as other women of the same age - but under tougher conditions.

"It will be a great challenge for Amalia to find someone she loves and who is prepared to go down this path with her," says Melchior.

So far, Amalia doesn't seem to be struggling with her fate. The current generation of parents may have prepared the royal children better for their future role than the generation before them.

