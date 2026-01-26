(from left to right) Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in "Bridgerton". LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Ball season is back - and with it the world of glitter, rumors and big feelings. Before the fourth season of "Bridgerton" starts on Netflix, you can test here how well you really know your way around London's high society.

Vania Spescha

In the Netflix series "Bridgerton", everything revolves around the perfect appearance - and the dark secrets behind it.

Between courtly etiquette and secret passion, a social drama unfolds that is causing a worldwide sensation.

Season 1 reached over 82 million households in its first 28 days and is one of the most successful series on Netflix.

At the start of the fourth season, you can test your knowledge: are you ready for the ball season - or are you at risk of a social crash? Show more

At the center of the fourth season of "Bridgerton" is Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the free-spirited second eldest son of the family. While his brothers are long married, he thinks little of marriage plans - until he meets a mysterious lady in silver at his mother's masked ball.

Can't wait for the start of the new Bridgerton season? Bridge the waiting time and test your knowledge of intrigue, love and scandal in the big Bridgerton quiz now!