Avatar 3 brings the magic of Pandora back to the big screen. After the first two parts made film history and grossed billions, director James Cameron is now continuing his work - bigger, deeper and more visually impressive than ever before.
The new film takes viewers to previously unknown regions of Pandora and introduces new peoples, creatures and conflicts. The focus is once again on the family of Jake Sully and Neytiri, who have to assert themselves between tradition, identity and their people's fight for survival. Fans can look forward to spectacular underwater worlds, technical innovations and emotional twists and turns.
Even before the official cinema release, Avatar 3 is generating enormous expectations: Record-breaking trailers, sold-out previews and a huge fan base eager to find out how the saga continues. Cameron promises a chapter that will be darker, more personal and at the same time more epic.
And for all those who want to prove how well they can navigate the world of the Na'vi, here's our big Avatar 3 quiz. From the Omatikaya clan to the Eywa mythology - test whether you're a Pandora pro or need another round in the Hallelujah Mountain world.