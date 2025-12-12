  1. Residential Customers
The hit movie is back Test your knowledge of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" now and make the world glow blue

Mattéo Mayasi

12.12.2025

Varang another person who will make Pandora more exciting
20TH CENTURY STUDIOS

It's that time again - "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is here! The 2010 hit movie returns with another sequel and is ready to break new records. Test your knowledge of Pandora and the world of blue now.

12.12.2025, 16:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • "Avatar" returns to the big screen and takes viewers to new regions of Pandora.
  • James Cameron expands his successful universe with fresh characters, spectacular worlds and an emotional story about Jake Sully and Neytiri.
  • The theatrical release of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is on December 17, 2025 - at blue Cinema.
  • The hype is huge: previews are sold out, the fanbase is eagerly waiting - and our quiz shows how well you really know the world of the Na'vi.
Show more

Pandora returns

Avatar 3 brings the magic of Pandora back to the big screen. After the first two parts made film history and grossed billions, director James Cameron is now continuing his work - bigger, deeper and more visually impressive than ever before.

The new film takes viewers to previously unknown regions of Pandora and introduces new peoples, creatures and conflicts. The focus is once again on the family of Jake Sully and Neytiri, who have to assert themselves between tradition, identity and their people's fight for survival. Fans can look forward to spectacular underwater worlds, technical innovations and emotional twists and turns.

Even before the official cinema release, Avatar 3 is generating enormous expectations: Record-breaking trailers, sold-out previews and a huge fan base eager to find out how the saga continues. Cameron promises a chapter that will be darker, more personal and at the same time more epic.

And for all those who want to prove how well they can navigate the world of the Na'vi, here's our big Avatar 3 quiz. From the Omatikaya clan to the Eywa mythology - test whether you're a Pandora pro or need another round in the Hallelujah Mountain world.

