Market scene in Cairo's historic old town.

25 million people, noise, heat: Cairo can be overwhelming - for better or for worse. blue News took two reporters to explore the "City Victorious". The result is 35 travel tips on how to really experience Cairo.

Christian Thumshirn

Cairo was once called "The City Victorious". The Fatimid conquerors gave the city its name because it was founded in 969 AD after a military success - and because Cairo later withstood the Crusaders and was never conquered by them.

Even early travelers such as Carsten Niebuhr, Prince Pückler-Muskau and Gustave Flaubert struggled for words here. Flaubert noted that Cairo was too big, too loud, too much - and that is precisely why it is unforgettable.

Today, 25 million people live here, together with the long since merged Giza. Cairo is Moloch, megacity and myth at the same time: traffic chaos meets wonders of the world, everyday life meets thousands of years of history. Hardly any other city seems more oriental, more contradictory - or more intense.

Anyone who gets involved with Cairo will be rewarded.

blue News has done just that: it has been there, let itself drift, looked, tried out and researched. The result is 35 observations, places and experiences that explain this city - at least to some extent.

It doesn't get any more downtown than this

We have carefully considered the location of our hotel: in the middle of downtown Cairo, right on Talat Harb Square and just a stone's throw away from Tahrir Square - the place where the 2011 revolution brought down Hosni Mubarak and briefly made Cairo the center of the Arab world. Here we are right in the middle of the juggernaut, in the seething heart of this metropolis of 25 million people, where history, traffic noise and life collide in a confined space.

Our rooms cost 20 Swiss francs per night per person. The charm of the old building is patinated, the furnishings sparse, the windows anything but soundproof. But we are right in the middle of it all.

The view from our hotel onto Talaat Harb Square. Cars push close together through downtown, surrounded by historic facades. The square is considered the heart of downtown Cairo. Christian Thumshirn

Those who prefer more luxury can stay in one of the star hotels along the banks of the Nile. The choice is huge, in all price categories.

Legendary was yesterday

Our first route takes us from Talaat Harb Square to the Ritz-Carlton, the former Nile Hilton. In the 1990s and 2000s, the legendary outdoor terrace with palm tree views was the meeting place for the expat scene: a green oasis above the Nile, far away from the noise of the city. Here, people sat outside, drank a glass of wine, Sacher cake was flown in, a place of power in the middle of the big city. Our anticipation was huge.

View from the TV tower of the legendary Nile Hilton Hotel and Midan el Tahrir Square (right). The hotel closed in 2009 after more than 50 years. It was an institution for expats. IMAGO / United Archives

Our disappointment was all the greater: in 2009, the Nile Hilton Hotel was closed, renovated and reopened as the Ritz Carlton. Unfortunately, nothing of the original flair remains today. Since the hotel has belonged to the Marriott Group, it has a smooth, strictly guarded and surprisingly soulless appearance - more Eastern Bloc atmosphere than colonial charm. You don't have to give yourself that.

So the obvious question: where to go for dinner now?

Felfel means pepper in Arabic

The traditional restaurant Felfela near the Midan Talaat Harb: the restaurant has been serving Egyptian classics in a fabulously decorated atmosphere since 1959. ©2025 Arab MLS

And the central location of our hotel pays off. Just a few steps away from Talat Harb Square, you can still find the old institutions. The Felfela restaurant has been serving Arabic classics here for decades.

In the dimly lit vaults, you can enjoy tahina - a creamy sesame paste with flatbread - accompanied by mezze or perhaps Egypt's most exclusive delicacy: squab.

At Felfela, you currently pay around 7 francs for two grilled squab. The Egyptian specialty is also often offered in a stuffed version. ©2025 Arab MLS

Bonus point: Felfela has a beer license. Half a liter of locally brewed Stella beer costs around four francs - more than many a main course.

The café of the revolutionaries

Right next door is another classic: Café Riche has been around since 1908 and is considered one of Cairo's most legendary cafés. Intellectuals, artists and revolutionaries used to meet here - including Gamal Abdel Nasser and Nobel Prize winner Naguib Mahfouz.

Entrance to Café Riche in the center of Cairo: Founded in 1908, the café is considered a legendary meeting place for the city's writers, intellectuals and revolutionaries. IMAGO / Zoonar

Today, the Riche is a slightly run-down, but also nostalgic place with old photos on the walls - perfect for our morning coffee, but nothing more.

Crossing the street? A test of courage

Crossing a road in Cairo demands a lot of nerve from the inexperienced and is only possible at a perceived risk to life. The traffic density is enormous, pedestrian crossings and traffic lights are the absolute exception.

This is how it works: So you wait for a small gap, set off with determination and keep a steady pace. Don't run, don't hesitate, the cars drive around you. Our tip: hitch up with the locals and cross together. This will save you many a drop of sweat.

The secret language of Kairos

If you hear a car horn in Switzerland, either someone has overslept the green light, behaved particularly reprehensibly on the road or the Swiss national team has just reached the World Cup quarter-finals. It's a completely different story in Cairo: people honk their horns non-stop.

And the Egyptians speak their own code language with their horn, which can be used to express many things from expressions of love to insults. If, for example, the horn is honked once long and twice short, this is considered a greeting. For a "thank you", the horn is honked twice briefly - and if you add a third time, you are confessing your love.

But be careful: If you send the wrong code (three short, two long), you quickly risk an argument in the street.

Swiss sugar bomb

The Egyptians can make pyramids - the Swiss brought whipped cream. The legendary Maison Groppi patisserie was founded in 1890 by Giacomo Groppi from Ticino.

We actually wanted to have breakfast here. But the Groppi is still hidden behind white plastic tarpaulins. The traditional café is due to reopen in the first half of 2026. Christian Thumshirn

The Cairo headquarters on Talat Harb Square has been a meeting place for pashas, politicians and lovers for decades. Groppi has been the stage for history, literature and film - the café even plays a role in "The English Patient".

Everything was produced in-house: with Swiss cows on an island in the Nile, its own milk and cream. Groppi first supplied kings, later presidents - and celebrities from Jacqueline Onassis to Richard Nixon.

The café changed hands in the 1980s. The historic building is currently undergoing extensive restoration - the reopening is planned for the first half of 2026. A must for future Kairo travelers.

Beer shops

Due to the Islamic character of the city, it is not possible to buy alcohol in normal supermarkets in Cairo. Outside of international hotels, you will find what you are looking for in inconspicuous specialty stores. While the "Drinkies" chain had a virtual monopoly years ago, the variety is greater today. However, you can still find the stores under "Drinkies" on Google Maps.

Beer license The second store from the left sells beer, wine and spirits. Since the 1990s, the "Drinkies" retail chain has been one of the largest suppliers of alcoholic beverages in the country. Image: Christian Thumshirn These addresses still appear today in Google searches, for example, but the stores are no longer clearly labeled as "Drinkies". Here you can recognize the store by the red star, which also appears in the logo of the "Stella" beer brand. Image: Christian Thumshirn Beer license The second store from the left sells beer, wine and spirits. Since the 1990s, the "Drinkies" retail chain has been one of the largest suppliers of alcoholic beverages in the country. Image: Christian Thumshirn These addresses still appear today in Google searches, for example, but the stores are no longer clearly labeled as "Drinkies". Here you can recognize the store by the red star, which also appears in the logo of the "Stella" beer brand. Image: Christian Thumshirn

Cairo at a glance

The view from Cairo's citadel: The Islamic old town in the foreground, the pyramids of Giza in the distance. IMAGO / Panthermedia

Cairo can only really be appreciated from the citadel 's castle hill: the endless sea of houses, the minarets of the old town, even the pyramids on a clear day.

The Mohammed Ali Mosque, Cairo's most famous silhouette, towers dominantly over everything - restored in the 1930s with the help of ETH engineers from Switzerland.

Not in the Egyptian style, but in full Ottoman splendor: Mohammed Ali had his mosque built in the Istanbul style - with domes, double minarets and baroque flair - as a clear statement of his power and proximity to the Ottoman Empire.

View over the rooftops of historic Cairo: the Mohammad Ali Mosque rises above the densely built houses on the citadel - one of the most striking landmarks of the Egyptian capital. IMAGO / Zoonar

Our tip: If possible, go here at the beginning of your stay in Cairo. The view from above helps to get an overview - and makes it clear how big, dense and contradictory this city really is.

Only then is it worth diving down into the alleyways.

Dark Tourism: The Cairo massacre

Incidentally, the citadel is also a crime scene. In 1811, Mohammed Ali had 470 Mamluks massacred here after a festival in order to break their power.

Cairo, 1811: In a bloody ambush, Muhammad Ali had almost 500 Mamluks murdered in the citadel. The power grab marked the end of the centuries-old military elite - and the rise of a new order in Egypt. IMAGO / GRANGER Historical Picture

Paradoxically, despite his brutality, he was seen as a progressive ruler who turned to the West and modernized Egypt - and was very popular with the people for a long time.

Unfortunately, his ruler's palace on Cairo's Castle Hill, which is absolutely worth seeing, has been closed for years due to restoration work.

Life among the dead

After visiting the citadel, a detour is almost obvious: the City of the Dead - one of the most bizarre and impressive areas of the city. The huge burial ground begins just below the fortress and stretches for miles to the north and south.

Cairo between life and death: in the necropolis of Al-Qarafa, one of the oldest Islamic cemeteries in the world, families now live between mausoleums and minarets - some guard graves, others simply live in the middle of it. Anadolu via Reuters Connect

What at first glance appears to be a quiet cemetery has been home to thousands of people for decades. The poorest of the poor have made their homes among the mausoleums and family graves - some of them now in their second or third generation. In the 1980s, the government even installed electricity in the necropolis, where today you can find an almost park-like tranquillity between graves, satellite dishes and washing lines - a stark contrast to the noisy old town right next door.

Among the dead is also a Swiss: Johann Ludwig Burckhardt, known as Sheikh Ibrahim Ibn Abdallah - the Lausanne orientalist to whom we owe the rediscovery of Petra and Abu Simbel.

Walking through the Islamic quarter

Bab al-Futuh and Bab Zuweila are two of the three remaining city gates of the medieval city of al-Qahira, which, as the palace city of the Fatimid dynasty founded in 969 AD, gave its name to modern-day Cairo. You connect an impressive route through the Islamic Quarter, the historic heart of Cairo. Narrow alleyways, centuries-old minarets, hidden courtyards. Here you can feel the history of the city.

Plan 2 to 3 hours. At the end, it's worth climbing up to the minaret of Bab Zuweila - view over the sea of rooftops included.

Probably the most beautiful minaret in Cairo

As you walk along Al-Mu'izz Street in the souk towards Bab Futuh, it suddenly appears in front of you: the minaret of the Madrasa al-Nasir Muhammad.

Suddenly it looms over the alleyways: the minaret of the Madrasa al-Nasir Muhammad. The tower from 1303 is part of the Mamluk complex on Al-Muʿizz Street and features richly decorated stucco and Egyptian-Persian influences. Christian Thumshirn

Built in the early 14th century during the Mamluk period, it is part of the famous Qalawun complex, which consists of a mosque, a madrasa and a mausoleum. Finest stucco work, perfect proportions - and surprisingly Persian influences at the top.

If you only consciously look at one minaret in Cairo, then please look at this one.

Local souk instead of tourist magnet

There is probably no Cairo travel guide in which the Khan el-Khalili is not high up on the list of recommendations. Cairo's grand bazaar, a former trading center that has grown over the years and houses everything from industrial souvenir stores to cafés and workshops, is also undoubtedly worth a visit. However, the experience is shared with countless tourists.

Pharaohs in miniature: statuettes and busts from the souvenir shelves of Khan el-Khalili. If you like it - go ahead. If you are looking for genuine Egyptian handicrafts, you will find them along Al-Muizz-li-Din-Allah Street. Christian Thumshirn

So if you want to immerse yourself in the authentic atmosphere of life in the capital, all you have to do is change sides of the street: along Al-Muizz li-Din Allah Street, you are right in the middle of the locals' souk. At the colorful market stalls you will find spices, handicrafts, clothing, carpets - and a conspicuous amount of underwear and glittering lingerie.

Cairo is different, but not dangerous

Curious - but true: not a single bank robbery has been recorded in Egypt.

The reason for this lies in the religious and social norms, which strongly outlaw theft - but above all in the extreme security density with armed guards, police in the immediate vicinity and strict access controls.

For you, this means that organized violent crime hardly plays a role in everyday life. Instead, you should pay attention to petty crime: Pickpocketing, diversionary tactics and rip-offs in crowded souks or at tourist attractions.

Sugar cane juice, freshly squeezed from the cane

"You have to try it". Our Cairo reporter sums up.

In summer, the thermometer in Cairo can rise to over 40 degrees. The city's most popular refreshing drink can help: sugar cane juice, known as assab in Egypt. The grassy green drink is freshly squeezed at the many juice stands and is an integral part of the local culture and cuisine.

However, assab tastes rather unfamiliar to the European palate - see video.

Smoking shisha

In many cafés, shisha is simply part of the experience. Dark tobacco or flavored varieties - the classics are apple or mint - are smoked, often accompanied by tea. It's okay to take your time: Shisha is not a quick consumption, but part of the coffee culture - you sit, talk, watch the goings-on.

The non-smoker in the team was chosen to test the "authentic" hookah experience. As expected, with... let's say: mixed success. The result in the video.

How to get from A to B in Cairo

Metro: The metro is the fastest means of transportation in the city - cheap, efficient and congestion-free. You can save a lot of time here, especially during rush hour. There are separate carriages for women, which can be convenient for tourists traveling alone. Tickets only cost a few Egyptian pounds and are purchased at small counters in the stations.

Uber: Uber is widely used in Cairo and is usually less complicated than traditional cabs. The prices are transparent, the route is stored in the system - there is no need for discussions. Uber is the most relaxed solution, especially in the evening or when there are language barriers.

Cab: If you decide to take a cab, it is best to agree the price with the driver in advance to avoid any unpleasant surprises on arrival. Caution: Don't ask for the price - this will reveal you as a newcomer to Cairo and automatically push up the taximeter. Some drivers speak little or no English, but in most cases it should be possible to fix a price without any problems. Unlike in many countries, cabs do not have a sign on the roof - you can recognize them by their white color and special license plate.

Here are some rough guide prices for orientation: Cairo Downtown Airport: approx. 150-250 Egyptian pounds (EGP)

Sphinx International Airport-Downtown: approx. 1200 EGP

Downtown-Giza/Pyramids: approx. 120-200 EGP

Downtown-Zamalek: approx. 50-100 EGP Show more

Giza Zoo: decay and comeback

"The degree of civilization of a people is reflected in the way they treat animals," Mahatma Gandhi is said to have once said. This can be observed in the Giza Zoo.

It was once considered one of the most beautiful in the world, with zoo architecture in the style of the Victorian era: ornate lattices, romantic grottos and geometrically laid out paths still tell of the colonial claim to bring order to the wilderness.

Cairo Zoo These photos were taken before the zoo in Giza was closed, before renovation work began. Feeding is allowed and the Egyptians love it: whether hippos, lions or wolves - visitors get up close and personal with even exotic zoo animals. Image: Christian Thumshirn This is probably the giraffes: For European visitors, the signposts to the animals are marked with symbols. Image: Christian Thumshirn This picture illustrates the dilemma before the renovation: three lions in an enclosure that is far too small. There was hardly any question of species-appropriate husbandry in the old zoo. Image: Christian Thumshirn The main reason: many of the enclosures date back to Victorian times and remained unchanged for decades. This is likely to change significantly after the renovation. Image: Christian Thumnshirn This is also exciting to observe: The zoo is a popular meeting place for couples, who - unlike on the street - can also show affection here. Image: Christian Thumshirn Cairo Zoo These photos were taken before the zoo in Giza was closed, before renovation work began. Feeding is allowed and the Egyptians love it: whether hippos, lions or wolves - visitors get up close and personal with even exotic zoo animals. Image: Christian Thumshirn This is probably the giraffes: For European visitors, the signposts to the animals are marked with symbols. Image: Christian Thumshirn This picture illustrates the dilemma before the renovation: three lions in an enclosure that is far too small. There was hardly any question of species-appropriate husbandry in the old zoo. Image: Christian Thumshirn The main reason: many of the enclosures date back to Victorian times and remained unchanged for decades. This is likely to change significantly after the renovation. Image: Christian Thumnshirn This is also exciting to observe: The zoo is a popular meeting place for couples, who - unlike on the street - can also show affection here. Image: Christian Thumshirn

The zoo is currently closed for extensive renovations. However, it should be at the top of the list for future trips to Cairo.

A major project is set to transform it into a world-class, family-friendly attraction with modern enclosures, new animal species and education centers. Even a tunnel to the neighboring Orman Garden is planned - the botanical garden of Cairo.

The reopening is planned in stages until the end of 2026.

Zamalek: villas, pasta and a touch of Europe

Those who want to escape the constant hustle and bustle of Cairo will also find a surprisingly relaxed oasis in the middle of the Nile on Zamalek.

Houseboats lie quietly on the banks of the Nile island of Zamalek. The district is considered one of Cairo's cultural centers, with an opera house, theaters and a lively art scene. thc

The old villa district exudes colonial charm, mixed with modern architecture, lots of greenery and a touch of western serenity. Between galleries and embassies, you will also find the Swiss Institute for Egyptian Architectural Research and Classical Antiquities on the Nile Island, founded in 1949 as the successor to the Ludwig Borchardt Institute.

Incidentally, it wasLudwig Borchardt who discovered the bust of Nefertiti during excavations in Tell el-Amarna in 1912 - a find that caused a worldwide sensation and is still the subject of debate today.

Cairo Opera: a world-class stage

If you love culture, there is no way around the Cairo Opera.

In the evening, the Cairo Opera on Gezira Island shines as an elegant meeting place for art, music and audiences from all over the world. IMAGO / Panthermedia

Located on Gezira Island - as the southern part of the Nile island of Zamalek is known - it is the country's most prestigious stage, internationally renowned and famous for its great Aida productions and its top-class program of opera, ballet and concerts.

Pasta instead of pomp

Before or after a visit to the opera, it is worth making a detour to Didos al Dente, a small, charming Italian restaurant that has been a fixture on Zamalek's gastronomic scene for years. It's cramped and often crowded - but the pasta is considered one of the best in the city: the pizza? is a matter of taste.

The alternative to a beer garden

While we're on the subject of food: Andrea is also a legendary address. Hidden away, green, quiet - with probably the best chicken in town.

Take a cab from downtown. Depending on traffic, the journey takes around half an hour.

The garden restaurant - most comparable to a German beer garden - is located towards the pyramids on the edge of Giza.

The chicken is cooked on huge rotating grills and served boneless. Served with fresh bread, chips, salad and tehina - an experience. And best of all: "Andrea" also has a liquor license.

The first chickens slowly make their rounds. In the garden of the "Andrea" in New Giza, you sit elevated above the city with a far-reaching view, far away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

Evening dance on the boat

If you are staying near the Nile, sooner or later you will probably be tempted by a boat trip including a show and dinner. In a nutshell: don't do it.

The music is so loud that conversation at the table becomes impossible. The dances that are usually performed are impressive, but the staged ambience is reminiscent of an artificial theater for tour groups. If you want to enjoy the Nile, it is better to take a small, traditional sailing boat - falūka as the locals call it - at sunset.

From office monster to luxury ghost house

What is really worthwhile, however, is a night-time stroll across Tahrir Square. One building in particular immediately catches the eye: the Mogamma. Once the epicenter of Egypt's "indomitable bureaucracy", the concrete colossus housed over 1,350 rooms and 30,000 employees.

Brightly lit at night: The Mogamma on Tahrir Square in Cairo. The monumental administrative building from the 1950s still dominates the image of the central square today. IMAGO / Depositphotos

The building has been empty since 2025, as all the authorities have since moved to the new capital.

Today, the Mogamma is the most imposing ruin in the city, but it is magnificently illuminated at night. Soon, pure luxury is to move in here instead of rolling files: The conversion into the "CairoHouse" hotel is already being planned.

Egyptian Museum on the Tahrir

Tutankhamun's burial treasure has moved to the new Grand Egyptian Museum near Giza - and things are getting noticeably quieter at the Egyptian Museum on Tahrir.

The silver sarcophagus of the pharaoh Psusennes I: discovered in 1940 by archaeologist Pierre Montet. The extraordinary finds were almost forgotten in the shadow of the Second World War. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

At the same time, the "silver pharaoh" Psusennes is finally moving into the limelight: his spectacular grave goods have so far been neglected. There was simply not enough exhibition space. In addition, Egypt's prehistory and early history is well documented - a must-see for fans of ancient Egyptian art and culture.

Boulaq - Cairo's underrated insider tip

Boulaq was once Cairo's trading and port district on the Nile - and still is at its core: loud, chaotic, cramped and poor, but unspoiled. Getting around on foot is intense: markets, workshops, mosques and tea stalls jostle for space.

Boulaq no longer looks like this. This photo dates back to 1870, when the district was still dominated by the Nile trade. If you discover Boulaq today, you will find dense buildings, traffic chaos and skyscrapers - but part of the historic core has remained. Wilhelm Hammerschmidt, Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain Mark 1.0

Today, the contrast is extreme: ministries and glass towers rise up next to apartment blocks. Many corners look run-down, but at the same time there is a lot of history in the district.

As a tourist, you stand out, are looked at, approached and sometimes even invited in for a cup of tea.

It's not dangerous, rather unusual, direct and very close to life. Respect and restraint are crucial - if you get involved, you will experience Cairo far away from postcards and hotel zones.

El Wekala is Cairo's historic market for browsing and buying.

The Merza Mosque, dating back to 1698, is also a must-see. Hidden in the hustle and bustle, it surprises with its magnificent Ottoman architecture and looks like a quiet oasis in the chaotic Boulaq.

Mamsha Ahl Misr - in German: "Promenade of the people of Egypt"

New, hip and finally right on the water: with the Mamsha Ahl Misr, Cairo has gained an approximately 4.7-kilometre-long, two-storey promenade on the Nile - with cafés, restaurants and spectacular views of the river.

A rendering of the Mamsha Ahl Misr ("Promenade of the People of Egypt"): The new Nile promenade in Cairo is to offer promenades, cafés and green spaces.

The promenade was made possible because the Nile is now much more regulated thanks to the Aswan High Dam and other water projects. We think: Perfect for a stroll at sunset, even if some sections are still under construction. The video below shows part of the colorfully illuminated promenade at night from the Nile.

Here you can see mummies

What words first come to mind when you think of Egypt? There's a good chance that "mummy" or "pharaoh" has just crossed your mind. If you want to see the famous pharaohs, you have to go to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

A projection shows the mummy of a pharaoh in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo - staged in a modern way in one of the new museum's exhibitions. Christian Thumshirn

In 2021, the royal mummies were transferred there in a grandly staged parade. A must-see if you want to see the remains of the builders of the pyramids - such as Ramses II, the builder of the temple of Abu Simbel and once the most powerful ruler of Ancient Egypt. Now he is on display in a showcase.

Heliopolis - Cairo's elegant city of the sun

Heliopolis is different.

The district was built ten kilometers from Cairo in 1905 as the first planned satellite city - built in the desert for luxury, leisure and modern life. Wide boulevards, Belle Époque buildings and the unique Heliopolis style await you.

Highlights include the exotic Baron Empain Palace and the Basilica of Notre-Dame d'Heliopolis.

Shrouded in mystery: The exotic Hindu palace in Heliopolis fascinates with its unusual architecture, decades of vacancy - and legends about secret passages, rituals and ghosts. IMAGO / Depositphotos

Shopping is also worthwhile: you will find luxury and premium labels along the Korba zone and in malls.

Once home to the elite, Heliopolis is now lively and densely built-up. Despite this, it is more orderly, quieter - and almost European in comparison to the rest of Cairo.

The pyramids

First stop on the new hop-on hop-off bus system from the visitor center to the pyramids of Giza: tourists pose with a view of the famous monuments. Christian Thumshirn

Yes, they are not an insider tip. But of course you can't visit Cairo without seeing the pyramids of Giza. And no matter how many times you've seen them in photos: When you suddenly find yourself standing right in front of these 4500-year-old stone giants, even the biggest tourist magnet feels like a real adventure again.

The largest of the three pyramids, the Pyramid of Khufu, can even be entered. Your inner Indiana Jones is already hooked. But be careful: the entrance is narrow, steep and hot, and the many visitors mean that progress to the empty burial chamber is at a snail's pace. At least there is a gelateria outside for refreshments after the Egyptian sauna.

Pyramids Map of the new bus system on the Giza Plateau: The starting point for visiting the pyramids is Point I, where the new Visitor Center is located - from here the shuttle buses travel to the most important stations in the complex. The new Visitor Center: Here you can put together your own individual visit to the pyramids. If you want to visit one of the pyramids from the inside, you have to buy the relevant tickets here. The most convenient way to get around the extensive Giza Plateau today is by using the official shuttle buses. They connect the new Visitor Center with the most important points of the complex - the Pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Mykerinos as well as the viewpoint and the Sphinx. Image: Christian Thumshirn The first bus stop: a paradise for Instagram fans. One of the most spectacular views of the pyramids of Giza opens up from here - a perfect spot for photos. Image: Christian Thumshirn The buses also show who runs the site today: Egyptian entrepreneur Samih Sawiris and his company Orascom. His company has leased the area around the pyramids for 20 years and now organizes infrastructure, transport and visitor services on the Giza Plateau. Image: Christian Thumshirn A change is part of this: From the Visitor Center, visitors first take a shuttle to the plateau and then change to buses that continue to the individual pyramids and the Sphinx. Image: Christian Thumshirn Everything seems much tidier than before: not every souvenir vendor is allowed on the site - an advantage, we think. As a visitor, you are much less likely to be approached and can enjoy the pyramids in a more relaxed way. Image: Christian Thumshirn In the distance you can see one of the two restaurants that entrepreneur Samih Sawiris had built on the Giza Plateau in the immediate vicinity of the pyramids. Image: Christian Thumshirn Samih Sawiris' second project: the 9 Pyramids Lounge. From here, there is a spectacular view of the pyramids, which line up from left to right almost like a string of pearls against the desert backdrop. Image: Christian Thumshirn You can also have lunch or dinner here - with the pyramids of Giza always in view. Main courses cost the equivalent of around 10 Swiss francs, and the cuisine is also very tasty. Image: Christian Thumshirn The terraced grounds also invite you to linger and relax: It is a wonderful place to take a break between seats and viewpoints - spectacular photo opportunities with the pyramids in the background included. Image: Christian Thumshirn The old entrance on the Giza side of the plateau is still open to individual tourists. Those exploring Egypt on their own will still find easy access to the pyramids here - in our opinion the best option for independent travelers. Image: Christian Thumshirn Firstly, you save yourself the long cab ride to the new Visitor Center - and secondly, you approach the pyramids in the traditional way, much like travelers in earlier times. Image: Christian Thumshirn From the old entrance on the Giza side, the path first leads to the Sphinx - and from there up to the plateau with the pyramids of Giza. The route is surprisingly short, so you can easily reach the most important monuments on foot - without the need for a shuttle bus. Image: Christian Thumshirn Pyramids Map of the new bus system on the Giza Plateau: The starting point for visiting the pyramids is Point I, where the new Visitor Center is located - from here the shuttle buses travel to the most important stations in the complex. The new Visitor Center: Here you can put together your own individual visit to the pyramids. If you want to visit one of the pyramids from the inside, you have to buy the relevant tickets here. The most convenient way to get around the extensive Giza Plateau today is by using the official shuttle buses. They connect the new Visitor Center with the most important points of the complex - the Pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Mykerinos as well as the viewpoint and the Sphinx. Image: Christian Thumshirn The first bus stop: a paradise for Instagram fans. One of the most spectacular views of the pyramids of Giza opens up from here - a perfect spot for photos. Image: Christian Thumshirn The buses also show who runs the site today: Egyptian entrepreneur Samih Sawiris and his company Orascom. His company has leased the area around the pyramids for 20 years and now organizes infrastructure, transport and visitor services on the Giza Plateau. Image: Christian Thumshirn A change is part of this: From the Visitor Center, visitors first take a shuttle to the plateau and then change to buses that continue to the individual pyramids and the Sphinx. Image: Christian Thumshirn Everything seems much tidier than before: not every souvenir vendor is allowed on the site - an advantage, we think. As a visitor, you are much less likely to be approached and can enjoy the pyramids in a more relaxed way. Image: Christian Thumshirn In the distance you can see one of the two restaurants that entrepreneur Samih Sawiris had built on the Giza Plateau in the immediate vicinity of the pyramids. Image: Christian Thumshirn Samih Sawiris' second project: the 9 Pyramids Lounge. From here, there is a spectacular view of the pyramids, which line up from left to right almost like a string of pearls against the desert backdrop. Image: Christian Thumshirn You can also have lunch or dinner here - with the pyramids of Giza always in view. Main courses cost the equivalent of around 10 Swiss francs, and the cuisine is also very tasty. Image: Christian Thumshirn The terraced grounds also invite you to linger and relax: It is a wonderful place to take a break between seats and viewpoints - spectacular photo opportunities with the pyramids in the background included. Image: Christian Thumshirn The old entrance on the Giza side of the plateau is still open to individual tourists. Those exploring Egypt on their own will still find easy access to the pyramids here - in our opinion the best option for independent travelers. Image: Christian Thumshirn Firstly, you save yourself the long cab ride to the new Visitor Center - and secondly, you approach the pyramids in the traditional way, much like travelers in earlier times. Image: Christian Thumshirn From the old entrance on the Giza side, the path first leads to the Sphinx - and from there up to the plateau with the pyramids of Giza. The route is surprisingly short, so you can easily reach the most important monuments on foot - without the need for a shuttle bus. Image: Christian Thumshirn

Speaking of culinary delights: Samih Sawiris, a well-known entrepreneur in this country, also has a hand in the last surviving wonder of the ancient world. He owns two restaurants in the immediate vicinity of the pyramids. We tested the "9 Pyramids Lounge" and were particularly impressed by the view.

Cairo's backyard: the Fayum Oasis

Only around an hour from Cairo, you can experience Egyptian country life here. The oasis offers access to the Bent Pyramid of Medum and impressive excavations.

Green fields and palm trees in the fertile Fayum basin - the heavily eroded pyramid of Hawara, a building from the time of Pharaoh Amenemhet III, rises in the background. IMAGO / Dreamstime

The Roman settlement of Karanis is particularly fascinating - almost like Pompeii, only without the visitors. You walk through uncovered streets and houses and almost feel like an explorer.

And in case you ever heard that the Fayum was a stronghold of Islamist groups: That's no longer true - it's now easy to visit.

Nile view, but no Nile fish

Eating fish on the Nile is simply a must in Cairo. The choice of restaurants is huge. We went to Seagull - almost exclusively Egyptian families, we were the only tourists. A good sign. Catchy Fish & More and Flying Fish are being heavily hyped at the moment.

Incidentally, the fish does not come - inshallah - from the Nile, but freshly caught from the Red Sea or the Mediterranean, depending on the species.

Koshari food

Koshari is the most famous Egyptian national dish and a popular, inexpensive street food in Cairo. It's a hearty mix of rice, pasta, lentils and chickpeas, topped with a spicy tomato sauce, garlic vinegar sauce and fried onions.

Sounds too coarse to be true? See for yourself in the video.

6 words in Arabic

Of course, nobody expects you to speak to locals in their native language. But with a few words of Egyptian Arabic, you'll gain instant sympathy.

From greetings to elegantly getting rid of pushy traders - in the video you will learn six words that will prepare you for your stay in Cairo.

And finally, a little myth about Egypt that you hear again and again: once you have drunk from the Nile, you will always return to Egypt.

Whether this is really an old Arabic proverb or rather romantic tourist wisdom is not entirely clear. One thing is certain: the saying has been circulating among travelers and Egypt fans for generations.

What we definitely wouldn't recommend, however, is actually drinking from the Nile.

But Cairo? - We would visit this city again at any time.

This article was created in collaboration with Edelweiss.

All information in a nutshell How to get there : Edelweiss will be flying to Giza/Cairo Sphinx Airport several times a month from October 2026. The flight takes around 4 hours and the first piece of sports baggage in the normal category (max. 23 kg) travels free of charge. Bookable at : Edelweiss will be flying to Giza/Cairo Sphinx Airport several times a month from October 2026. The flight takes around 4 hours and the first piece of sports baggage in the normal category (max. 23 kg) travels free of charge. Bookable at flyedelweiss.com

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