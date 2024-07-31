TGV connections from Zurich and Basel to Paris are canceled: A TGV train leaving Zurich main station. (archive picture) Keystone

The SBB advises against traveling to Paris due to severe weather conditions in south-eastern France. All TGV high-speed trains between Zurich, Basel, Lausanne, Geneva and Paris are canceled. SBB will exchange or refund tickets for Wednesday.

SDA

In France itself, rail services between Paris Gare de Lyon and Dijon as well as Mâcon-Loché are interrupted, as SBB also announced on Wednesday. They expected delays and detour in addition to train cancellations. It was not known at midday how long the disruption would last.

Traffic on the Sud-Ost line, which connects Paris with Marseille and Montpellier, among others, is currently interrupted, the French state railroad company SNCF announced. Trees were lying on the tracks between Paris and Dijon and a TGV crashed into them. According to the SNCF, there were no injuries, but around 80,000 travelers were affected by delays and train cancellations.

Last week, arson attacks at critical points on the French high-speed rail network severely disrupted rail traffic shortly before the start of the Olympic Games. It was not known on Wednesday who was behind the attacks.

