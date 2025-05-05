Birgit Minichmayr Austrian star Birgit Minichmayr plays the role of Mrs. Neff in the new Maloney episodes. Here she can be seen at the Hamburg Film Festival in October 2021. Image: imago images/Stephan Wallocha Minichmayr is joined in the new "Maloney" episodes by Marcus Signer (left) as Philip Maloney and Stefan Kurt as a policeman. Image: SRF/Pascal Mora "He's an impressive colleague": Birgit Minichmayr on fellow actor Marcus Signer. Image: SRF/Pascal Mora Birgit Minichmyr with colleague Oliver Masucci at the premiere of the movie "Schachnovelle" in Berlin in September 2021. Image: imago images/Future Image Minichmayr co-wrote the hit song "Tage wie diese" with the Toten Hosen frontman. Image: imago images/BRIGANI-ART Birgit Minichmayr Austrian star Birgit Minichmayr plays the role of Mrs. Neff in the new Maloney episodes. Here she can be seen at the Hamburg Film Festival in October 2021. Image: imago images/Stephan Wallocha Minichmayr is joined in the new "Maloney" episodes by Marcus Signer (left) as Philip Maloney and Stefan Kurt as a policeman. Image: SRF/Pascal Mora "He's an impressive colleague": Birgit Minichmayr on fellow actor Marcus Signer. Image: SRF/Pascal Mora Birgit Minichmyr with colleague Oliver Masucci at the premiere of the movie "Schachnovelle" in Berlin in September 2021. Image: imago images/Future Image Minichmayr co-wrote the hit song "Tage wie diese" with the Toten Hosen frontman. Image: imago images/BRIGANI-ART

Award-winning actress Birgit Minichmayr talks about her eccentric role in "Maloney", the challenges of her profession - and why she no longer takes on biologically unrealistic mother figures.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Austrian actress Birgit Minichmayr takes on a striking supporting role in the SRF series "Maloney".

The new "Maloney" episodes can be seen on SRF 1 and on Play SRF. You can find more information here.

After filming "Maloney", Minichmayr raves about working with Marcus Signer, alias Philip Maloney.

Minichmayr says that irregular working hours are difficult to cope with in her profession. Show more

Ms. Minichmayr, you play the role of Mrs. Neff in "Maloney". What kind of character is she?

Birgit Minichmayr: Mrs. Neff is a person with a wonderfully criminal energy who has set up a kind of reception clinic for rich people who want to get rid of their spoiled spawn - as she calls it herself. A murder happens there. This brings Maloney to her estate.

What attracted you to this supporting role?

I didn't find it such a minor role. Meeting Marcus Signer (Philip Maloney), who I didn't know yet, was - for example - one reason. He's an impressive colleague. And the director, the location, the whole team: everything was just right.

You have already worked in Switzerland several times. For example at the Neumarkt Theater in Zurich. Did that influence your decision?

Absolutely. I have great memories of Theater Neumarkt, of shooting with Bettina Oberli for "Wanda, mein Wunder" or Greg Zglinski for "Tiere". Switzerland has always been a place of creative encounters for me.

Birgit Minichmayr imago/SKATA Birgit Minichmayr was born in Linz in 1977 and completed her acting training at the Max Reinhardt Seminar in Vienna. Even before graduating, she was engaged at the Burgtheater in Vienna. From 2011 to 2016, she was a member of the ensemble at the Residenztheater in Munich before working freelance. She has been a permanent member of the Vienna Burgtheater ensemble again since the 2019/20 season. Alongside her work in the theater, Minichmayr has regularly appeared in front of the camera for cinema, film and television productions. She was awarded the Silver Bear at the Berlinale in 2009 for her role in Maren Ade's "Alle anderen". In 2018, she received the German Film Award for her supporting role in "3 Days in Quiberon" by Emily Atef. She also wrote the lyrics to the song "Tage wie diese" by Die Toten Hosen together with Campino.

In an interview, you said that your goal is to work with inspiring personalities. Who is still missing from your list?

I don't have a fixed wish list. For me, good work comes from a collective - from working together. Marcus Signer was a real discovery, by the way. That aura, that calm - you just love watching him.

Do roles sometimes leave traces in your private life - that you can't really let go of the character?

If that were the case, I would never admit it (laughs). That's part of the professional secret. I think some professions have emotional after-effects - but it doesn't have to be a drama.

Cate Blanchett once raved about your jester in "King Lear" and really wanted to meet you. How do you deal with such praise?

By waking up the next day and having to learn the lines for the next role. I'm flattered by the compliment - but the focus is always on what comes next.

You play a maid in the upcoming production of "Die Blutgräfin". What can we expect?

It will be a mysterious chase through Vienna - with Isabelle Huppert as Elisabeth Báthory. I'm her maid and it's about a book, a Hitchcockian MacGuffin. (Editor's note: A MacGuffin is a meaningless object that drives the plot forward - a typical stylistic device of Alfred Hitchcock).

Every profession has its downsides. What is difficult about acting?

These constant changes of rhythm: night shoots, day shoots, taking children to school, then rehearsals - it wears you out inside. I don't have a trick for that. My rhythm is simply "fucked up", if I may say so.

What grounds you in this often unsteady profession?

Clearly my family life. And the theater - because it's so instantaneous. It reminds me how fleeting the moment is.

Many Hollywood actresses criticize the fact that exciting roles become rarer after the age of 45. Do you feel the same way?

Yes, that is the case. I'm now increasingly being offered "mother roles for 35-year-olds" - it's interesting that this makes little biological sense, but is still being cast in this way. However, I've been rejecting this for a long time because I no longer want to participate in this rather deceptive social image. I also no longer accept romantic partners who are 20 or 30 years older.

What needs to change?

More stories about people my age.

Would you support your daughters if they wanted to become actresses?

They should do what makes them happy. That's why I support them!

"Maloney": The new episodes Episode 4: "The Lift"

from Sunday, April 27 on Play SRF and

Sunday, May 4, 9.45 p.m., on SRF 1



Episode 5: "The Last Day "

from Sunday, May 4 on Play SRF and Sunday, May 11, 9.45 p.m., on SRF 1. May, 9.45 pm on SRF1



Episode 6: "The Clinic "

from Sunday, May 11 on Play SRF and Sunday, May 18, 9.45 pm on SRF1



Episodes 7 to 10 expected in December 2025.

Your profession is also your vocation. Are you a lucky man?

Absolutely. I've always worked with inspiring people. I was able to make a living from it right from the start. That's great luck.

Is there another role you really want to play?

No. I let myself be surprised. I'm usually impressed by what others play - that's often enough for me.

You wrote the lyrics to the hit song "Tage wie diese" by Die Toten Hosen. What will you surprise us with, a book perhaps?

Yes, maybe later on.

