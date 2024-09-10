Tamy Glauser wants to go to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles: the Bernese model has fallen in love with swimming again - just like when she was a teenager. Keystone

Tamy Glauser rediscovers her love of swimming. The Bernese model is even aiming high: the 2028 Olympic Games are her goal. But there are a few hurdles to overcome before then.

Fabian Tschamper

Tamy Glauser (39) stopped drinking alcohol a long time ago and has also given up smoking - Glauser has also returned to sport. The model, who identifies as non-binary, has rediscovered her love of swimming. When she was a teenager, Glauser was part of the national swimming team and had big dreams, which she is now pursuing again?

In an interview with "Blick", Glauser talks about it: "In 2000, I was supposed to compete for Switzerland in the 400-meter freestyle at the Olympic Games in Sydney, but I decided against a life as a top athlete."

Glauser wanted to look beyond the edge of the pool and see the world, "to experience something".

This dream came true for Tamy Glauser; in her late twenties, the model walked the catwalks of Jean Paul Gaultier and Vivienne Westwood and lived in France and the USA.

"I also pushed the age limit in modeling"

Now swimming has reignited Teenage Tamy's ambitions: In July, Glauser took part in the "Seeüberqueerung" - a swimming event organized by the LGBTQ association Rainbow Sport Zurich. Glauser won the gold medal by covering the 1.5 kilometers in 36.09 minutes. That's when Tamy "caught the fever again".

Glauser wants to take part in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles: "I know that sounds crazy to many people given my age. But I've also pushed the age limit in modeling."

According to Blick, this dream is likely to be relatively unlikely - best times, age and the structures in the Swiss Swimming Association could present major hurdles. The alternative?

Competing for an exotic country - it would probably be a close call for Switzerland.

