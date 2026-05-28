"Aha", even presenter Horst Lichter (second from left) was at a loss for words at first, because he hadn't expected to see a life-size butler on "Bares für Rares". Picture ZDF

When the team of dealers on "Bares für Rares" saw the rarity, everyone's breath caught for a moment. But then the excitement grew and a bidding war broke out. The expert had previously suggested an even higher sum - only for hopes to be dashed immediately.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares", a life-size butler causes disbelief in the dealers' room.

Expert Detlev Kümmel even brings the sum of 150,000 euros into play - but immediately retracts his hopes.

Nevertheless, the dealers engage in a bidding duel for the deceptively real figure with real hair and a grim look.

In the end, the butler changes hands for 2,000 euros. Show more

"Aha", presenter Horst Lichter was initially at a loss for words, as he would not have expected to see a life-size butler on "Bares für Rares". He was impressed by the amazingly human features: "Amazing!" - "He's got hair coming out of his nose," Lichter couldn't take his eyes off him.

"If you look in the ears, you can see that there are also a few hairs there," expert Detlev Kümmel pointed out another detail. "That's incredible!" Lichter marveled.

"The colleague looks pretty stiff. How long has he been standing around with you?" Lichter wanted to know more about the curious figure. Marcus and his daughter Dorina from Stommeln said: "Not that long. We got him as a present about a year and a half ago."

Kümmel: "This butler is even handsomely dressed"

After the neighbors died, their heir wanted to get rid of the figure: "The son remembered this butler as not being such a great experience." Marcus was happy to take him on: "I thought he was great." But his wife vetoed the idea, "since then he's lived in the laundry room".

"This butler is even dressed to the nines," Kümmel pointed to the high-quality livery. The hairstyle was even made of real hair. So someone had gone to a lot of trouble to make the figure look as real as possible: "A lot of attention was paid to detail."

The expert dated the resin production to the 1990s. "We're not looking at a normal department store piece here," Kümmel even suspected a designer was behind it. If it were a Dwayne Hanson, "we'd be talking about 150,000 euros and more". But he ruled that out.

Cizek: "But it looks real!"

Gary Mirabelle was more likely. Detlev Kümmel therefore doubled the asking price from 1000 euros to between 2000 and 2500 euros. When the team of dealers turned around and saw the butler standing there, they all recoiled.

"But it looks real!" said Jan Cizek. "Looks like the salesman is already here," said Daniel Meyer. Wolfgang Pauritsch immediately thought of the "wax museum".

Cizek, Meyer and Pauritsch immediately pounced on the object. Elke Velten and Sarah Schreiber hesitated at the grim expression on his face: "Not that he's about to lash out!" Cizek had an idea: "You can take it home and say: We have staff!"

The three traders engaged in a bidding war. Pauritsch then suggested to Cizek: "I'd like to buy it with you and put it in your store." Cizek agreed, and at 2,000 euros the seller also said yes. Pauritsch laughed: "Now we've bought a butler!"

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