2D cafés, drawn furniture, comic paintwork: The flat look is conquering the real world. Why are we suddenly fascinated by design without depth - and what is the trend directed against?

From Tokyo to New York, places that look like drawings are suddenly popping up: 2D cafés that look as if reality has been reduced to black and white.

At the same time, cars, furniture and entire rooms that look like sketches from a comic are circulating online. The look is simple, playful - and hits the nerve of the times.

However, it is not entirely new: the pop band A-ha already used precisely this effect in their cult video "Take On Me" in the 1980s.

When the real world suddenly seems drawn

But why is a style that looks deliberately flat returning now of all times, while tech companies are building ever more perfect 3D and VR worlds?

Is the comic style a counter-movement to digital overstimulation - or simply a clever visual trick for social media? Find out more in the video.

