In the final of the 3-million-euro week, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" is all about the impressive maximum prize. While the first contestant seizes his chance to become a multiple millionaire, Günther Jauch has a surprising self-awareness.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the new edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", several contestants risked their previous winnings to win higher sums again.

One contestant benefits from a legally savvy audience joker.

And Günther Jauch openly reflects on his own prejudices. Show more

Today there is gambling - or not. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" quiz host Günther Jauch finds out by asking the candidates who have qualified for the €3 million final the question: Risk the money they have earned so far and start again from scratch or keep it?

Christopher Suhr puts his 32,000 euros on the line, but is at least guaranteed 5000 euros by Jauch. Having already been on the fence with 500 euros, he makes it to the 50,000 euro question without any major difficulties. However, he then wants to ask a telephone joker.

In the previous show, he already had the misfortune of his mother not answering the phone. But he would rather trust another friend with this question: What would someone who invokes Article 4, paragraph 3 of the Basic Law want to do? Refuse military service, build a carport, set up a club or become a German? His buddy on the phone thinks it would be the association. Suhr has more luck with the additional joker.

The lady in the audience is a fully qualified lawyer and knows: it's military service. Afterwards, Jauch confesses to having had prejudices against her: "Do you know what I'm a bit ashamed of now? When I saw your headscarf, I was afraid that you might say that it could have something to do with the fact that the constitution guarantees that you can become German." The lady nods: "Unfortunately, those are the existing prejudices." Jauch is deeply remorseful: "I admit it, and that's why I'm ashamed." Suhr, on the other hand, is delighted to have taken home a total of 55,000 euros.

Another quiz for 3.70 euros

For "3.70 euros for the train", Sascha Korf takes part in another round of quizzes with Günther Jauch. His husband thinks a six-figure sum would be nice for a finca on Mallorca. Korf only needs one joker up to 10,000 euros and is surprised at himself: "That was completely different yesterday." One of the remaining three is used up at 20,000 euros: In darts, victory or defeat is often decided by the number of ...? Eyes, ears, arms or legs? In the audience, 68 percent vote for legs, but Korf's gut feeling is leaning towards eyes. The extra joker confirms: It's Legs.

Korf wants to solve the 30,000-euro question with his telephone joker: Which top German landmark was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site just this year? Cologne Cathedral, Neuschwanstein Castle, Wartburg Castle or Porta Nigra? His buddy doesn't know that it was Neuschwanstein, and Korf goes home with 20,003.70 euros - more than he won in the preliminary round.

Knocked out with four jokers

For the safe sum of 15,000 euros, Sandra Pedersen swaps the 64,000 euros she has won so far and ventures back to the guessing chair. She confidently answers one question after the other. Even with 20,000 euros, she is sure she knows the right answer: How far away is the location of a bang if I hear it exactly one second later? 3.4 m, 34 m, 340 m or 3.4 km? Jauch ponders to come up with the answer: "I grew up as a Berlin basement kid. And whenever there was something going on politically, a Bundestag session or something, the Russians would come with their MIG jet fighters. And then they broke the sound barrier."

Then he realizes that he doesn't even have to guess: "Why am I racking my brains here? You have four jokers!" The candidate is not unsettled and sticks to her answer of 3.4 km. If only she had backed up: it's only 340 meters. "That's a shame," Jauch sympathizes with her. That's how quickly 64,000 euros are lost. At least she still has a total of 16,000 euros left as a consolation.

Anna-Lea Fröhlich even risks her previous 16,000 euros without any offer from Jauch. Instead, she brings her lucky charm bag to the quiz chair, which the quizmaster inspects curiously: "Are those old teeth or what?" Fröhlich ponders: "It could actually be a milk tooth." As Fröhlich is afraid of spiders, Jauch reveals that after an experience with a stray bird in the fireplace, he is not entirely comfortable with birds: "A bird in my room is like Hitchcock's 'The Birds'." He asks the candidate: "Do you have a problem with birds?" Laughter in the audience. Fröhlich answers in the negative. Jauch suggests: "Otherwise, let's swap numbers. You call me with spiders and then free me from the pigeon."

Winnings tripled thanks to lucky charms

Financially, the candidate can double her winnings. To win even 50,000 euros, she needs to know how many neighboring states the Federal Republic of Germany had before 1989: seven, eight, nine or ten? After the 50:50 joker, seven and nine remain, the telephone joker does not have enough time to count the countries. Fröhlich wavers: gamble or not? She takes nine and wins 50,000 euros. The lucky charms must have helped.

Olivia Reichert also takes another seat in the chair without guaranteed entry money and risks losing the 16,000 euros from the last show. When she has no idea which bread rolls are needed for meatballs in the 500-euro question, her mother laughs in the audience at her daughter's lack of cooking knowledge. She complains: "Mom, stop laughing!"

But the word "old-fashioned" seems strange to the musical student. She takes it anyway and even gets to the 50,000 euro question. The telephone joker has to answer it, then the entire audience: In which sport is a special technique called the "tiger jump" promising for athletes? 39 percent think it is the start of a basketball game, 16 percent guess the slalom in alpine skiing and 44 percent correctly guess the sprint in cycling. The result is too ambiguous for Reichert, so she prefers to take the 30,000 euros and call it quits.

