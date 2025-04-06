The editors of "Playboy" did not give up. 10, 15 years later, the second offer fluttered into the house. Bause turned it down again.
The "Playboy" editor-in-chief lacked the arguments
"If you can give me an argument," she explained to the editor-in-chief at the time, "that I can tell my teenage daughter why I should undress in front of the world and the reason is not money, then I'll do it."
Although the "Playboy" boss was totally nice, he was unable to provide her with a valid argument - and that's why the nude shoot didn't materialize even after the second request.
Incidentally, this is not the first time that Inka Bause has spoken publicly about the two "Playboy" offers. A year ago, she revealed to the TV channel RTL that the erotic magazine had offered her 100,000 euros if she would allow herself to be photographed naked.