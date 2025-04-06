Singer and presenter Inka Bause is celebrating her 40th anniversary on stage this year. Picture: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

"Bauer sucht Frau" presenter Inka Bause received a request from erotic magazine "Playboy" when she was just 16. So far, no nude shoot has taken place - despite an offer of 100,000 euros.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Inka Bause received an offer for a nude photo shoot from the erotic magazine "Playboy" at the beginning of her career as a singer.

In the talk show "MDR Riverboat", the 56-year-old looked back on her career together with the presenter duo Kim Fisher and Wolfgang Lippert.

During the interview, Bause reveals why she has so far turned down all requests from "Playboy". Show more

Inka Bause, presenter and singer, has plenty of reason to celebrate this year: the 56-year-old has been on stage as a singer for four decades.

The presenter of the TV show "Bauer sucht Frau" is celebrating this with the anniversary album "Inka" and a tour.

In the talk show "MDR Riverboat" this week, she also looked back on her career with the presenter duo Kim Fisher and Wolfgang Lippert.

Bause: "I didn't want to be in 'Playboy' at 16"

During the interview, Inka Bause reveals that it never bothered her that at the beginning of her career her posters hung in many lockers like those of pin-up girls.

When "Playboy" magazine asked her to do a nude shoot in 1989, she nevertheless declined.

"Günther Geffroy, a famous photographer in the GDR, had the job of asking me for 'Playboy' after reunification." Bause was only 16 years old at the time and "didn't want to do it yet".

The editors of "Playboy" did not give up. 10, 15 years later, the second offer fluttered into the house. Bause turned it down again.

The "Playboy" editor-in-chief lacked the arguments

"If you can give me an argument," she explained to the editor-in-chief at the time, "that I can tell my teenage daughter why I should undress in front of the world and the reason is not money, then I'll do it."

Although the "Playboy" boss was totally nice, he was unable to provide her with a valid argument - and that's why the nude shoot didn't materialize even after the second request.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Inka Bause has spoken publicly about the two "Playboy" offers. A year ago, she revealed to the TV channel RTL that the erotic magazine had offered her 100,000 euros if she would allow herself to be photographed naked.

