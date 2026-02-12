Luca Hänni as the young Daneli and Elena Flury as the young Heidi: in the romcom "Ewigi Liebi", they play against the backdrop of the Emmental countryside. Picture Keystone

"Ewigi Liebi" premiered on stage in 2007. Now the most successful Swiss musical of all time is being released in cinemas. Director Pierre Monnard explains why singer Luca Hänni is playing the lead role.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Swiss musical comedy "Ewigi Liebi - Der Film" will be released in cinemas from Thursday, February 12.

The main characters are played by Susanne Kunz , Elena Flury, Pasquale Aleardi and Luca Hänni. Baschi and Fabienne Louves also make brief cameo appearances.

The film was directed by Pierre Monnard ( "Platzspitzbaby", "Hallo Betty") . For the 50-year-old, the film is a dream come true. In this interview, the filmmaker explains why now is a good time for "Ewigi Liebi". Show more

Pierre Monnard, how long did it take after the filming of "Ewigi Liebi" until you no longer had the title song in your ears?

I've lived in Zurich for more than 20 years. I was living there when the song came out, I was living there when the musical of the same name came on stage - the song has been a part of me since I first heard it. And it will stay with me forever. "Ewigi Liebi" is a pillar in our history, I think it's very beautiful.

Your musical adaptation will be released in cinemas shortly before Valentine's Day. What do people need to know about it?

Firstly, it's important for me to say that it's always been a dream of mine to make a movie like this. Before I started making films and series, I produced a lot of music videos in France. I loved that because there is nothing better than bringing film and music together.

Music is the soul of a movie and it can evoke the greatest emotions. The special thing about "Ewigi Liebi" is that, on the one hand, there are musical scenes and, on the other, the music accompanies the action and is integrated into the story. The opportunity to make a movie like this doesn't come along very often in Switzerland.

While the music in many films is only added afterwards, you experienced it live on set. What did that feel like?

It was very emotional, like sitting in a theater and watching a musical. In a way, I became a spectator of my own scenes. It was also an incredible experience for the crew. One example is the opening scene of the film, when Daneli and Heidi sing "Alperose". During rehearsals, the music was very loud and the actors Luca Häni and Elena Flury sang in front of this beautiful Emmental landscape. So we saw with our own eyes what the audience saw on the screen. It gave me chicken skin.

"I loved it, because there's nothing more beautiful than bringing film and music together." Pierre Monnard, director of "Ewigi Liebi". Picture: sda

You say that making a movie like this was always your dream. How did you end up with the project?

The producers of Zodiac called and asked me if I was interested. And I think I really said yes without hesitation.

What was greater after the binding commitment: the fear of failing with the adaptation of such a successful musical or the conviction that it would be a hit?

We knew there were fans and we knew we couldn't disappoint them. The challenge was to find the balance between homage and something new. With every movie, I try not to think about whether it will be a success or not. Otherwise I'm too tense. So here, too, the goal was to make a movie for the audience. For the fans and for those who don't even know the musical.

You are one of the most successful filmmakers in Switzerland. What criteria do you use to select your projects?

I've always said to myself that once I'm a director, I want to make a western, then a thriller, then a romantic movie and then a science fiction film. I want to try everything. I've also always enjoyed making films about our culture and our time. I think that's important. And now is a good time, because audiences are very keen to see Swiss films.

And yet it's difficult to get people to the movies. You must have some kind of commercial flair.

I do, but most of the decisions have to do with my taste. First and foremost, I make films that I would like to see myself. In the case of "Ewigi Liebi", however, we naturally also thought about the audience. We thought about the movie poster, about how nice it would be to work with a well-known musician who could create a connection between music and film fans. Incidentally, it was immediately clear that it would be Luca Hänni. And we are very happy with his performance.

The four main actors of the romcom "Ewigi Liebi" (from left to right): Pasquale Aleardi, Susanne Kunz, Elena Flury and Luca Hänni. Picture: DCM Schweiz

Will we be seeing another arthouse film from you?

Sure, I love arthouse films. But I think it makes sense at the moment - for cinema owners and the industry as a whole - to think a bit about the audience.

You're currently busy with "Hallo Betty" and "Ewigi Liebi" - what are you working on next?

Next spring, I will also be shooting the TV series "The Death of Sherlock Holmes" . I can't say much about it yet, except that the story will revolve around the most famous detective of all time.

* This interview by Miriam Margani, Keystone-SDA, was realized with the help of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.

