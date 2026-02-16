Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are touring the world with fake flirtations to promote their new movie "Wuthering Heights". Picture: Keystone

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi promote their movie "Wuthering Heights" with fake flirtations. Sure, movie audiences want to join in the puzzling and dreaming, but being taken for a fool? No thanks.

Wow, what a beautiful couple.

Actress Margot Robbie wears a dress made of red velvet and white silk. A smile flits across her face as she strides towards the stage in the Paris movie theater. Her fellow actor Jacob Elordi is waiting at the other end of the aisle.

Elordi shakes Robbie's hand, helps her up the stairs and adjusts her dress. The audience is enchanted by the kitschy scene - and thinks: this must be love.

That evening in Paris, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi were promoting their film "Wuthering Heights", which has been showing in Swiss cinemas since Thursday.

"Wuthering Heights" is the film adaptation of the famous novel by British writer Emily Brontë from 1847, focusing on the passionate but destructive relationship between Heathcliff (played by Elordi) and Catherine (Robbie), which breaks down due to social differences and conventions.

Of velvet robes and perfectly placed love rumors

Between expensive velvet robes, kitschy nostalgia aesthetics and perfectly placed love rumors, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi staged themselves as the new Hollywood dream couple on their "Wuthering Heights" promo tour in the cities of Paris, London, Los Angeles, Brisbane and Sydney.

"Jacob is definitely a very good boyfriend," Robbie said in an interview, visibly impressed. He was so attentive during filming that she became "co-dependent" after just half a week.

At one point, he unceremoniously transformed her wardrobe into a sea of roses. Wow! From the third day of filming, she kept looking around for him on set. If Elordi wasn't there, she was "nervous and insecure".

Robbie and Elordi deliver more drama than any movie trailer

Momoll, Robbie and Elordi's appearance in Paris delivers more drama than almost any movie trailer.

Unfortunately, it was all just for show.

Australian Jacob Elordi seems to be available now that his years-long on-off relationship with US influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli has definitely broken up.

Margot Robbie, on the other hand, has been married to film producer Tom Ackerley since December 2016. The two are parents to a one-and-a-half-year-old son and produced the film "Wuthering Heights" together.

The Australian actress owns a production company and has been well connected in Hollywood for years. It is therefore completely unclear why she would place herself in Elordi's shadow for promotional purposes.

When Robbie and Elordi posed as lovers in the Australian magazine "Vogue " in January, the current issue of "Der Spiegel" speculated that Ackerley must have seen the pictures in advance, "perhaps it was all his idea".

Either way, the rumors about the relationship between Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have not gone down well with fans. Some write that the press tour is "cheesy" and "annoying", while others call it cheap "affair baiting".

Fake love affair between Anderson and Neeson

Such global PR campaigns staged by the Hollywood film factory can be seen more frequently at the moment: Many a movie fan will remember the courtship of Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson, who faked a love affair around the premiere of their movie "The Naked Gun" in the summer of 2025.

"It's an incipient romance. Honest and sincere - and it's obvious that they're very attached to each other," an insider told US People magazine.

Blue News also saw pink at the time and ran the headline "From movie set to private happiness: Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are in love".

Fans were clearly delighted that Anderson and Neeson had been struck by Cupid's arrow. Of course, this is also because the now 73-year-old actor is said not to have dated since his wife's fatal skiing accident in 2009.

Who comes up with such gimmicks?

During the "Cannon" promo tour, the visibly familiar chemistry between Anderson and Neeson - including kissing and holding hands - fueled the rumor mill on and on ...

But as soon as the PR work for the film was done, the declarations of love were quickly put to bed.

Many fans were left disappointed - and some asked themselves: Who comes up with such gimmicks? And why do actors get involved at all?

Well, experienced PR and marketing people should have learned this long ago: Fans' emotions should never be played with - because it usually takes its revenge faster than you can say the word "spoiler".

Sure, cinema audiences want to join in the puzzles, dream, be part of the hype and secretly hand out hearts for their favorite stars. But being taken for a fool?

No thanks.

