Snow-covered paths lead along the historic route to the Gemmi Pass - a link between Bern and Valais. Picture: Tourismus Adelboden-Lenk-Kandersteg, Remo Neuhaus

Just before Christmas, December is often gray - but glittering winter hiking trails await in the mountains. Twelve easy routes are among the most beautiful in the country.

Escape the stress of Advent and everyday office life for a moment: The best way to do this is when the sun warms your face and the snow crunches underfoot.

These are the twelve most beautiful winter hiking trails to get some fresh air.

1st Edelweiss circular trail on Brambrüesch GR

Almost a classic for families: the winter hiking trail on Brambrüesch. Picture: Michael Christ, Chur Tourismus

The Edelweiss circular trail on Chur's local mountain, Brambrüesch, leads through picturesque winter landscapes.

Adults can look forward to fantastic views as far as the Dreibündenstein on the way to the Edelweisshütte. There is a signposted themed trail for the little ones: Brambi the squirrel accompanies the children with his stories along the circular trail.

Once you reach the Edelweisshütte at 1713 meters above sea level, you can enjoy a short rest on the sun terrace before taking the steep path back to Brambüesch. For the more adventurous, this is also possible on a sledge.

2. panoramic trail Grüsch-Danusa GR

The Grüsch-Danusa panoramic trail is one of the most beautiful winter hiking trails in the Alps. Picture: Bergbahnen Grüsch-Danusa AG

A panoramic winter hiking trail awaits guests on a high plateau in the middle of the Grüsch-Danusa ski area. The route starts at Berghaus Schwänzelegg at 1800 m. The gondola lift takes you up in comfort. In the middle of the long loop of the winter hiking trail is the White Oasis with sun loungers, a filling station for the soul.

As the winter hiking trail is located on a high plateau, the view of the Rhine Valley and Prättigau with the "Grisons Dolomites" of the Rätikon chain remains varied. In addition to the long panoramic circular hike, which takes an hour and a half, the trail can be shortened as desired: The short loop is around two kilometers long, the long loop around six kilometers.

3rd Rosenboden high plateau on the Chäserrugg SG

Winter walk with views of the rock faces of the Churfirsten and Lake Walen. Picture: Toggenburg Bergbahnen AG

The panoramic circular trail on the Rosenboden plateau is located at 2262 meters above sea level on the Chäserrugg in Toggenburg. Visitors can enjoy views of six countries, the surrounding Alps and Lake Walen.

The trail is around three kilometers long and the difference in altitude is only 60 meters. If you're lucky, you'll see colonies of ibex, which sometimes visit the Rosenboden.

4. panorama trail Braunwald GL

Hike on the Braunwald Panorama Trail with views of the Glarnerland and the Glarus Alps. Picture: Glarus Süd Tourismus AG

A walk through the Braunwald mountains with views of the Tödi and other Glarus peaks. The circular hike starts at the Grotzenbüel mountain station in the middle of the ski area.

The adventure ice gallery that connects the Seblengrat with the Gumen will certainly be remembered (the snow situation can be checked on the winter sports report ). The tunnel in the rock leads into a magical world full of icicles and ice crystals. At the end, you are rewarded with one of the most beautiful sun terraces in the Glarus region and a magnificent view.

5th circular route on the Zugerberg ZG

The snow-covered winter landscape makes a hike on the Zugerberg particularly atmospheric. Picture: Zugerbergbahn AG

The Zugerberg circuit offers far more than just a view of the town of Zug, Lake Zug and the surrounding mountain landscape. The hike leads through the extensive high moorland landscape, where nature lovers can discover many new things.

The hike takes a good three hours. On the way back - which partly leads through snow-covered winter forests - you pass the large Schattwäldli children's playground, the ideal place for a break.

6th Engelstock circular trail on the Sattel-Hochstuckli SZ

One of the most beautiful circular hiking trails in Central Switzerland in winter. Picture: Remo Inderbitzin

Revolving gondola lift, pedestrian suspension bridge and spectacular views: the Engelstock circular trail has something for everyone. First you take the revolving gondola lift up. From the Mostelberg mountain station, the trail leads through the middle of the ski area and the snow-covered winter landscape. It then comes full circle around the Engelstock and after one and a half to two hours you are back at the mountain station.

If you are still looking for an adventure, you can venture over the impressive Skywalk pedestrian suspension bridge or down to Sattel on a toboggan.

7th winter hike on the Weissenstein SO

You can escape the gray below on this winter hiking trail. Picture: Marco Faggi, Region Solothurn Tourismus

The winter hike on Solothurn's local mountain, the Weissenstein, offers far-reaching views over the Mittelland as far as the Säntis and Mont Blanc. The panoramic gondolas take you up the mountain.

The approximately one-hour circular hike begins at the mountain station. After a good half hour of gentle ups and downs, you reach the turning point at the Hinterweissenstein mountain inn, which currently offers take-away.

8th Oeschinensee circular trail near Kandersteg BE

At the foot of the imposing Blüemlisalp massif, the hike leads to Lake Oeschinen. Picture: Martin Keller

Lake Oeschinen is undoubtedly one of the most famous excursion magnets in the Bernese Oberland. The winter landscape, the mountain peaks and the frozen mountain lake offer winter hikers an idyllic backdrop.

The one-hour circular trail at the foot of the imposing Blüemlisalp massif leads past the Unesco Ice Walk, where the 1.5-square-kilometre lake offers a very special winter hike: on a pure ice surface! However, the lake is only open if the ice is more than twelve centimetres thick. You might even come across an ice fisherman here.

9. circular trail Leiterli-Steinstoss BE

The view as far as the Wildhorn is a nice reward after a short ascent. Picture: Lenk Bergbahnen

This is a moderately difficult winter hike on the edge of the Lenk-Betelberg ski area with panoramic views of the mountains of the western Bernese Oberland. The route starts at the Betelberg gondola mountain station above Lenk.

A short, steep climb to the Leiterli, the highest point of the approximately one-hour circular route, awaits you first. It's worth the effort: once you reach the top, you can enjoy a panoramic view as far as the Wildhorn. Afterwards, the path gently curves.

10th Chemin Col du Mollendruz-Vernant VD

Above the sea of fog: the Col du Mollendruz connects the villages of L'Isle and Le Pont, with the pass at 1180 meters above sea level. Picture: Vallée de Joux Tourisme

This loop-shaped circular hiking trail begins at the Col du Mollendruz, a pass that connects the Lake Geneva basin with the Vallée de Joux. It offers views of the plain, Lake Geneva and the Alps.

The Vernant circular hiking trail on the edge of the Vallée de Joux leads from the Col du Mollendruz, first along a pasture and then through a spruce forest. The trail takes around two and a half hours and can be walked in its entirety or shortened by half.

11th Moosfluh-Riederalp trail near the glacier VS

The impressive view points of the Aletsch Arena await you on this winter hiking trail. Picture: Christian Pfammatter

The fantastic view of the Aletsch Glacier alone is a reason to do this hike. The two-and-a-half-hour route follows the Härdernagrat ridge, always with a view of the high mountain landscape of the Unesco World Heritage Site.

The glacier cable car takes visitors from Riederalp up to the Moosfluh. Here you can look out over the Great Aletsch Glacier and the wintery four-thousand-metre peaks of the Valais Alps.

On the last stage, the trail leads leisurely downhill to Riederalp, which you reach after around half an hour. The tour consists of several sections (please note the status open/to be noted in the winter sports report). Definitely one of the top winter hikes in Switzerland.

12th winter hiking trail Airolo-Pesciüm TI

Strolling through the snow on the Sentiero Airolo-Pesciüm. Picture: Valbianca SA

Pesciüm towers above Airolo, a panoramic terrace at 1,800 meters above sea level, which also invites you to hike in winter. The Airolo-Pesciüm winter hiking trail opens up views of the imposing Gotthard massif, among other things.

The circular hiking trail takes you through the snow-covered countryside without any major differences in altitude. The hiking time is around four hours, but the route is also suitable for less experienced hikers.

You can find even more winter experiences on the Switzerland Tourism website.

