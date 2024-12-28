The Beckhams celebrate Christmas (from left to right): Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn, Harper, David and Victoria Beckham with Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham Screenshot @victoriabeckham (Instagram)

At the Beckhams' Christmas family party, 13-year-old Harper Seven, David and Victoria Beckham's youngest daughter, became the secret protagonist.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you 13-year-old Harper Seven is being celebrated on Instagram as the secret star of the Beckhams' Christmas photo.

The rest of the Beckham family of 7 also showed their style in front of the Christmas tree.

Victoria Beckham was delighted with the Christmas gathering of the Beckham family of 7. Show more

Victoria Beckham gave her followers on Instagram a festive insight into the Christmas celebrations of the famous Beckham family. The designer and former Spice Girl icon posted several snaps showing the family bonding and stylish outfits.

One family member in particular attracted a lot of attention: Harper Seven Beckham, the 13-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham.

Barefoot in a black dress, Harper stands between her father David and brother Brooklyn in front of the Christmas tree and became the secret star of the family photo. Harper also radiates a relaxed self-confidence in other pictures showing the little girl with her brothers.

The whole family demonstrates a fashionable sense of style

As far as her fashionable appearance is concerned, the 13-year-old may be following in her famous mother's footsteps when it comes to style and elegance. Harper has already impressed with her fashionable appearances in recent months.

She also seems to be interested in football: Harper Beckham stood on the pitch with Lionel Messi in 2023. IMAGO/MediaPunch

In September, she appeared alongside her father and brothers Romeo and Cruz during Paris Fashion Week in a pink satin dress and at the Harper's Bazaar Awards in London (nomen est omen) in November, she shone in a light blue silk dress.

Picture from earlier days: David Beckham with his daughter Harper at a basketball game in Miami in 2022. (archive picture) Lynne Sladky/AP/dpa

Of course, it wasn't just Harper, but the entire Beckham family who showed their sense of style at this year's Christmas party. David Beckham showed up in a dark blue suit, his sons impressed with festive casual outfits.

Victoria Beckham commented on the family pictures with the words: "Spending the holidays together makes me so happy. I love you all so much." Her followers on Instagram were delighted with the festive and harmonious look of the Beckham family.

More videos from the department