First the Giga trial against Marius Borg Høiby in Oslo, now new revelations about the British royal family's contacts with Epstein: Europe's monarchies have been struggling with judicial affairs for years. Five files at a glance.

In Norway, Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is on trial on 38 charges, putting the already beleaguered royal family under severe pressure.

Further scandals in Europe's monarchies have massively shaken confidence in the royal houses in recent years. An overview of some of the biggest scandals. Show more

Epstein files: Royals in explosive documents 🇬🇧🇳🇴🇸🇪

The US Department of Justice recently published investigation files on the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The names of several royals can be read in the focus of the scandal epicenter - from Prince Andrew to Scandinavian monarchs. These include the Norwegian royal house, which is currently in a bad way, and the Swedish royal house.

New emails from the Epstein files suggest that the British ex-Prince Andrew passed on confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein and, contrary to earlier statements, continued to have contact with him, even though Epstein had already been convicted of a sexual offense at the time. The documents concern official trips and investment analyses from Andrew's time as Trade Representative.

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit also found herself at the center of the Epstein controversy. According to the newly published documents, the 52-year-old crown princess maintained private contact with Epstein for several years - even after his conviction in 2008. Her name appears hundreds of times in the files.

The documents show that Mette-Marit regularly communicated with Epstein via email and met him several times - including at his home in Palm Beach, even though Epstein had already been convicted of serious sexual offenses.

In a written statement, Mette-Marit publicly apologized for this connection, distanced herself from Epstein's crimes and explained that parts of their exchange did not reflect the person she is today. She regrets not having recognized "what kind of person he was" earlier.

Princess Sofia of Sweden is also implicated, according to the files, with the royal court confirming that she met Jeffrey Epstein on a few occasions in her 20s at social events - including a visit to a restaurant and a movie screening.

The meetings took place before Sofia became part of the royal family. According to the court, there was no close relationship and no further contact. Furthermore, she had received no financial or other support from Epstein.

38 charges in Oslo 🇳🇴

A monster criminal trial is currently underway in Oslo against Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship.

The 27-year-old is charged with a total of 38 counts - including rape, abuse in close relationships, assault, damage to property and violations of visitation bans. The first allegations became public in 2024.

The trial will take place at Oslo District Court. Instead of the originally planned 24 trial days, 28 are now scheduled. The last day of the trial is scheduled for March 13 and the verdict is expected to be delivered on March 19. A large part of the trial will be held in camera. There was also an incident during one day of the trial: Høiby collapsed in the courtroom and required medical attention.

Although the crown princess's son is a member of the royal family, he does not bear the title of prince and has no official duties. Nevertheless, the case is a massive burden for the Norwegian royal family.

The situation is particularly difficult for Mette-Marit: she has been suffering from a chronic lung disease for years and her health is said to be failing - according to reports, she is waiting for a new lung.

The trial against her son therefore comes at an already difficult time for the Crown Princess and Crown Prince Haakon.

Millions over Geneva: The case of Juan Carlos 🇪🇸🇨🇭

Emotionally and in poor health, Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014. After several scandals, he lives in exile. (archive photo) Raúl Terrel/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

The financial scandals of Spain's former King Juan Carlos I - in office from 1975 to 2014 - fill entire books. They revolve around tax evasion, corruption and affairs.

But so far he has not been convicted of any crimes. In March 2022, the Spanish public prosecutor's office dropped all investigations into alleged corruption, money laundering and tax evasion. The reasons were the statute of limitations, his immunity during his reign and a lack of evidence.

He was also under investigation in Switzerland: The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland was investigating a million-dollar payment from Saudi Arabia - around 100 million US dollars, which flowed into a Geneva account of a foundation linked to Juan Carlos in 2008. The focus was on suspicion of possible money laundering in connection with a Saudi railroad project. The case was dropped in 2021 due to a lack of evidence.

Despite the legal exoneration, the damage to the country's image remains considerable. In August 2020, Juan Carlos left Spain and moved to Abu Dhabi after investigations into allegedly undeclared foreign accounts, multi-million euro cash flows - including from Saudi Arabia - and luxurious gifts became public and plunged the Spanish monarchy into a serious crisis of confidence.

Civil law allegations - including from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein - also made the headlines. The German-Danish businesswoman and former close confidante of Juan Carlos, with whom he is said to have had a relationship for years, accused the ex-king of monitoring her and putting her under pressure after the separation. Juan Carlos rejected the accusations and invoked his immunity as a former head of state. A corresponding lawsuit in London was ultimately dismissed - not on substance, but on legal grounds.

The Spanish Infanta Cristina, sister of King Felipe VI, and her husband Iñaki Urdangarin on a walk in December 2019. Urdangarin was sentenced to prison in 2018 in the "Caso Nóos" corruption scandal. In January 2022, the couple announced their separation following photos with another woman. KEYSTONE

Another corruption case shook the Spanish royal walls: Former handball star and son-in-law of Juan Carlos, Iñaki Urdangarin, was convicted of embezzlement of public funds, fraud and tax offenses in 2018 in the so-called "Nóos scandal".

Urdangarin is alleged to have diverted millions from public contracts via a foundation. He received a prison sentence of five years and ten months, which he served in the same year. In 2022, he was released from prison early and transferred to open prison.

The manipulated Diana interview 🇬🇧

In 1995, Princess Diana gave a world-famous BBC interview that still has repercussions today. In it, she spoke openly about her broken marriage to Prince Charles, her husband's infidelity, her own affair, her depression and eating disorders - a first for a member of the British royal family on camera at the time.

More than 200 million people worldwide watched the interview, which is considered one of the biggest scandals in the history of the Royal Family. The famous statement "There were three of us in this marriage" became the proverbial symbol of the crisis in the palace.

It was later revealed that BBC journalist Martin Bashir obtained the interview with Princess Diana by deception. He had fake bank statements produced which allegedly showed that people close to her had been paid by the secret service to spy on her. In this way, he deliberately fueled her mistrust.

An investigation report in 2021 concluded that Bashir had acted fraudulently and that the BBC had not properly investigated his actions at the time. The BBC officially apologized for this.

Prince Albert and the paternity affairs 🇲🇨

Prince Albert II of Monaco appears with his bride, Princess Charlène of Monaco, at the Palace of Monaco after their civil wedding on July 1, 2011 (archive photo). KEYSTONE

Monaco's Prince Albert II has repeatedly had to deal with headlines about illegitimate children in recent years. To date, he has officially recognized two children who are not from his marriage to Princess Charlène; the two have been married since 2011.

In 2006, Albert confirmed the paternity of Jazmin Grace Grimaldi (born in 1992), the daughter of an American woman. Shortly afterwards, the paternity of Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste (born in 2003), whose mother is a former flight attendant from Togo, was also recognized. Both cases were clarified by means of DNA tests.

Although Jazmin and Alexandre bear the name Grimaldi, they are not in the line of succession, as only legitimate offspring are entitled to inherit under Monegasque law. The official twins Gabriella and Jacques, who were born in 2014 from Albert's marriage to Charlène, are therefore in the line of succession.

In addition to the recognized children, other alleged paternity claims also attracted media attention. However, these were not legally confirmed.

The revelations about Albert's private life repeatedly shook the Principality to its core. While reports of illegitimate children caused an international sensation, Princess Charlène struggled with serious health problems and withdrew from the public eye for months. Prince Albert spoke about the couple's difficult times in several interviews.

