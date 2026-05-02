Viktor Giacobbo and Mike Müller in their last "Giacobbo/Müller" show (2016) - the cult show shaped Swiss TV comedy for years. SRF/Mirco Rederlechner

Swiss comedy in transition: From "Teleboy" to "Giacobbo/Müller" to Dominic Deville - SRF has produced some humor gems over the years. These five appearances are particularly memorable.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SRF comedy program has changed over the decades - from "Teleboy" in the 1970s with cult sketches such as "Söll emol cho!" to modern satire.

Formative characters and formats made individual scenes a permanent feature of Swiss pop culture.

"Viktors Spätprogramm" and later "Giacobbo/Müller" established biting political satire with iconic parodies, for example of Ueli Maurer or absurd characters such as Fredi Hinz. Show more

1977: "Teleboy" - the model airplane chaos and the cult phrase "Söll emal cho"

What happens when technology suddenly stops working? This is exactly what the "Hidden Camera" of "Teleboy" (1974-1981) - one of Switzerland's most successful Saturday evening shows - tested. The entertainment program with presenter Kurt Felix became a national cult.

Many gags such as the croissant dipped in someone else's coffee or the sea monster "Urnie" are still unforgotten today. They originate from the "Hidden Camera" section that made "Teleboy" famous.

The sentence "Söll emol cho!" remains unforgotten. In the sketch, a farmer holds the remote control in his hand - but the plane is actually being controlled by someone else behind his back. The phrase is only uttered once, but is repeated several times in the cut. It was precisely this simple trick that made it a cult saying that lives on in Swiss vocabulary to this day.

And you can watch the cult sketch again here:

Kurt Felix continued to shape entertainment television even after "Teleboy" - with shows such as "Verstehen Sie Spass?".

At the same time, he promoted talent: despite initial doubts, he brought Kliby and Caroline onto the show in 1977 - with great success. Heino Orbini - seen as a decoy in over 80 "Versteckte Kamera" episodes - later became known nationwide as "Guschti Brösmeli". And Ursula Schaeppi made her breakthrough thanks to "Teleboy" before gaining further popularity in "Dream Couple" (1987-1993) alongside Walter Andreas Müller as "Adam and Eva Chifler".

1997: "Viktors Spätprogramm" - Giacobbo as Uriella (alias Fredi Hinz)

One of the weirdest TV moments was an appearance by Uriella in "Viktors Spätprogramm". Satirist Viktor Giacobbo meets the founder of the Fiat Lux cult in his cult character Fredi Hinz - a quirky, somewhat neglected outsider with a plastic bag who asks naive questions with dry seriousness.

The absurdity: Uriella plays along spontaneously. She doesn't react indignantly to provocative statements ("Have you got the mouthpiece with you?"), but laughs. The scene tips over into the surreal when she talks about UFOs and Hitler on the moon. The moment is one of Swiss television's comedy finest moments.

Watch and laugh here:

"Viktors Spätprogramm" ran from 1997 to 2002 and is considered a milestone in Swiss TV satire. The best-known characters included Fredi Hinz and the Indian Rajiv Prasad - plus parodies of real-life personalities such as Uriella.

The program laid the foundation for later formats such as "Giacobbo/Müller".

2008-2016: "Giacobbo/Müller" - Viktor Giacobbo as Ueli Maurer

It's almost impossible to name the best moments of this cult show - it's like having to pick just one out of all the Grand Cru chocolates. The programme "Giacobbo/Müller" ran on SRF from 2008 to 2016 and shaped Swiss TV satire for years.

Although "Giacobbo/Müller" was not a classic talent factory, it served as a springboard for many: Fabian Unteregger, David Böckelmann, Frölein Da Capo and other artists made their breakthrough with a wide audience through appearances on the show.

Among the highlights are numerous parodies, above all those about SVP warhorse Ueli Maurer ...

... or Mike Müller as farmer Wermeliger:

The show's cult parodies include Viktor Giacobbo's appearances as Roger "Roschee" Schawinski ...

... or Mike Müller as Hanspeter Burri:

The duo also visited Kim Jong-un - still unforgotten today:

2010: Gabriel Vetter and the Migros-Chind

Gabriel Vetter's "Migros-Chind" originated in the poetry slam scene. On "Giacobbo/Müller", the Schaffhausen native presented his legendary sketch about the Migros-Chind, who steals the show from the Coop-Chind in everything - just like himself.

So it's no wonder that SRF discovered a suitable TV host in Gabriel Vetter: "Die Sendung des Monats" has been running since 2018. The monthly satirical show with Vetter, Fabienne Hadorn and an ensemble takes the piss out of Switzerland's state of mind and picks up on the events of the past month.

Can't remember Vetter's legendary sketch? Watch the highlight in full length here:

2017: Dominic Deville gives Trump the finger

Punk satirist Dominic Deville polarizes with his comedy show of the same name. His humor is less suitable for the masses than that of "Giacobbo/Müller" - but all the more biting.

From 2016 to 2023, the trained kindergarten teacher shaped the comedy program on SRF. Highlights include viral clips such as "Switzerland Second" and his trenchant end-of-year roasts, which were a regular talking point.

In "Switzerland Second", he mocks US President Donald Trump. It is Deville's first viral hit and even made it into "Time Magazine": a biting parody of Trump's campaign slogan "America First". Deville thus joins a series of European comedians who "advertise" their own country with a great deal of sarcasm.

Watch "Switzerland Second" here:

A new comedy era starts on TV on Sunday with "Fun Fatale". For the first time, SRF is showing a comedy show produced entirely by women. The four episodes will run from Sunday, May 3, at 21:40 on SRF 1.

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