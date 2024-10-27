Extra length, fake fur, with scarf The 7 most beautiful coat trends for fall and winter
Vanessa Büchel
27.10.2024
When it starts to get colder outside, cozy coats and thick jackets are back in fashion. blue News reveals which styles are in this autumn and winter.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Every fall and winter brings new coat trends.
- This year, XXL-length models are particularly popular.
- In general, it's worth investing in a timeless wool coat. The colors grey, camel and khaki are particularly popular.
- Fake fur and shearling are cozy companions that not only keep you warm and cozy, but are also real eye-catchers.
- Fashionistas make an animalistic appearance with leopard coats.
The days are getting shorter and shorter, it's getting colder and colder outside and a beautiful play of colors dominates the forests. It won't be long before winter comes knocking. During these seasons, you prefer to wrap yourself in cozy coats that snuggle up to you like a warm embrace and provide warmth when the fog rolls across the plains.
An evergreen that never goes out of fashion: trench coats go well with any look. You should definitely have at least one in your wardrobe. This year, the must-have is particularly long.
Because everything is somehow longer and wider this season. XXL silhouettes are all the rage, but they're not the only trend when it comes to coats and jackets. Find out what else is hot here.
1st coat trend: extra length
What could be cozier than being wrapped up in a blanket on a cold day? An extra-long coat conveys that same feeling of coziness, comfort and warmth. The perfect companion when the sun hides again and the cold creeps into your bones.
With an XXL-length coat, you not only feel well wrapped up, but you're also riding the trend wave. Extra-long styles are particularly hip at the moment - and they can't be long enough. Just don't wipe the floor with it.
2nd coat trend: fake fur
Cuddly, cuddlier, fake fur: this trend conveys a pleasantly comfortable feeling and has been on the trend list for years. It disappears from time to time, then reappears. But in the end, it's worth investing in a fluffy coat. Of course, because voluminous fake fur coats attract everyone's attention and make a stylish appearance with the statement piece.
It doesn't matter what color the piece is. Timeless colors such as brown, beige or even the non-colors white and black tend to be worthwhile. This season, a deep wine red is also worth buying.
3rd coat trend: shearling
You're also doing everything right with shearling variants or inserts. These cuddly styles are all the rage in fall and winter and also create a cozy feeling. Often reminiscent of the 1970s, when they were worn by followers of the hippie and boho movements, they are still stylish today.
The lambskin coat can be combined with all kinds of things - it looks particularly good with jeans, but these styles also look great with a knitted dress. The classic shearling coat is made of leather on one side and woolly lambskin on the other, making it a real eye-catcher, but also keeping you warm and cozy inside.
4th coat trend: appliqués and embellishments
This fashion trend is a piece of art. And something for everyone who wants to make a glamorous appearance with a unique coat. With embellishments such as appliqués, sequins, beads or fringes, designers are giving coats an upgrade this season - and making you a real eye-catcher. However, the good pieces come at a price, as they are each something quite extraordinary in their own right.
5th coat trend: wool coats
A classic wool coat simply always works and is a purchase for the ages. As a tailored coat, they are the epitome of timeless elegance and with belts, they conjure up a chic silhouette and fit in with any look. Muted colors such as grey, camel, chocolate brown, khaki or wine red are particularly popular.
With their clean cuts, they add a sophisticated touch to any look and effortlessly create glamorous everyday appearances. Ankle-length styles in particular create elegant accents, but shorter models also convey class.
6th coat trend: integrated scarf
A practical winter trend: these jackets or coats are perfect for the forgetful, as they come with an integrated scarf. What's more, the neck protection is always perfectly coordinated with the rest - and the whole look is harmoniously arranged. The colors match like a glove.
The original creator of this trend, which has now achieved cult status, is Toteme.
The label first showed such a model in the 2018 autumn/winter collection and since then, jackets and coats with attached scarves have been available in both short and long variations and in all kinds of colors.
7th coat trend: leo pattern
Let your inner animal out. With a coat or jacket in a leopard look, you can do so quietly - and an animalistic appearance is guaranteed. This season, leopard print is all the rage again. We've seen it come and go over the last few decades, but it's really back in fall and winter 2024.
A leo coat is a real statement piece that may require a little courage to wear. But if you dare, you'll make the crowd roar.