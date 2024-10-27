  1. Residential Customers
Extra length, fake fur, with scarf The 7 most beautiful coat trends for fall and winter

Vanessa Büchel

27.10.2024

English influencer Lauren Candy wears fake fur and hits the bull's eye when it comes to trends.
English influencer Lauren Candy wears fake fur and hits the bull's eye when it comes to trends.
Instagram/100laurencandy

When it starts to get colder outside, cozy coats and thick jackets are back in fashion. blue News reveals which styles are in this autumn and winter.

27.10.2024, 14:42

27.10.2024, 14:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Every fall and winter brings new coat trends.
  • This year, XXL-length models are particularly popular.
  • In general, it's worth investing in a timeless wool coat. The colors grey, camel and khaki are particularly popular.
  • Fake fur and shearling are cozy companions that not only keep you warm and cozy, but are also real eye-catchers.
  • Fashionistas make an animalistic appearance with leopard coats.
Show more

The days are getting shorter and shorter, it's getting colder and colder outside and a beautiful play of colors dominates the forests. It won't be long before winter comes knocking. During these seasons, you prefer to wrap yourself in cozy coats that snuggle up to you like a warm embrace and provide warmth when the fog rolls across the plains.

An evergreen that never goes out of fashion: trench coats go well with any look. You should definitely have at least one in your wardrobe. This year, the must-have is particularly long.

Because everything is somehow longer and wider this season. XXL silhouettes are all the rage, but they're not the only trend when it comes to coats and jackets. Find out what else is hot here.

1st coat trend: extra length

What could be cozier than being wrapped up in a blanket on a cold day? An extra-long coat conveys that same feeling of coziness, comfort and warmth. The perfect companion when the sun hides again and the cold creeps into your bones.

With an XXL-length coat, you not only feel well wrapped up, but you're also riding the trend wave. Extra-long styles are particularly hip at the moment - and they can't be long enough. Just don't wipe the floor with it.

1. jacket and coat trends: extra length
1. jacket and coat trends: extra length. White XXL-length wool mix coat from H&M for 229 francs.

White XXL-length wool mix coat from H&M for 229 francs.

Image: hm.com

1. jacket and coat trends: extra length. Coat "Sleeping Bag" by Norma Kamali 510 francs, via Mytheresa.

Coat "Sleeping Bag" by Norma Kamali 510 francs, via Mytheresa.

Image: mytheresa.com

1. jacket and coat trends: extra length. Gray coat with mohair from Mrs & Hugs for 329 francs, via Breuninger.

Gray coat with mohair from Mrs & Hugs for 329 francs, via Breuninger.

Image: breuninger.com

1. jacket and coat trends: extra length. "TaraMW" coat from My Essential Wardrobe for 899 francs, via Companys.

"TaraMW" coat from My Essential Wardrobe for 899 francs, via Companys.

Image: companys.com

1. jacket and coat trends: extra length. Brown trench coat by Boss for 449 francs, via Globus.

Brown trench coat by Boss for 449 francs, via Globus.

Image: globus.ch

2nd coat trend: fake fur

Cuddly, cuddlier, fake fur: this trend conveys a pleasantly comfortable feeling and has been on the trend list for years. It disappears from time to time, then reappears. But in the end, it's worth investing in a fluffy coat. Of course, because voluminous fake fur coats attract everyone's attention and make a stylish appearance with the statement piece.

It doesn't matter what color the piece is. Timeless colors such as brown, beige or even the non-colors white and black tend to be worthwhile. This season, a deep wine red is also worth buying.

2nd jacket and coat trends: Fake fur
2nd jacket and coat trends: Fake fur. Gray coat made of faux fur-look fabric with a large collar from Sportmax for 719 francs.

Gray coat made of faux fur-look fabric with a large collar from Sportmax for 719 francs.

Image: maxmara.com

2nd jacket and coat trends: Fake fur. Faux fur coat with animal print from Zara for 259 francs.

Faux fur coat with animal print from Zara for 259 francs.

Image: zara.com

2nd jacket and coat trends: Fake fur. Ecru-colored transition jacket "Millie" by Studio Ar for 380 francs, via Globus.

Ecru-colored transition jacket "Millie" by Studio Ar for 380 francs, via Globus.

Image: globus.ch

2nd jacket and coat trends: Fake fur. Faux fur coat "Maria" by Stand Studio for 520 francs, via Breuninger.

Faux fur coat "Maria" by Stand Studio for 520 francs, via Breuninger.

Image: breuninger.com

2nd jacket and coat trends: Fake fur. Single-breasted coat made of faux fur from & Other Stories for 279 francs.

Single-breasted coat made of faux fur from & Other Stories for 279 francs.

Image: stories.com

3rd coat trend: shearling

You're also doing everything right with shearling variants or inserts. These cuddly styles are all the rage in fall and winter and also create a cozy feeling. Often reminiscent of the 1970s, when they were worn by followers of the hippie and boho movements, they are still stylish today.

The lambskin coat can be combined with all kinds of things - it looks particularly good with jeans, but these styles also look great with a knitted dress. The classic shearling coat is made of leather on one side and woolly lambskin on the other, making it a real eye-catcher, but also keeping you warm and cozy inside.

3rd jacket and coat trend: shearling
3rd jacket and coat trend: shearling. Double-face coat with fur effect from Mango for 199.95 francs.

Double-face coat with fur effect from Mango for 199.95 francs.

Image: mango.com

3rd jacket and coat trend: shearling. Classic coat "Dila" by Noisy May for 110 francs, via Zalando.

Classic coat "Dila" by Noisy May for 110 francs, via Zalando.

Image: zalando.ch

3rd jacket and coat trend: shearling. Teddy fleece coat from H&M for 119 francs.

Teddy fleece coat from H&M for 119 francs.

Image: hm.com

3rd jacket and coat trend: shearling. "Slelora" coat from Soaked in Luxury for 449 francs, via Companys.

"Slelora" coat from Soaked in Luxury for 449 francs, via Companys.

Image: companys.com

3rd jacket and coat trend: shearling. Caramel-colored coat "Grace" from RÆRE by Lorena Rae for 197 francs, via About You.

Caramel-colored coat "Grace" from RÆRE by Lorena Rae for 197 francs, via About You.

Image: aboutyou.ch

4th coat trend: appliqués and embellishments

This fashion trend is a piece of art. And something for everyone who wants to make a glamorous appearance with a unique coat. With embellishments such as appliqués, sequins, beads or fringes, designers are giving coats an upgrade this season - and making you a real eye-catcher. However, the good pieces come at a price, as they are each something quite extraordinary in their own right.

4th jacket and coat trends: appliqués and embellishments
4th jacket and coat trends: appliqués and embellishments. Long coat made of wool and cashmere with print by Etro for 3140 francs, via Luisaviaroma.

Long coat made of wool and cashmere with print by Etro for 3140 francs, via Luisaviaroma.

Image: luisaviaroma.com

4th jacket and coat trends: appliqués and embellishments. Embellished "Gianni" coat by Simkhai for 920 francs, via Mytheresa.

Embellished "Gianni" coat by Simkhai for 920 francs, via Mytheresa.

Image: mytheresa.com

4th jacket and coat trends: appliqués and embellishments. Coat made of crepon with metallic jacquard pattern by Dries Van Noten for around 2491 francs, Net-A-Porter.

Coat made of crepon with metallic jacquard pattern by Dries Van Noten for around 2491 francs, Net-A-Porter.

Image: net-a-porter.com

4th jacket and coat trends: appliqués and embellishments. Coat in Batavia wool with embroidery by Gucci for 14,500 francs.

Coat in Batavia wool with embroidery by Gucci for 14,500 francs.

Image: gucci.com

4th jacket and coat trends: appliqués and embellishments. "Ivy Gravis" coat by Cinq A Sept for 896 francs, via Farfetch.

"Ivy Gravis" coat by Cinq A Sept for 896 francs, via Farfetch.

Image: farfetch.com

5th coat trend: wool coats

A classic wool coat simply always works and is a purchase for the ages. As a tailored coat, they are the epitome of timeless elegance and with belts, they conjure up a chic silhouette and fit in with any look. Muted colors such as grey, camel, chocolate brown, khaki or wine red are particularly popular.

With their clean cuts, they add a sophisticated touch to any look and effortlessly create glamorous everyday appearances. Ankle-length styles in particular create elegant accents, but shorter models also convey class.

5th jacket and coat trends: wool coats
5th jacket and coat trends: wool coats. Brown oversized wool coat from Mango for 199.95 francs.

Brown oversized wool coat from Mango for 199.95 francs.

Image: mango.com

5th jacket and coat trends: wool coats. Long coat in black from H&M for 119 francs.

Long coat in black from H&M for 119 francs.

Image: hm.com

5th jacket and coat trends: wool coats. "Onlaugusta" oversized coat in the color "Rum Raisin" from Only for 100 francs, via Zalando.

"Onlaugusta" oversized coat in the color "Rum Raisin" from Only for 100 francs, via Zalando.

Image: zalando.ch

5th jacket and coat trends: wool coats. Gray wool coat with belt from & Other Stories for 349 francs.

Gray wool coat with belt from & Other Stories for 349 francs.

Image: stories.com

5th jacket and coat trends: wool coats. Long double-breasted coat in a wool blend by Massimo Dutti for 299 francs.

Long double-breasted coat in a wool blend by Massimo Dutti for 299 francs.

Image: massimodutti.com

6th coat trend: integrated scarf

A practical winter trend: these jackets or coats are perfect for the forgetful, as they come with an integrated scarf. What's more, the neck protection is always perfectly coordinated with the rest - and the whole look is harmoniously arranged. The colors match like a glove.

The original creator of this trend, which has now achieved cult status, is Toteme.

The label first showed such a model in the 2018 autumn/winter collection and since then, jackets and coats with attached scarves have been available in both short and long variations and in all kinds of colors.

5th jacket and coat trends: integrated scarf
5th jacket and coat trends: integrated scarf. Cream-colored "Rich" set from Next for 278 francs, via Zalando.

Cream-colored "Rich" set from Next for 278 francs, via Zalando.

Image: zalando.ch

5th jacket and coat trends: integrated scarf. Black and white coat with integrated scarf from Maje for 799 francs.

Black and white coat with integrated scarf from Maje for 799 francs.

Image: maje.com

5th jacket and coat trends: integrated scarf. "VMGERRY" jacket from Vero Moda for 99.90 francs.

"VMGERRY" jacket from Vero Moda for 99.90 francs.

Image: veromoda.com

5th jacket and coat trends: integrated scarf. Felted jacket with scarf in gray from H&M for 59.95 francs.

Felted jacket with scarf in gray from H&M for 59.95 francs.

Image: hm.com

5th jacket and coat trends: integrated scarf. Brown model from Mango for 359.95 francs.

Brown model from Mango for 359.95 francs.

Image: mango.com

7th coat trend: leo pattern

Let your inner animal out. With a coat or jacket in a leopard look, you can do so quietly - and an animalistic appearance is guaranteed. This season, leopard print is all the rage again. We've seen it come and go over the last few decades, but it's really back in fall and winter 2024.

A leo coat is a real statement piece that may require a little courage to wear. But if you dare, you'll make the crowd roar.

7th jacket and coat trend: leo patterns
7th jacket and coat trend: leo patterns. Classic coat with animal print from Massimo Dutti for 449 francs, via Zalando.

Classic coat with animal print from Massimo Dutti for 449 francs, via Zalando.

Image: zalando.ch

7th jacket and coat trend: leo patterns. Leo coat made of faux fur from Zara for 229 francs.

Leo coat made of faux fur from Zara for 229 francs.

Image: zara.com

7th jacket and coat trend: leo patterns. Leopard print coat with belt from the "Kim" range by Dolce&Gabbana for 4300 francs.

Leopard print coat with belt from the "Kim" range by Dolce&Gabbana for 4300 francs.

Image: dolcegabbana.com

7th jacket and coat trend: leo patterns. Coat with leopard pattern by Zadig&Voltaire for 615 francs, via Globus.

Coat with leopard pattern by Zadig&Voltaire for 615 francs, via Globus.

Image: globus.ch

7th jacket and coat trend: leo patterns. Coat with lapel collar by Joop! for 629 francs.

Coat with lapel collar by Joop! for 629 francs.

Image: joop.com

