English influencer Lauren Candy wears fake fur and hits the bull's eye when it comes to trends. Instagram/100laurencandy

When it starts to get colder outside, cozy coats and thick jackets are back in fashion. blue News reveals which styles are in this autumn and winter.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Every fall and winter brings new coat trends.

This year, XXL-length models are particularly popular.

In general, it's worth investing in a timeless wool coat. The colors grey, camel and khaki are particularly popular.

Fake fur and shearling are cozy companions that not only keep you warm and cozy, but are also real eye-catchers.

Fashionistas make an animalistic appearance with leopard coats. Show more

The days are getting shorter and shorter, it's getting colder and colder outside and a beautiful play of colors dominates the forests. It won't be long before winter comes knocking. During these seasons, you prefer to wrap yourself in cozy coats that snuggle up to you like a warm embrace and provide warmth when the fog rolls across the plains.

An evergreen that never goes out of fashion: trench coats go well with any look. You should definitely have at least one in your wardrobe. This year, the must-have is particularly long.

Because everything is somehow longer and wider this season. XXL silhouettes are all the rage, but they're not the only trend when it comes to coats and jackets. Find out what else is hot here.

1st coat trend: extra length

What could be cozier than being wrapped up in a blanket on a cold day? An extra-long coat conveys that same feeling of coziness, comfort and warmth. The perfect companion when the sun hides again and the cold creeps into your bones.

With an XXL-length coat, you not only feel well wrapped up, but you're also riding the trend wave. Extra-long styles are particularly hip at the moment - and they can't be long enough. Just don't wipe the floor with it.

1. jacket and coat trends: extra length White XXL-length wool mix coat from H&M for 229 francs. Image: hm.com Coat "Sleeping Bag" by Norma Kamali 510 francs, via Mytheresa. Image: mytheresa.com Gray coat with mohair from Mrs & Hugs for 329 francs, via Breuninger. Image: breuninger.com "TaraMW" coat from My Essential Wardrobe for 899 francs, via Companys. Image: companys.com Brown trench coat by Boss for 449 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch

2nd coat trend: fake fur

Cuddly, cuddlier, fake fur: this trend conveys a pleasantly comfortable feeling and has been on the trend list for years. It disappears from time to time, then reappears. But in the end, it's worth investing in a fluffy coat. Of course, because voluminous fake fur coats attract everyone's attention and make a stylish appearance with the statement piece.

It doesn't matter what color the piece is. Timeless colors such as brown, beige or even the non-colors white and black tend to be worthwhile. This season, a deep wine red is also worth buying.

2nd jacket and coat trends: Fake fur Gray coat made of faux fur-look fabric with a large collar from Sportmax for 719 francs. Image: maxmara.com Faux fur coat with animal print from Zara for 259 francs. Image: zara.com Ecru-colored transition jacket "Millie" by Studio Ar for 380 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch Faux fur coat "Maria" by Stand Studio for 520 francs, via Breuninger. Image: breuninger.com Single-breasted coat made of faux fur from & Other Stories for 279 francs. Image: stories.com

3rd coat trend: shearling

You're also doing everything right with shearling variants or inserts. These cuddly styles are all the rage in fall and winter and also create a cozy feeling. Often reminiscent of the 1970s, when they were worn by followers of the hippie and boho movements, they are still stylish today.

The lambskin coat can be combined with all kinds of things - it looks particularly good with jeans, but these styles also look great with a knitted dress. The classic shearling coat is made of leather on one side and woolly lambskin on the other, making it a real eye-catcher, but also keeping you warm and cozy inside.

3rd jacket and coat trend: shearling Double-face coat with fur effect from Mango for 199.95 francs. Image: mango.com Classic coat "Dila" by Noisy May for 110 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Teddy fleece coat from H&M for 119 francs. Image: hm.com "Slelora" coat from Soaked in Luxury for 449 francs, via Companys. Image: companys.com Caramel-colored coat "Grace" from RÆRE by Lorena Rae for 197 francs, via About You. Image: aboutyou.ch

4th coat trend: appliqués and embellishments

This fashion trend is a piece of art. And something for everyone who wants to make a glamorous appearance with a unique coat. With embellishments such as appliqués, sequins, beads or fringes, designers are giving coats an upgrade this season - and making you a real eye-catcher. However, the good pieces come at a price, as they are each something quite extraordinary in their own right.

4th jacket and coat trends: appliqués and embellishments Long coat made of wool and cashmere with print by Etro for 3140 francs, via Luisaviaroma. Image: luisaviaroma.com Embellished "Gianni" coat by Simkhai for 920 francs, via Mytheresa. Image: mytheresa.com Coat made of crepon with metallic jacquard pattern by Dries Van Noten for around 2491 francs, Net-A-Porter. Image: net-a-porter.com Coat in Batavia wool with embroidery by Gucci for 14,500 francs. Image: gucci.com "Ivy Gravis" coat by Cinq A Sept for 896 francs, via Farfetch. Image: farfetch.com

5th coat trend: wool coats

A classic wool coat simply always works and is a purchase for the ages. As a tailored coat, they are the epitome of timeless elegance and with belts, they conjure up a chic silhouette and fit in with any look. Muted colors such as grey, camel, chocolate brown, khaki or wine red are particularly popular.

With their clean cuts, they add a sophisticated touch to any look and effortlessly create glamorous everyday appearances. Ankle-length styles in particular create elegant accents, but shorter models also convey class.

5th jacket and coat trends: wool coats Brown oversized wool coat from Mango for 199.95 francs. Image: mango.com Long coat in black from H&M for 119 francs. Image: hm.com "Onlaugusta" oversized coat in the color "Rum Raisin" from Only for 100 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Gray wool coat with belt from & Other Stories for 349 francs. Image: stories.com Long double-breasted coat in a wool blend by Massimo Dutti for 299 francs. Image: massimodutti.com

6th coat trend: integrated scarf

A practical winter trend: these jackets or coats are perfect for the forgetful, as they come with an integrated scarf. What's more, the neck protection is always perfectly coordinated with the rest - and the whole look is harmoniously arranged. The colors match like a glove.

The original creator of this trend, which has now achieved cult status, is Toteme.

The label first showed such a model in the 2018 autumn/winter collection and since then, jackets and coats with attached scarves have been available in both short and long variations and in all kinds of colors.

5th jacket and coat trends: integrated scarf Cream-colored "Rich" set from Next for 278 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Black and white coat with integrated scarf from Maje for 799 francs. Image: maje.com "VMGERRY" jacket from Vero Moda for 99.90 francs. Image: veromoda.com Felted jacket with scarf in gray from H&M for 59.95 francs. Image: hm.com Brown model from Mango for 359.95 francs. Image: mango.com

7th coat trend: leo pattern

Let your inner animal out. With a coat or jacket in a leopard look, you can do so quietly - and an animalistic appearance is guaranteed. This season, leopard print is all the rage again. We've seen it come and go over the last few decades, but it's really back in fall and winter 2024.

A leo coat is a real statement piece that may require a little courage to wear. But if you dare, you'll make the crowd roar.

7th jacket and coat trend: leo patterns Classic coat with animal print from Massimo Dutti for 449 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Leo coat made of faux fur from Zara for 229 francs. Image: zara.com Leopard print coat with belt from the "Kim" range by Dolce&Gabbana for 4300 francs. Image: dolcegabbana.com Coat with leopard pattern by Zadig&Voltaire for 615 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch Coat with lapel collar by Joop! for 629 francs. Image: joop.com

