The Emmy Awards will be presented for the 77th time on the night of Monday, September 15, 2025. blue News will be showing the most important television award exclusively. Be there live.

The most important television award will be hosted by US comedian Nate Bargatze.

Missed the livestream? On blue Zoom you can watch the entire award ceremony in two-channel sound with a time delay. It will be commented on by comedian Frank Richter and blue News film expert Roman Müller. Show more

The Emmy Awards are considered the most prestigious television awards in the world. On the night of Monday, September 15, 2025, comedian Nate Bargatze will host the glamorous show.

As every year, the Television Academy honors outstanding achievements in series, miniseries, TV movies and specials.

The race for the coveted awards promises to be more exciting than ever before, with several series potentially making history: With record nominations for "Severance" and "The Studio", strong comebacks - such as that of Noah Wyle - as well as a new record for Kathy Bates, the gala is considered a must-attend event for series fans.

Emmys 2025: the nominees

The favorites at a glance Drama series "Severance" has 27 nominations

"The Penguin" has 24 nominations

"The White Lotus" has 23 nominations

"The Last of Us" has 16 nominations Show more

Several favorites this Emmy year have previously been nominated or even won for the same series: Sterling K.Brown won Emmy trophies for "This Is Us" and "The People v. O.J. Simpson" and is now nominated again for "Paradise".

Pedro Pascal is once again nominated for an Emmy for Best Actor in a Leading Role in "The Last of Us" - he was already in the running in the same category in 2023. It remains to be seen whether he can prevail against strong competitors such as Sterling K. Brown, Gary Oldman, Adam Scott and Noah Wyle this time.

Gary Oldman was also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "Slow Horses" in 2024 and will return to the category in 2025 with the same series.

77th Emmy Awards live stream and on blue News

The TV show will be broadcast live on blue News and commented on blue Zoom by film experts Roman Müller and Frank Richter.

Be there live when the stars walk the red carpet in Los Angeles. The show starts at 2 am.

