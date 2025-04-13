The junk dealer and crime novelist Walter "Waldi" Lehnertz ("Bares für Rares") fishes at a lake in Pulheim. Bild: Oliver Berg/dpa

Dealer Walter Lehnertz has achieved a certain celebrity status with "Bares für Rares". Before his new book is published, he first goes fishing. You get to see a different "Waldi".

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Antiques dealer Waldi Lehnertz, known from the ZDF show "Bares für Rares", takes his mind off his life as a junk dealer by going fishing.

With his legendary 80-euro prices, the dealer has achieved cult status.

The second "80-Euro-Waldi" thriller will be published on April 15. Show more

It rumbles, it rattles: Walter Lehnertz is on the move. The man known only as "Waldi" in German television comes to a halt in a dusty parking lot near Cologne in a brightly painted van. When he gets out, he is immediately on air, even without cameras. If you live like Waldi, you don't need a director.

He pulls open the van's loading door and says: "This is my catch list." Inside: a rather cryptic matrix of lines, numbers and letters. Fishing hieroglyphics that only he himself can decipher. But what you can easily recognize: words like "sturgeon" and "catfish" - and "XXL". That's Waldi's category. "Nothing small will bite on my hooks," he emphasizes. "I'm a thoroughbred angler."

From horse farmer to television cult

Lehnertz has had one of the most unusual media careers in recent years. The trained horse farmer actually works as an antiques dealer in the Eifel region. Thanks to the popular ZDF junk show "Bares für Rares", however, he became what is commonly known as a "cult figure".

In the show, Lehnertz sits alongside other dealers and bids for found items. He often starts with 80 euros. This trick has made him even more iconic. He also has an amusing dialect ("Achtzisch Euro") that sounds like accordion music turned into language. In it, Waldi serves up one casual saying after another. His fans love it.

Recently, Waldi's empire has continued to grow. He paints, he has a podcast ("80€ der Waldi Talk"). Last year, he also published the crime thriller "Mord im Antiquitätenladen" with co-author Miriam Rademacher. This was so successful that the next one will follow on Tuesday (April 15): "Murder on Treasure Day".

Strokes, sturgeons, XXL - the secret catch list

It's fair to say that Waldi's life has taken a few turns. But today he wants to cast the hook himself. Because that's also part of his life: The junk expert, who tends to be chatty, has a hobby that stands in stark contrast to his urge to talk: fishing. Ever since he was a child.

Hence the catch list in his van. His successes are listed on one side and those of his "Holden", as Lehnertz calls his partner, on the other. In another corner of the vehicle, fishing rods peek out from behind a piece of furniture. He always has everything with him - just in case a body of water turns up somewhere. He shows photos on his smartphone.

"A hell of a thing!"

"I was here in Norway, fishing for halibut," he says. "But you have to be pain-free. Because there's a swell of 2.50 meters." Another photo shows a spearfish. "A hell of a thing!" he exclaims, half proud, half stunned, all Waldi. For the lake near Cologne, however, he prefers to use one of his "Holden" rods. It's good for fishing for "trout", he says. He sounds like a lion talking about domestic cats.

It quickly becomes clear that the "80-euro woodland creature" is not only on the hunt for the next big thing in attic finds, house clearances and antiques - but also in the water. Perhaps this is the explanation for much of his life. When something big bites, you have to land it.

The hobby also has another function. If you become a cult figure, it's hard to get out of it. There are expectations. A Waldi appearance without a funny line? Unthinkable.

Waldi unplugged - at night by the water

"I like to do a lot of nonsense," says Waldi when asked what he gets out of fishing. Whereby "nonsense" is not a negative thing for him. "I talk all day long. I approach everyone," he says. But sometimes you have to calm down. "Otherwise you go crazy."

That's why Waldi goes fishing - preferably at night, without any stimuli. "My lady goes to sleep at some point, but I stay put," he says. Then you can hear completely different things. For example, rustling bushes. "Sometimes I even nod off a little in my chair." That is total relaxation.

A life full of stories

Soon it gets busier again. The crime thriller is published. The writing process was the same as for the first volume: Waldi tells the story, the co-author turns it into a story about the hero, the antiques dealer Siggi. However, Waldi emphasizes that he experienced all of the scenes in the book. Apart from the corpse.

There is a simple reason why he leaves the writing to others. "I'm partially dyslexic! I can write, but not with the right grammar," says Waldi. "I still don't know where to put a comma." He stands by this.

But one aspect is important to him. "It doesn't bother me," he says. "But if you write a bestseller as a partially dyslexic person - it doesn't get any better than that." It must feel like a particularly big fish in your hands.