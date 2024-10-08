Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh didn't let the director stop them while filming a sex scene for the movie "We Live in Time". Picture: Screenshot We Live in Time

They may have forgotten about the cameras around them for a short time: Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh didn't even let the film crew stop them during a sex scene for the movie "We Live in Time".

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Apparently Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh forgot about the cameras around them for a moment.

The duo certainly didn't let director John Crowley stop them during a sex scene while filming the movie "We Live in Time".

"The sex scene became passionate while we were choreographing it," says Garfield. Show more

Actors repeatedly describe shooting sex scenes as a rather unpleasant part of their job.

Well, the chemistry between Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh was apparently so good that the two of them overheard director John Crowley's "cut" call during the filming of "We Live in Time".

The sex scene turned out to be more passionate than planned

At least that's what the 41-year-old Garfield said at an event at the 92nd Street Y cultural center in New York these days, as "USA Today" writes.

"The scene became passionate while we were choreographing it," the actor continued. As a result, Florence Pugh and he "went a little further" than they should have.

"We just let it go and got on with it"

He and his colleague may have felt that the sex scene in question went on a little long, but they felt confident enough to think: "We'll just let it go and get on with it."

After a while, Pugh and he wondered about the lack of reaction from the camera crew, only to realize a little later that the whole team had turned away from the scene. Only then, according to Garfield, did he and Pugh "realize their mistake".

Actress Florence Pugh also recently spoke about the particularly "beautiful collaboration" with her colleague Andrew Garfield during the filming of the movie "We Live in Time".

"We felt really supported by each other," the 28-year-old told Esquire magazine. She felt more connected with Andrew Garfield than with any other actor before.

More videos from the department