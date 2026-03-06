Magician Marco Tempest has perfected his illusions to such an extent that even NASA has taken notice of him. In this interview, the 61-year-old talks about his career as a magician and the job offer from the US space agency.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss illusionist Marco Tempest combines spectacular magic with drones, robotics and space travel in his magic shows.

As a result, even the US space agency NASA took notice of the Swiss artist.

Today, 61-year-old Tempest works at ETH Zurich together with astrophysicist Thomas Zurbuchen on visionary space technology. Show more

When asked what he would answer today if someone asked him about his profession, Marco Tempest said on the talk show "Lässer": "I used to be a magician and showed people the future. Today I run an innovation lab at ETH Zurich."

In between, the 61-year-old illusionist's career took him to the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the US space agency NASA.

Now Tempest, who lived in New York for many years, has returned to Switzerland and is working as a creative technologist on a space program at ETH Zurich.

The unusual life of Marco Tempest

The fact that Switzerland has a space program may come as a surprise to some. Marco Tempest works on new technologies at ETH Zurich in the team led by former NASA research director Thomas Zurbuchen.

In an interview with Claudia Lässer, the cyber illusionist looks back on his unusual life. "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities that have come my way over the course of my career and for the people who believed in me."

Marco Tempest is convinced that success often depends on more than just your own achievements: "The good things that happen to you often have less to do with yourself."

He continues: "But when things don't work out, you should take a closer look and consider why."

Tempest: "Swiss values are a superpower"

Enthusiasm is also an important factor for a successful professional career. Those who are passionate about something learn faster, says Tempest. His background has also brought him many advantages.

During his time in the USA, the illusionist noticed time and again that typically Swiss qualities are particularly valued in the land of seemingly unlimited opportunities.

Qualities such as punctuality, reliability, modesty and perfectionism are taken for granted in this country. In the USA, on the other hand, they are seen as exceptional: "Swiss values are a superpower."

In the talk show "Lässer", Marco Tempest explains why Switzerland can also be a role model when it comes to AI - and why people shouldn't be afraid of the future.

Watch the entire "Lässer" program with Marco Tempest here: