Lil Nas X is one of today’s most successful rappers. Screenshot Instagram/ @lilnasx

Rapper Lil Nas X posted a video on Instagram in which he speaks openly about his bipolar disorder and his therapy. But who is this musician who has been shaking up the rap and hip-hop scene for years by breaking taboos?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rapper Lil Nas X is one of the most famous rappers of his generation. He became best known for the song “Old Town Road.”

In August 2025, he was arrested on the street.

Now he’s posted again on Instagram and is talking about his bipolar disorder.

He consistently causes a stir by breaking taboos in the rap and country music scenes. Show more

“Hi, I really wanted to talk to you guys,” Lil Nas X says with a smile in a video he posted on Instagram on Wednesday. “I jotted down a few notes so I can be sure to say what I want to say,” the rapper explains. “First off: where I was.”

People hadn’t heard from him in a long time. In August 2025, in the early morning hours, the rapper was seen walking down Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles wearing only underwear and cowboy boots. Later, according to media reports, he took off even those items and was completely naked.

When the police arrived, the situation escalated. Lil Nas X attacked the officers and injured at least three of them, after which he was arrested and taken to the hospital. He did not receive a prison sentence; instead, a judge ordered the 27-year-old to undergo a mental health treatment program.

With the video he released on Wednesday, he is making his first public appearance since then. He said he had been undergoing treatment at a facility for several months and is now being supported by a therapist and a psychiatrist for his bipolar disorder, which is helping him a great deal. He feels much better, has “less fear in his heart,” and is now working creatively again.

The video has already received over 1.3 million likes on Instagram. But it’s much more than a personal update: The rapper is once again breaking taboos—especially in the rap and hip-hop scene—by speaking openly about his mental illness and mental health.

Who is the artist who has been making waves with this for years?

Making Music History with “Old Town Road”

Before we dive deeper into the life of Lil Nas X—whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill—it’s worth taking a look at his rise to fame. Today, the musician is one of the most successful artists of his generation.

He had his breakthrough in 2019 with the cross-genre hit “Old Town Road,” which he released in collaboration with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, the father of singer Miley Cyrus.

The song stayed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 longer than any other track before it, making music history in the process. Stylistically, the song blends elements of hip-hop and country, striking a chord with the spirit of the times.

From a $30 Beat to a Global Hit

Lil Nas X had originally released “Old Town Road” on his own in late 2018 after buying the beat online for $30. The song initially went viral on platforms like TikTok, where it gained traction as part of the so-called “Yeehaw” dance challenge.

Lil Nas X deliberately released the song in the “country trap” genre, a blend of country music and hip-hop. He had it listed as a country track on platforms like iTunes and SoundCloud to leverage algorithms in his favor.

As a result, “Old Town Road” faced less competition, climbed the country charts more quickly, and was simultaneously discovered by country fans, which brought it additional streaming growth. The song did well. It made it onto several Billboard charts and peaked at No. 19 on the country charts.

Then came the setback: Billboard removed the song from the country charts in March 2019. The reasoning was that the song did not sufficiently meet the genre’s criteria. Shortly after being delisted, Lil Nas X released a remix featuring country star Billy Ray Cyrus. The move proved to be a turning point. The song returned with even greater force, dominating the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-breaking 19 weeks.

Billy Ray Cyrus (left) and Lil Nas X (right) together on stage in 2019. IMAGO/Newscom / AdMedia

At some point, the remix surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Soon, Lil Nas X was showered with two Grammys and other awards.

And suddenly, he was a superstar—a stark contrast to his life before “Old Town Road.”

Lil Nas X lived hand-to-mouth

In the years leading up to that, he lived hand-to-mouth. In 2018, the then-19-year-old had to sleep on his sister’s floor because his relationship with his mother had soured and his father had made it clear to him that a successful career in music was reserved for only one in a million.

Lil Nas X was born in 1999 in Lithia Springs, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. He grew up in modest circumstances; his parents separated when he was six years old.

As a teenager, he spent a lot of time alone—and on social media, especially Twitter. There, he ran a fairly successful meme account that also served as a Nicki Minaj fan page. However, the account was suspended as part of measures against spam and so-called “tweetdecking” networks.

On Twitter/X, “tweetdecking” refers to the organized, mass retweeting and sharing of content to artificially boost its reach and visibility.

The meme account also played a key role in his success. Even before his song went viral through the TikTok challenge, he posted memes with the track as background music. In this way, the song gradually gained reach and recognition until it was eventually picked up and shared by influencers.

But in real life, he struggles with a lack of prospects, drops out of college, and repeatedly has conflicts with his family. “I went viral, but without having anything that really moved me forward,” he tells the *Times* in retrospect about the time before his breakthrough. At times, he works at the fast-food restaurant Taco Bell. Little else is known about his personal life.

Breaking Taboos

Although Lil Nas X became famous through his viral hit, he also made a name for himself by breaking taboos. He does things that many people don’t—or haven’t yet—dared to do: At the height of his meteoric rise, when “Old Town Road” was dominating the charts, he used the last day of Pride Month (June 2019) to publicly come out.

Pride Month is a month of activism in June during which queer people and their supporters around the world celebrate diversity while protesting against discrimination.

He had actually thought he’d conveyed his message clearly enough, Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter at the time. In other words: He hadn’t even bothered to hide his homosexuality in the first place. Along with this, he posted the cover of his EP (essentially a mini-album) “7,” which shows him on a horse, riding toward a city with a rainbow-colored skyline.

As natural as it was for him, this coming-out was highly unusual for the music industry. A young Black rapper who has taken over a traditionally white country genre and then publicly comes out in the midst of his success breaks two industry taboos at once: country as a “safe space” for white masculinity and rap as a supposedly heteromasculine bastion.

Another taboo he has broken: he consistently wears whatever he wants. At the “2021 MTV Video Music Awards,” for example, he appeared on the red carpet in a lavender Versace creation—a mix of a pantsuit and an evening gown. He often wears long nails, dresses in very skimpy outfits, and goes all out with glitter. For a long time, this was unthinkable in the male-dominated rap and hip-hop scene.

“I live my life on the highest difficulty level”

His music videos are also deliberately over-the-top, often religiously charged, and play with symbols that create friction. Take, for example, the music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” In it, he gives the devil a lap dance and directly challenges Christian fundamentalist moral values.

He flips the classic homophobic narrative—which claims that queer people go “to hell”—by literally performing this image as an act of self-empowerment, not repentance. In “Industry Baby,” he stages an exaggerated queer prison scenario featuring dancing, naked men in the shower.

In doing so, he breaks not only the taboo of making queer sexuality visible at all, but also the stereotype of “untouchable” heterosexual masculinity in hip-hop.

With the video, which he released on Wednesday, Lil Nas X adds a new facet to his public image: vulnerability. “Black, gay, bipolar—I’m living life on the hardest difficulty setting,” the rapper joked at the end of the video.