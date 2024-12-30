On January 12, the Swiss art supermarket closes for good. sda

Art from the rummage box has been available in Solothurn for 25 years. On January 12, the art supermarket in Solothurn will close its doors for good. The reason: there is no successor.

"The most successful private art event in Switzerland" is ceasing operations "as it has not been possible to find a successor solution for the exclusively privately supported exhibition", write those responsible around Kunstsupermarkt owner Peter-Lukas Meier in a press release on Monday.

They attribute the success to the fact that around 75,000 unique pieces worth several million francs have been sold over the past 25 years. A good 500 artists from Switzerland and abroad have taken part in these years and 25,000 visitors have come to the Rothus Halle in Solothurn every year.

Art supermarket was always a provocation

Art was offered at fixed prices starting at 99 francs per work. Potential buyers were able to choose pictures from the rummage boxes according to their taste. The art supermarket was always a provocation. The criticism was that this concept degraded art to a commodity without any mediation.

Owner Meier always countered by saying that visitors should decide for themselves what constitutes good art. He also repeatedly emphasized his outsider position, away from "the overheated and decadent art business in museums, fairs and galleries". The aim of the art supermarket is "to make good art accessible and affordable for everyone".

The 25th Swiss Art Supermarket in Solothurn will now be the last. Since the beginning of November and until January 12, 7000 works have been on offer in the price categories 99, 199, 399 or 599 francs. The locations outside Switzerland in Munich, Frankfurt, Berlin and Vienna will remain open.