Röbi Koller says goodbye to "Happy Day". He talks to blue News about the moments that touched him the most - and a glitch that nobody noticed.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 18 years of "Happy Day", presenter Röbi Koller is turning his back on the SRF ratings hit and retiring. Two and a half years after retirement age.

Does his TV retirement have anything to do with the SRF age guillotine? The entertainer talks to blue News about this.

Röbi Koller also reveals what his biggest mishap was - and which "Happy Day" story moved him the most.

The last episode of "Happy Day" with Röbi Koller will be broadcast on Saturday, April 5, at 8.10 pm on SRF1. Show more

Hard to believe: "Happy Day" without Röbi Koller - unimaginable for many fans. After 18 years, Röbi Koller is putting an end to "Happy Day" - the project close to his heart on SRF.

One Zug native leaves, another follows: TV hiker Nik Hartmann takes over - a good choice from Koller's point of view.

Three years ago, Röbi Koller decided to turn his back on the successful SRF Saturday evening show.

Why now at the age of 67? Afraid of the 65-year SRF age guillotine? Röbi Koller: "Yes, that does play into it a little. I'm already two years over the age guillotine. I've noticed all around that this new stage of life is coming - friends are retiring. At my age, the issue is present. I've been fully productive for long enough. Now comes a stage where I want to do more of what I want to do - and less of what I have to do."

During his "Happy Day" time, the format was often ridiculed as a tear-jerker show. Röbi Koller comments: "You can see that positively or negatively. To those who take a negative view, I say: watch a different show - and be true to your feelings! A tear-jerker show? Show your emotions!"

Looking back, Koller recalls his biggest TV mishap - a nun who didn't want to be surprised by the "Happy Day" team - and many emotional moments on the show.

In a video interview with blue News, Röbi Koller reveals what he plans to do after his TV retirement - and what the recipe for success of "Happy Day" is.

