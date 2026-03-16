Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are looking for a new home for themselves and their seven children. imago images/UPI Photo

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria want to move - and are looking for a financially strong buyer for their luxury estate in the Hamptons. But this seems to be anything but easy.

Bruno Bötschi

Off to new shores! That's why actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, entrepreneur Hilaria Baldwin, want to get rid of their estate in the Hamptons on Long Island in the US state of New York.

But somehow the sale just won't go through.

That's why Hilaria Baldwin has now posted a video on Instagram in which she raves about the mansion and the associated makeover.

"Our family is embarking on a new adventure, which means we're selling our house in the Hamptons," says the 42-year-old.

She continues: "We're sad to leave it - but we know the next owners will love it as much as we do. That's why I wanted to share it here: It really is a piece of paradise."

Down from 29 to 19 million dollars

Well, perhaps it's because of the price that this "piece of paradise" has yet to find a new owner.

The Baldwins, who have seven children together, first put the property up for sale four years ago - at that time for 29 million dollars.

The couple later lowered the price to 22.5 million dollars, according to People magazine, before the offer to sell was suddenly withdrawn shortly afterwards.

Attempts to sell have all failed so far

Further attempts to sell the property followed, but none of them seem to have been successful.

At the end of last year, the Baldwins' property came on the market once again - at the supposed bargain price of just 21 million dollars.

With this picture, the Baldwin family estate is listed for sale on the website of real estate company Saunders. Image: Screenshot Saunders

According to "People", the asking price has now been lowered once again - to 19,995,000 dollars.

Oh, you still want to know what you can expect for that million dollars?

A country-style villa with around 900 square meters of living space, a private library, a pavilion with a natural stone fireplace, a 6 × 15 meter pool with spa, covered verandas and balconies, a vegetable garden and an unobstructed view of the surrounding fields.

Not bad, is it?

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