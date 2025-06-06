Nicola Peltz-Beckham grew up in a very wealthy family. Screenshot Instagram/ nicolaannepeltzbeckham

The Beckhams' family image is crumbling. We keep reading about internal disputes - especially since the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham. Who is the woman who is currently making headline after headline?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nicola Peltz comes from a wealthy family and is the daughter of a self-made billionaire.

She has made a name for herself as an actress.

Her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham has also put her in the public eye. Show more

There are names that sound like a ticket to the world of the rich and famous - Nicola Peltz is undoubtedly one of them.

Nicola was born in 1995 in affluent Westchester County, a green oasis not far from New York City. She has seven siblings, so she lives in a large family.

Her mother, Claudia Heffner (70), is a former model and her father, Nelson Peltz (82), is a self-made billionaire. Nelson dropped out of the Wharton School University of Pennsylvania in 1963 and instead began driving a delivery truck for Peltz & Sons - a food delivery company for New York restaurants founded by his grandfather.

The wealth of the Peltz family

Nelson worked his way up in the family business and eventually shifted the product range to frozen foods. After taking over several other food companies, he built up a kind of food service empire.

By 1983, Nelson and his business partner had acquired a stake in the vending machine and wire company Triangle Industries Inc. They soon grew the company into the largest packaging group in the world before selling it. According to theDaily Mail, Nelson earned around 840 million dollars in the process.

But he wasn't satisfied with that: in 2005, he and others founded the alternative investment fund Trian Fund Management, through which he made lucrative investments with big names such as Heinz, Cadbury, Kraft Foods and Wendy's. And so Peltz became one of the most important men on Wall Street.

"Family means everything to me"

But Nelson Peltz is not just a businessman, he is also a formative figure in the Jewish community in New York. He is known for his social commitment. TheNew York Timesdescribes him and his wife Claudia as "compassionate leaders" of the Jewish community.

Nicola, who is now 30, grew up in a Jewish household. They celebrate Jewish festivals and Jewish weddings. Traditions and values are very important. Discipline and a sense of responsibility were instilled in her and her siblings.

She has a good relationship with her family. "Family means everything to me, and I mean that with all my heart," she said in an interview with "Byrdie". "I go to Florida whenever I get the chance and we stay at my parents' house. It really makes me so happy to wake up and have my siblings around me. It's really hard to get us all together in one place because there are so many of us. When we're all together, it's really fun."

From ice hockey to the stage

Despite her family's prosperity and close ties to her parents and siblings, Nicola developed her own ideas about her future at an early age and began to follow her own path.

Even as a child, the young woman knew that she did not want to follow in her father's footsteps. She wanted to follow her own path - and this led her to the stage and in front of the camera.

But before she definitely decided on the spotlight, she briefly - but really only very briefly - considered a career in ice hockey: "I grew up playing ice hockey and my father really wanted me to focus on playing ice hockey - he thought it was totally cool. I was center-right and right-wing," she said in an interview with "Coveteur".

"Then, when I was eleven, I asked my mom if I could try acting - it started because I loved my theater classes so much. My parents were very against it at first. They just didn't understand it."

Nicola continued: "We lived an hour away from Manhattan and I persuaded my mother to take me to a manager. She said, 'Listen, if they take you, great. If not, please don't talk to me about it again until you're 18.' So I begged the woman to take me in. I think she just felt so sorry for me that she took me on as a client. On my very first audition, I actually got the part - it was a play at the Manhattan Theatre Club called 'Blackbird'."

"I think my parents saw how much I really, really enjoy it, how much I love it and how hard I work for it - and that's all they really care about," she said. "Now they're very supportive."

Taking a lot of criticism

She experienced her first film set in 2006 in a supporting role in the Christmas movie "Deck the Halls". A little later, she appeared on the theater stage with Jeff Daniels.

Her big breakthrough came in 2010 with the role of Katara in M. Night Shyamalan's "The Legend of Aang". From then on, she was in the international spotlight and sometimes had to put up with a lot of criticism. The young leading actress' performance was often described as "bland, stiff, awkward and unconvincing". "I learned a lot about discipline and perseverance," she said looking back on this time.

But Nicola did not rest on her laurels. She took on a leading role in the acclaimed series "Bates Motel" and made the leap into the blockbuster league in 2014: she starred alongside Mark Wahlberg in "Transformers: Age of Doom".

In the series "Welcome to Chippendales", Nicola Peltz took on the role of Dorothy Stratten, a playboy model and actress whose life ended tragically. In 2024, she wrote the screenplay and directed the film "Lola". "I don't just want to be the face in front of the camera, I want to tell stories that are close to my heart," she explained in several interviews.

Then came the Beckhams

Nicola has also been in the public eye in her private life since her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham (26), the son of football star David (50) and fashion designer Victoria (51) Beckham.

The two made their relationship public in 2019. Since the couple's wedding in 2022, the media has followed their lives and regularly reported on alleged tensions within the celebrity family.

After the wedding, the relationship between Nicola and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham in particular was repeatedly discussed. Among other things, because Nicola did not wear one of Victoria's dresses at her wedding. Insiders report that Victoria did not want to make her one. In the end, Nicola wore one from the Italian label Valentino on her big day.

Strained family relationships

In recent months, there have been renewed rumors of a crisis between Brooklyn and his parents. It was particularly noticeable that Brooklyn was not present at his father David Beckham's 50th birthday, which further fueled the rumor mill.

The relationship with his brother Romeo (22) is also said to be strained, partly because of his girlfriend, who previously dated Brooklyn. Now the US magazine "People" is reporting a scandal that is said to have ended with Brooklyn's wife Nicola leaving her own wedding in tears.

Just a few days after Brooklyn Beckham posted a cryptic message on Instagram in which he declared that he would "always choose" his wife, the US magazine is now reporting on an alleged scandal at the couple's wedding in 2022.

"Ran out of the room crying"

After the wedding ceremony in Palm Beach, Victoria Beckham hijacked the couple's first dance, an insider revealed to the magazine. Singer Marc Anthony performed at the wedding as a gift.

"Before the song started, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come on stage and then announced: 'The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on stage ... Victoria Beckham!'" said the insider.

The entire room was so shocked that Anthony called Victoria's name instead of the bride Nicola's that there was complete silence.

Victoria starting to slow dance with her son "was not appropriate", the source continues. Everyone in the room saw Nicola "run out of the room crying".

"Nicola felt Victoria was doing this on purpose, even though she knew it was a planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. What she couldn't understand was why."

In a recent interview withGlamour, Brooklyn and Nicola emphasize their close bond and make it clear that all that matters to them is their happiness together. Brooklyn would ignore the negative headlines and focus on what makes him and Nicola happy.

The two always present themselves in public as an inseparable unit. Let's hope it stays that way.