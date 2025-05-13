The Beckham family on David's 50th birthday. Son Brooklyn is missing. Screenshot Instagram/ @victoriabeckham

The Beckham family is considered the perfect family. But things are bubbling behind the scenes: tensions, arguments and a tangible feud are threatening to destroy the perfect image. What's behind it all?

Success, glamor, family cohesion and clever self-marketing: the Beckham family is respected worldwide.

Father David Beckham (50) is one of the most famous and successful footballers. Mother Victoria Beckham (51) first achieved international fame as a member of the Spice Girls and later established herself as a successful fashion designer. They have four children together: three sons Brooklyn (26), Cruz (20) and Romeo (22) and daughter Harper Seven (13).

Together, the family has built a brand that stands for success, glamor and down-to-earthness. The Beckham name is associated worldwide with luxury, style and celebrity.

The Beckhams present themselves publicly as a close-knit family who, despite public attention, value time together. They regularly emphasize raising their children to be polite, hardworking and attentive.

But now the perfect image of the Beckham family seems to be crumbling. What's going on?

Tensions since the wedding

Brooklyn Beckham (26) has been married to Nicola Peltz-Beckham (30) since 2022. Since the wedding, there have been ongoing tensions between Nicola and the family - especially with Victoria.

According to insiders, Nicola behaved dismissively and rudely towards Victoria Beckham and other family members in the run-up to and on the day of the wedding, as several media outlets reported at the time. Since then, the relationship is said to have been strained.

For a while, it looked as if Nicola and Victoria had reconciled. At official events, they appeared to be an exemplary family and went on vacation together.

Family photo without Brooklyn and Nicola

But now the headlines about a tangible family feud are running wild. The reason: David's 50th birthday at the beginning of May. Brooklyn and Nicola were missing on this big day. The couple cannot be seen in any of the glamorous party pictures, not even in the family photo.

An insider tells US Weekly that Brooklyn and Nicola demanded "special treatment". They had wanted to meet David and Victoria separately from the other family members to avoid brother Romeo and his new girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Victoria and David refused the private meeting. "They've had enough," explains the source.

The reason for the dispute between the brothers: Romeo's (22) new girlfriend Kim Turnbull (24). The two have been in a relationship since the end of 2024. But before they became a couple, Kim was in a relationship with Brooklyn in 2016.

However, the previous relationship between Kim and Brooklyn is not said to be the reason for the current tensions between the brothers, but Brooklyn's distrust of Kim's intentions. According to several sources.

But the drama continues.

Victoria and David are said to be "toxic"

There are rumors that the Beckham dynamic is toxic. These rumors are said to come from friends of Nicola. "Nicola has helped Brooklyn realize that the behavior in his family is not healthy and normal. She has shown him that the way he is being treated is not okay," a friend of the millionaire heiress is said to have toldTMZ.

Nicola also dislikes the way David and Victoria treat Brooklyn. She is said to describe them as "narcissistic". According to the report, she doesn't like the way David "insults" his son on the phone and "screams at Brooklyn for an hour".

The Beckhams' entourage denies the statements: "I don't think anyone who has ever seen David and Victoria with their children can comprehend this deeply unpleasant attack. It's so ridiculous and patently untrue that it's not worthy of a response," an anonymous source toldThe Mirror, while a second source close to the family said they were "dumbfounded" that Nicola's friends were "spreading untruths".

Another family friend clarifies: "It's a desperate and sad situation. Everyone loves Brooklyn so much and hopes things will work out." The Beckhams are also said to have always supported their daughter-in-law.

"This is Victoria's worst nightmare"

Nevertheless, acquaintances of Victoria and David Beckham as well as circles from Los Angeles, where the billionaire Peltz family lives, say that there have been signs of problems for some time. "It was clear that it would implode at some point." But nobody expected it to become such a public feud.

Victoria Beckham in particular seems to be suffering from the family dispute. According toThe Sun, the distance to her eldest son is giving her a severe headache. "This is Victoria's worst nightmare. The thought of one of the children distancing themselves is giving her sleepless nights," a source is quoted as saying.