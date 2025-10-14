Michelle Hunziker spoke about very private things in an interview. Keystone

In an interview, Michelle Hunziker spoke more openly than ever about early motherhood, difficult phases in her life - and finding herself.

fon

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview, Michelle Hunziker describes her early motherhood at the age of 19 as the best decision of her life and looks back on her doubts at the time with tenderness.

Two marriages had taught her that a relationship only made sense if it offered real added value compared to being alone.

Today, Hunziker speaks openly about her emotional development, the role of psychoanalysis in her healing process and her late but pivotal journey to self-discovery from the age of 40. Show more

Becoming a mother at 19? It was never a problem for Michelle Hunziker: "It was the best decision of my life," she said in an interview with "Corriere della Sera", recalling how as a girl she advised her friends not to do the same - a memory she looks back on with fondness today.

Two marriages have taught her a simple rule: "I have to like being with someone more than being alone: The partnership must offer added value."

Today, she and Eros Ramazotti are like family: "We love each other with all our hearts," she says. Even if she does not deny "the sorrow of having lost a wonderful moment at the height of love".

Back then, she admits, "I was young, with emotional gaps", then came "a very difficult time" and the grief of her father's death.

As far as fidelity is concerned, the showgirl has changed her view: "When you're young, you're told that fidelity is everything; today I believe that a life plan is more important," she told the "Corriere della Sera"

The help of psychoanalysis

Michelle, who is now also a grandmother, admits how "difficult" it must have been for her daughter Aurora Ramazzotti to grow up with two famous parents. "Auri was bullied because of her looks, but she pulled through. I brought her up in humble circumstances. Today she is a special mother and is raising a happy child with her fiancé Goffredo."

At 48, Hunziker also speaks of her well-being as the result of inner work: "Psychoanalysis, which I continue to do, traveling, work. I have stopped sabotaging myself - thanks to the right person who gave me the tools to overcome trauma".

She always appeared cheerful on the outside, "out of shame I didn't want to be a burden to others", but the journey to really get to know herself "started at 40 and is still my key to happiness", she told the newspaper.

More from the department