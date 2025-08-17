"Bauer, single, sucht": First meeting of the 21st season David from Vaud is looking for a girlfriend on "Bauer, single, sucht". He wants a family. But his shyness stands in his way. Image: CH Media Christa Rigozzi gives shy David flirting lessons. Image: CH Media Horse farmer Gabi longs for a romantic time. Will she find a new love thanks to the TV couple show? Röbi and Jürg (left) vie for the farm week. Image: CH Media Röbi's gut feeling is a little better. Gabi invites the 66-year-old to the farm week. Image: CH Media Farmer Cécile from Obwalden was spoiled for choice. She had to choose between farm ladies Carmen (34, center) and Jenni (26) and farm master Thomas (30). Image: CH Media Thomas from Bern won the race. He scored points with Cécile with a special tree gift. He will stay with Cécile for the farm week. Image: CH Media "Bauer, single, sucht": First meeting of the 21st season David from Vaud is looking for a girlfriend on "Bauer, single, sucht". He wants a family. But his shyness stands in his way. Image: CH Media Christa Rigozzi gives shy David flirting lessons. Image: CH Media Horse farmer Gabi longs for a romantic time. Will she find a new love thanks to the TV couple show? Röbi and Jürg (left) vie for the farm week. Image: CH Media Röbi's gut feeling is a little better. Gabi invites the 66-year-old to the farm week. Image: CH Media Farmer Cécile from Obwalden was spoiled for choice. She had to choose between farm ladies Carmen (34, center) and Jenni (26) and farm master Thomas (30). Image: CH Media Thomas from Bern won the race. He scored points with Cécile with a special tree gift. He will stay with Cécile for the farm week. Image: CH Media

The new season of the cult matchmaking show "Bauer, single, sucht" is now starting. Once again, the farmers leave no stone unturned when it comes to flirting - and Christa Rigozzi even gives a shy candidate some flirting tips. Will it help?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday, August 17, from 8.15 pm, 3+ will be showing the first episode of the 21st season of "Bauer, ledig, sucht...".

Farmers from all over Switzerland step on the gas to flirt.

Christa Rigozzi and Marco Fritsche host the new season again. Show more

Horay, "Bauer, ledig, sucht" starts its 21st season and shows flirtatious farmers from all over Switzerland.

Even after the first episode, it's clear that the stories will touch your heart again this time - three of them in particular.

Shy David from French-speaking Switzerland even gets flirting lessons from "BLS" presenter Christa. The love coaching looks pretty cringeworthy on TV.

Farmer Gabi is looking for a new love after the sudden cardiac death of her husband four years ago in order to discover her romantic side.

And farmer Cécile from Obwalden has invited three prospective lovers on a date to get to know each other.

David's shyness gets in the way

David (41) wants nothing more than a new love to win his heart and start a family with.

But his shyness is standing in his way. David's lady-in-waiting Vesna is also a reserved person. Will there still be a spark? The first episode of the 21st season leaves a spark of hope.

Farmer's wife Gabi: "I googled how to kiss"

Horse farmer Gabi wants a new man at her side - a good kisser with a romantic streak.

Gabi: "My husband didn't like cuddling and didn't like kissing either. "I hardly ever kissed. Now I've googled how to do it," admits Gaby with amusement.

Two candidates are vying for Gabi's heart. But for the time being, the prudent farmer lets them compete against each other in a hay grass challenge.

The race is won by Röbi, who seizes the opportunity and gives Gabi three thank-you kisses.

Cécile from Nidwalden has to choose between three people at once

Cécile is attracted to both men and women. She says about the "BLS" love adventure: "Gender doesn't matter to me, I'm on the demisexual spectrum, I'm interested in people. The main thing is not to be alone anymore."

And things are looking good for Cécile. Three people apply for Cécile's farm week.

Cécile (31, OW), Carmen (34, AG), Jenni (26, BE) and Thomas (30, BE) have to tackle a challenge and catch pigs. They then try to win Cécile's heart with creative gifts and gestures. After the first sniff, it is clear to Céciel who will go on the farm week: it is Thomas from Bern. She wants - for the first time in her life - to get to know a man better.

In the 21st season of "Bauer, single, sucht", the stars are also aligned for hot flirting, funny farmyard competitions and the odd moment of embarrassment. Guaranteed.

