Barbecuing seems simple - but juicy meat and perfect roasted flavors require know-how. Swiss barbecue master Jessica Maggetti reveals the mistakes hobby barbecuers often make - and how to make your next BBQ a success.

She emphasizes that organization, the right choice of meat and patience are crucial for achieving the right taste, crust and juiciness. Show more

For many amateur barbecuers, this is the best time of the year. When the temperatures rise, the barbecue is brought out of hibernation - and the sizzling season begins. Not so for Jessica Maggetti.

The barbecue champions of the Swiss Fire Devils: Jessica Maggetti, Christine Minder, Luana Maggetti and Lisbeth Töngi (from left to right). zVg

For them, there is no actual season: "We barbecue 365 days a year - whether it's summer or winter," says the trained chef. She is team leader of the Swiss Fire Devils, one of the most successful BBQ competition teams in Switzerland. With several Swiss championship titles and top placings in international competitions, the all-female team has earned itself a firm place in the scene. Their next stage: taking part in the renowned asado barbecue competition in Patagonia. Winning? "Above all, it has to be fun," says the trained chef.

To help you become a barbecue champ too, blue News and Jessica Maggetti have put together the biggest mistakes and best tips.

Before you start: clean the barbecue thoroughly

Before the first delicacies go on the barbecue, it's time to prepare. "The barbecue must be clean," says Maggetti. This is because old grease and grill residue not only affects the taste, but can also be a safety risk.

Hoses and connections on gas barbecues should also be checked. Safety first - especially after a long winter break.

You can find detailed step-by-step instructions here, regardless of whether you have a charcoal or gas barbecue.

For a stress-free barbecue evening - the preparation

In addition to technology, organization counts. Mise en place is crucial, says Maggetti. Prepare everything, plan cooking times - and don't start cutting when the guests are sitting hungry at the table. That way you have enough time for socializing.

Which meat is best?

All meats can be grilled, but not all meats are particularly suitable. As a rule of thumb, it's best to use pieces with a pronounced marbling of fat. This transfers a lot of flavor to the meat when grilling.

A certain thickness of the piece of meat also forgives mistakes, as it dries out less quickly and the desired cooking level is easier to achieve. Tips on choosing meat can be found here.

How does it work with different types of meat?

If you want everything to be ready at the same time, start with the pieces that take the longest to cook: large pieces of meat, spare ribs, a whole chicken. Steaks or chops are in the middle. Short roasts, small sausages and vegetables come at the very end. A warming plate gives you more leeway when it comes to timing.

Should the meat go straight onto the grill? In most cases, no. The meat should be at room temperature so that it cooks evenly. This preparation pays off, especially with larger cuts.

Heat - how much is needed?

For barbecue champ Jessica Maggetti, the biggest mistake many amateur barbecuers make is the fear of flames or smoke. "The biggest mistake? People often grill too timidly for fear of flames or smoke. The result: dry meat with no roasted aromas", says the team leader of the Swiss Fire Devils.

Those who grill too carefully often work with too little heat. According to Maggetti, good barbecuing is all about patience. "Barbecuing really only has to do with patience," she says. However, patience does not mean working on a low flame - on the contrary: high temperatures ensure a nice crust and a juicy interior.

Heat thermometer - yes or no?

Is a barbecue thermometer really necessary? For the fire cook, the answer is clear: "It's not a professional gadget."

Measuring the core temperature makes grilling more precise and relaxed. It is important to use a model with a thin needle so as not to damage the meat unnecessarily - and not to constantly prick it again, advises Maggetti.

Larger pieces in particular, such as fillet or entrecôte, turn out much more reliably with temperature control.

And if you're unsure how this works, you can see it here:

Once on, lid closed?

A classic grilling mistake: constantly opening the lid. "There are extreme temperature fluctuations," explains Maggetti. Every time you open the lid, heat escapes and the cooking time increases. And if you're constantly checking, you lose control.

Don't eat straight away - let the meat rest

Perhaps the most important step for a juicy steak comes after grilling: the resting period. "The meat should rest for at least ten minutes, if not a quarter of an hour," advises Maggetti. During this time, the meat juices redistribute evenly inside the meat. However, if you cut the steak immediately, you risk losing the juiciness.

