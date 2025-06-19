Heidi Klum has hosted the model casting show for 20 seasons. ProSieben/Daniel Graf

Twenty years of Germany's Next Topmodel - and there's still plenty to discuss. The show remains true to the old pattern: drama sells better than real diversity.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The final of Heidi Klum's twentieth season of "Germany's Next Topmodel" takes place on Thursday evening. This year too, the show provided plenty to talk about.

While Heidi Klum raved about the "extraordinary" Swiss guest judge Yannik Zamboni, the models complained about the outfits.

At one casting, a model felt discriminated against by a comment and left the casting. The group and the viewers reacted in different ways.

Diversity just a facade? Although the show advertises diversity, the final remains young, slim and white. Show more

Twenty seasons of "Germany's Next Topmodel". Heidi Klum has been looking for Germany's next up-and-coming model on her show since 2006. On Thursday evening, Klum chooses a winner for the anniversary season.

But what would Germany's Next Topmodel be without a bit of chaos? Without the weekly excitement? This time too, it was delivered in style. The media reliably picks up on every drama - and Heidi Klum shows once again that even after twenty seasons, she knows exactly how the game works. An overview.

Models gossip about outfits by Swiss designers

Heidi Klum and the Swiss designer Yannik Zamboni. ProSieben/Max Montgomery

Swiss designer Yannik Zamboni is now one of the show's recurring guest judges. For Zamboni, Klum is a "friend and mentor", as he says on the show. She describes Zamboni's looks as "extravagant, unusual and never boring".

Some of the models have a completely different opinion. "You can't take that seriously," says 19-year-old Moritz. He is bothered by the thong ("I only wear normal underpants") and the wig ("Crazy that there are always ways to make it even nastier"), and in general the outfit "didn't match", he says.

But if his mother, who visited him in the episode, knows that wearing challenging outfits is part of modeling, he could certainly pull himself together. But he is already complaining about headaches when his hair is braided and he isn't even wearing his wig.

Moritz on the catwalk in an outfit by Yannik Zamboni. ProSieben/Max Montgomery

The 22-year-old Jannik is annoyed by all the complaining. "Complaining about it in front of the designer is a no-go for me. I could never do that. I'd be embarrassed."

Designer Zamboni simply says: "I think it's important how you behave backstage, that you show that you really want to do it. And when you're sitting grumpy in the corner ..."

"You're not a virgin now?"

After the makeover episode, a second episode provides plenty of material for discussion: the media training. In this episode, the models face questions from journalists from Germany's biggest tabloids. They naturally want to get as much private information out of the candidates as possible, and also as scandalized as possible. On the one hand, there are sometimes funny situations, such as this one with our favorite candidate Moritz:

Journalist: "What's exciting about you?"

Moritz: "I'll put it this way: everything that's going on in my head."

Journalist: "What's going on in your head?"

Moritz: "Yes, actually not that much."

Sometimes, however, the models reveal more about themselves than Moritz does. One model told us that he is a sperm donor. Another reveals that he doesn't know his father, and another model openly reports that her father was a drug addict and violent.

Moritz, Daniela and Zoe in an interview with a journalist from "Bunte". ProSieben/Max Montgomery

20-year-old Daniela says that she has never been in a relationship. The "Bunte" journalist reacts with a lot of incomprehension and asks directly: "But you're not a virgin now?"

However, the scandal is not Daniela's answer, but the fact that the Bunte journalist only asked her the question (or that she asked the question at all) and not the male model Moritz, who told her shortly afterwards that he had never been in a relationship either.

Body shaming at a casting

At a casting for a photo shoot for a magazine, the deputy editor-in-chief advises the model Faruk to do more sport and pats his stomach. "Is he crazy?" Faruk is immediately outraged. He feels insulted and leaves the casting, accusing the statement of being discriminatory. He later resigns. "Saying 'lose weight' with a beer belly like that is no respect at all. You're fat," he says to the deputy editor-in-chief. "I would never want to work for a client like you either."

The scene triggers a debate among the models: Is it okay to behave like this towards clients? Is Faruk's behavior unprofessional? The models initially show solidarity with Faruk and reject the job together. But a short time later, several of them break away from the group and accept the offer after all.

"We're also doing a reality show here. And you, dear viewers, have to form your own opinion," Heidi comments on the situation. And that's what the viewers do. There are different opinions about the incident on social media.

Done with diversity?

Speaking of body shaming. Heidi Klum's motto in recent years has been: diversity, diversity, diversity. After the show was criticized for years for focusing on standard ideals of beauty, Klum wanted to counteract this and become more diverse.

The candidates in recent years have had different body types, ages and skin colors. In 2021, a trans woman won the show for the first time with Alex Mariah Peter. In 2022, older women took part for the first time. In 2024, Klum also opened the show to male models.

And this year? You judge. Here's a picture of this year's finalists. And you tell us where the diversity is. Ready? Here we go: Moritz, Jannik, Pierre, Daniela, Magdalena and Zoe, the finalists of the twentieth season of Germany's Next Topmodel.

Moritz, Jannik, Pierre, Daniela, Magdalena and Zoe are in the final of the 20th season of "Germany's Next Topmodel". KEYSTONE

So, diversity found?

A diverse cast would have taken part in the show again this year. But if the "GNTM" final ends up being young, slim and white again, then perhaps Klum's show isn't as progressive as it pretends to be. Even after twenty seasons, "Germany's Next Topmodel" remains one thing above all else - despite all the promises of diversity: a reality show with a drama guarantee.

